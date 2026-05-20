Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

A Thai man died and two others were injured after a sedan reportedly crashed into wild elephants before catching fire on a road in Kanchanaburi province yesterday, May 19.

Lad Ya Police Station officers told KhaoSod the crash occurred at about 9pm on Highway No. 323 heading towards central Kanchanaburi. Rangers from Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, rescue workers and medical staff from Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital responded to the scene.

Police said the area was poorly lit despite nearby street lighting. A Toyota Corolla sedan was found on the roadside engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before investigators arrived.

Three people were travelling in the vehicle. The driver, 64 year old Charn, and a rear passenger, 74 year old Suppanat, were injured in the collision. Another passenger, 70 year old Chukiat, was found dead in the front passenger seat.

Investigators said the group had been travelling from Sai Yok district along Highway No. 323 before the crash occurred.

Initial investigations suggested the vehicle may have struck a herd of wild elephants crossing the road.

Rangers believe the elephants had crossed the Kwai Yai River and entered the roadside area in search of food outside Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials have not yet confirmed how many elephants were involved or whether any of the animals were injured.

KhaoSod reported the incident was the first known case involving wild elephants on that section of road, where elephant sightings had not previously been recorded.

In a similar incident reported in January at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, a truck collided with a wild elephant known as Phlai Chom View.

The truck driver suffered a head injury, while the elephant was also believed to have been injured before fleeing into nearby forest. Park rangers later located the animal and confirmed it was safe.