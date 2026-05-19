Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker

A Thai woman is seeking justice after a bar worker in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri allegedly drugged her with a ketamine-laced e-cigarette, known locally as Pod K, before raping her.

The 20 year old victim, Chidapa, shared details of the alleged incident with several Thai media outlets after reporting the case to police yesterday, May 18. She said she visited a bar with her 19 year old friend, Bee, on the night of the incident.

According to Chidapa, the suspect approached them at the venue, joined them for drinks and brought a bottle of beer to their table. He also offered the pair two e-cigarettes.

The group continued drinking until the bar closed before the suspect invited the women to a restaurant for a late-night meal. He later persuaded them to go to his condominium in Soi Bor Kok on Kao Kilo Road.

Chidapa said the man handed them another e-cigarette with white powder while they were in the lift. She later believed the device contained ketamine, commonly referred to as Pod K. After using the e-cigarette, both women reportedly became dizzy shortly after arriving at the room.

Chidapa alleged the suspect sexually assaulted her while she was under the influence of the drug. She said Bee lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor in the living room during the incident.

According to Chidapa, she later managed to leave the room with her friend and contacted a male friend to collect them before filing a complaint at Sri Racha Police Station.

Bee told reporters they did not know the suspect before that night and had only met him at the bar. She said she realised what was happening and attempted to help her friend, but was unable to because of the effects of the substance. Bee also claimed numerous e-cigarettes were scattered around the suspect’s room.

Some local media outlets reported that police had identified and arrested the suspect following the complaint, before he was later released on bail by an employer or colleague. However, police have not officially confirmed those reports.