7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

Infractions included on-site smoking and missing reports at multiple shops

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 2 hours ago Last Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A major cannabis crackdown has rocked Phuket’s Cherng Talay area after officials swooped in and shut down seven shops caught flouting regulations in broad daylight.

The Thalang District Office wasted no time ordering the immediate suspension of licences following a coordinated raid that exposed a litany of offences, ranging from illegal sales to on-site smoking.

The operation unfolded yesterday, July 2, between 1.30pm and 4.30pm, as an inspection team descended on eight cannabis shops.

The sweep was conducted by the Thalang District Office in collaboration with the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), the Thalang District Public Health Office, Cherng Talay Police, village headmen, and members of the Volunteer Defence Corps (OrSor).

Out of the eight establishments scrutinised, only one was found to be fully compliant with the rules. The other seven shops were slapped with suspension orders after officials uncovered widespread violations.

According to the Thalang District Office, the infractions included smoking cannabis on the premises at two locations and failing to submit mandatory reports on the sourcing and inventory of controlled herbs—known as PorTor 27 and PorTor 28 forms—at five shops.

Three of the businesses were also found to be advertising controlled cannabis products, while two others were allegedly selling cannabis extracts without the required authorisation.

Officials revealed that samples have been collected from the offending shops and are currently being analysed to determine whether the products fall under the Herbal Products Act or the Narcotics Code.

“The licences of all seven shops have been suspended effective immediately,” a district spokesperson confirmed. “The shops must cease all operations while the investigations continue.”

Government officials made it clear that this is just the beginning of stricter enforcement across the island.

“We will continue proactive inspections to ensure cannabis businesses comply fully with the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations.”

The crackdown follows mounting public concern over lax oversight of cannabis sales in tourist areas, with some residents complaining about unauthorised smoking lounges and aggressive marketing, reported The Phuket News.

Cannabis was decriminalised in Thailand in 2022, but the government has imposed strict controls on how it can be sold, promoted and consumed.

Officials urged business owners to review the law carefully and avoid practices that could lead to severe penalties or permanent closure.

