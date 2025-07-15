Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets

Cannabis-laced jelly treats could soon land shop owners behind bars, as Thailand’s government launches a sweeping crackdown to stop potent THC sweets from reaching children’s hands.

The government has vowed to intensify its inspection of sweets and drinks containing cannabis extracts, warning that anyone caught selling over-strength products or failing to label them properly could face stiff fines and prison time.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan said yesterday, July 14, that officials are deeply concerned about the rising popularity of cannabis-infused foods among children and young people.

“There is growing worry that these products are being sold without adequate warnings and contain THC or CBD beyond the legal threshold.”

To tackle the problem, the Ministry of Public Health has been ordered to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provincial public health offices to ramp up inspections of cannabis-laced products nationwide.

Officials will be supported by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in efforts to investigate cannabis shops and enforce compliance.

The law is clear: any shop owner who mixes cannabis into food or drink without proper permission, or who fails to label products clearly to indicate THC content, faces severe penalties.

“Offenders risk a maximum fine of 30,000 baht, a prison sentence of up to three years, or both,” Sasikarn said.

Those caught selling products with THC levels exceeding legal limits will face even harsher consequences, with fines of up to 20,000 baht and up to two years in prison.

The move comes as Thailand grapples with a wave of unregulated cannabis edibles, which have surged in popularity since the partial legalisation of cannabis products. While the government allows controlled use of cannabis extracts in food, strict limits on THC content are designed to prevent unintentional intoxication, especially among minors.

Officials said the new measures aim to protect public health and restore consumer confidence, as reports of potent sweets slipping through regulatory cracks have fuelled public outcry, reported The Nation.

Sasikarn stressed that the crackdown is not a blanket ban on cannabis products but a targeted effort to ensure manufacturers and retailers comply with the law.

“Shops must take responsibility to follow safety standards and protect consumers, particularly vulnerable groups like children,” she said.