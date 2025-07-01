Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions

Doctors must record patient details, symptoms, dosage, duration, and quantity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
83 1 minute read
Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions
Photo courtesy of Cloud Nine Thailand

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) issued an official prescription form for medical cannabis.

The move yesterday, June 30, follows the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement on controlled herbs, which sets out strict regulations for cannabis use.

The form, known as P.T.33, allows authorised practitioners across seven professions — including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and traditional healers — to prescribe cannabis flower to patients suffering from 15 specific conditions.

“This prescription form is designed to standardise the process for all dispensers,” said Dr Somruk Chungsaman, Director General of the Department. “It will ensure that cannabis is used safely and effectively.”

Doctors must record comprehensive patient details, including full name, age, nationality, and ID or passport number. They must also specify the diagnosed symptoms, the daily dosage, duration of use, and the total quantity to be dispensed.

Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions | News by Thaiger

Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions | News by Thaiger

The prescription is bound by clear rules. It cannot cover more than 30 days per issue, and the diagnosis must align with official guidelines and any supporting medical documents. To tighten control, dispensers are required to keep each prescription on file for one year for inspection.

The announcement comes after months of delays and debate. A previous draft form was put on hold by Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who called for wider consultation with the medical community.

But with the form now signed and published in the Royal Gazette, implementation is imminent.

Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions | News by Thaiger
Photo of Dr Tewan courtesy of Nueakhlong Hospital

Dr Tewan Thanirat, Deputy Director General, confirmed: “We’ve submitted the announcement to the Royal Gazette website. The regulations will take effect the day after publication.”

Cannabis flower remains a controlled substance under Thai law, despite a wave of legal reforms. Officials insist the new prescription form will prevent misuse and confusion, giving doctors a clear framework to operate within.

Under the guidelines, cannabis prescriptions can be issued by professionals in Thai traditional medicine, applied Thai traditional medicine, Chinese medicine, folk medicine, and conventional medicine, reported Matichon.

The landmark form is expected to ease access for patients struggling with chronic illnesses, but will also put the spotlight on Thailand’s evolving cannabis policy.

Latest Thailand News
Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation Crime News

Man charged with assault causing death after field confrontation

16 seconds ago
Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn Bangkok News

Transport minister takes over as audio scandal topples Paetongtarn

6 minutes ago
Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents Crime News

Illegal waste dumping plagues Bang Phli residents

59 minutes ago
Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway Thailand News

Dozing motorcyclist survives after slamming into truck on motorway

1 hour ago
Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes Phuket News

Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes

1 hour ago
Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp Bangkok News

Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

2 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half&#8217; travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo Thailand News

‘Half-Half’ travel scheme crashes, leaving thousands in limbo

2 hours ago
Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported South Thailand News

Fire in Hat Yai destroys five houses, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss Thailand News

Thai woman blames misdiagnosis in Isaan hospitals for her child loss

2 hours ago
Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch Pattaya News

Pattaya ready for tourist boom as ‘Half-Half’ travel freebies launch

2 hours ago
Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal Thailand News

Thai abbot leaves Thailand for Laos amid romantic scandal

2 hours ago
Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri Crime News

Illegal kratom drug operation dismantled in Prachin Buri

2 hours ago
Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown Phuket News

Phuket bomb scare sparks mosque security clampdown

3 hours ago
Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each Crime News

Illegal gold miners jailed and fined 500,000 baht each

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm Thailand News

Paetongtarn on pause: PM suspended amid leaked audio storm

3 hours ago
India&#8217;s growth to boost Southeast Asia&#8217;s aviation market Business News

India’s growth to boost Southeast Asia’s aviation market

3 hours ago
Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch Thailand News

Thai woman demands luxury lifestyle: A million baht and a watch

3 hours ago
China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom Business News

China’s durian craze drives Thailand’s tech farming boom

3 hours ago
Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest Crime News

Two teens arrested for murder in Trang forest

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

5 hours ago
Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads Phuket News

Taxiing line: illegal ride-hailing apps cause chaos on Phuket roads

5 hours ago
Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Two suspects arrested in 3.4 million baht robbery at Bangkok mall

5 hours ago
Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video)

5 hours ago
Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing Thailand News

Police boat capsizes in Loei River chase, officer missing

5 hours ago
Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket Thailand News

Thai tax scam gang busted for billion-baht VAT fraud racket

6 hours ago
Cannabis NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
83 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x