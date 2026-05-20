Ebola risks in Thailand under watch after Congo outbreak

The Thai government has ordered the Ministry of Public Health to closely monitor Ebola risks in Thailand after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo an international public health emergency.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said Today, May 20, that the WHO declaration concerned an Ebola outbreak in Ituri province, eastern DR Congo.

She said no outbreak has been reported in Thailand and urged the public not to panic.

Ebola is a severe viral disease transmitted through blood and bodily fluids from infected patients, particularly those with serious symptoms.

Transmission usually occurs among family members, medical workers, or people in close contact with patients or deceased patients.

Ploythalay said Ebola does not spread easily through the air like measles or Covid-19. Early symptoms may resemble common fever, including high fever, fatigue, body aches, nausea, and vomiting. Some patients may also experience abnormal bleeding.

She said the disease can become severe and has a high fatality rate if patients do not receive proper care. However, because infected patients usually show clear symptoms, contact tracing, isolation, and disease control can be easier than with some airborne diseases.

Ploythalay said the government has instructed the Ministry of Public Health to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with relevant agencies.

Thairath reported that preparations include medical care readiness, isolation rooms, personal protective equipment, and laboratory capacity in case suspected patients are found in the future.

She asked the public to follow information from public health agencies, avoid sharing information that could cause panic, and continue basic hygiene practices.

In similar news, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued a public alert over the Nipah virus following an outbreak in India, urging coordination with the One Health network to prevent potential spread into the country.