Thailand rolls out cannabis prescription form for 15 conditions

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) issued an official prescription form for medical cannabis.

The move yesterday, June 30, follows the Ministry of Public Health’s announcement on controlled herbs, which sets out strict regulations for cannabis use.

The form, known as P.T.33, allows authorised practitioners across seven professions — including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and traditional healers — to prescribe cannabis flower to patients suffering from 15 specific conditions.

“This prescription form is designed to standardise the process for all dispensers,” said Dr Somruk Chungsaman, Director General of the Department. “It will ensure that cannabis is used safely and effectively.”

Doctors must record comprehensive patient details, including full name, age, nationality, and ID or passport number. They must also specify the diagnosed symptoms, the daily dosage, duration of use, and the total quantity to be dispensed.

The prescription is bound by clear rules. It cannot cover more than 30 days per issue, and the diagnosis must align with official guidelines and any supporting medical documents. To tighten control, dispensers are required to keep each prescription on file for one year for inspection.

The announcement comes after months of delays and debate. A previous draft form was put on hold by Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who called for wider consultation with the medical community.

But with the form now signed and published in the Royal Gazette, implementation is imminent.

Dr Tewan Thanirat, Deputy Director General, confirmed: “We’ve submitted the announcement to the Royal Gazette website. The regulations will take effect the day after publication.”

Cannabis flower remains a controlled substance under Thai law, despite a wave of legal reforms. Officials insist the new prescription form will prevent misuse and confusion, giving doctors a clear framework to operate within.

Under the guidelines, cannabis prescriptions can be issued by professionals in Thai traditional medicine, applied Thai traditional medicine, Chinese medicine, folk medicine, and conventional medicine, reported Matichon.

The landmark form is expected to ease access for patients struggling with chronic illnesses, but will also put the spotlight on Thailand’s evolving cannabis policy.