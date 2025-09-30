Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months

Party promises swift action with new model to tackle narcotics

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
634 1 minute read
Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months | Thaiger
Photo of Sophon Saram courtesy of Amarin TV

A senior Bhumjaithai MP told Parliament that the government will prioritise tackling the drug crisis, declaring cannabis reform finished and seeking four months to act.

Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party MP for Buriram Sophon Saram made his stance crystal clear during a heated parliamentary session this morning, declaring that tackling Thailand’s drug problem will be his party’s top priority.

Speaking after two days of debate, Sophon admitted that some government policies had been called into question by MPs, but stressed that the Bhumjaithai Party had four months to prove itself.

“Although the time is short, we are ready to act.”

At 11.05am today, September 30, Sophon stood before Parliament and addressed what he called the country’s most pressing issue.

“What I will address to the House is the drug problem. This is a grave threat to the nation, and it cannot be solved by one ministry alone.”

Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

He argued that an integrated approach was needed, bringing together the police, military, administrative officials, and the Ministry of Public Health. He criticised past governments for fragmenting the budget, noting that more than 6 billion baht had been wasted on ineffective, scattered programmes.

Related Articles

Sophon pointed to his experience in Buriram, where he piloted the so-called Buriram Model to combat narcotics. The project, he said, had helped more than 1,600 people quit drugs by involving community leaders, families, and officials in coordinated efforts.

“Successful problem solving requires public participation.”

The MP emphasised that sincerity from both government agencies and politicians was essential if the problem was to be tackled effectively. He called on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to ensure that the government sets clear principles, avoids impractical policies, and pushes for legal reforms to strengthen drug control.

Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Adventure.com

On the thorny issue of cannabis, Sophon was unequivocal. While admitting that Bhumjaithai had previously championed its legalisation, he said the failure to pass proper control legislation in the last parliamentary term had caused serious damage, reported Amarin TV.

“When people ask whether to get cannabis, it’s over. Our duty now is to suppress narcotics and set the right example.”

Sophon concluded by urging MPs to watch the government’s progress over the next four months.

“This is our chance to prove that we can make change.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman loses bag while foreign boyfriend engages in fight on Pattaya road

10 minutes ago
Man on fire: Bangkok commuters left stunned as horror unfolds | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man on fire: Bangkok commuters left stunned as horror unfolds

33 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mercedes-Benz driver faces jail and fine for damaging police motorcycle

49 minutes ago
Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video) | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Samui restaurant faces backlash for booting Israeli tourists (video)

1 hour ago
Thai foreign minister slammed over UN debut controversy (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai foreign minister slammed over UN debut controversy (video)

2 hours ago
Thai man caught with 60 million baht of drugs in modified car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught with 60 million baht of drugs in modified car

2 hours ago
Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare

2 hours ago
Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck crushes Burmese worker in Chon Buri car care centre

3 hours ago
Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian getaway: SpiceJet adds daily Phuket flights

3 hours ago
2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

2 Irish women seen on CCTV chasing thief on Chiang Mai road

4 hours ago
Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months | Thaiger Cannabis News

Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months

4 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Navy targets Cambodian casino in border crackdown (video)

4 hours ago
Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken drama: Woman passes out on Pattaya baht bus

6 hours ago
84 year old Thai woman attacked and nearly raped in Samut Prakan home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

84 year old Thai woman attacked and nearly raped in Samut Prakan home

6 hours ago
Lottery fever: Hopefuls hunt lucky numbers in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Hopefuls hunt lucky numbers in Nakhon Pathom

6 hours ago
BMTA powers ahead with 1,520 electric buses by 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMTA powers ahead with 1,520 electric buses by 2026

6 hours ago
Indian tourist claims assault by Pattaya nightclub manager and bodyguards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist claims assault by Pattaya nightclub manager and bodyguards

7 hours ago
Samut Prakan garage shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan garage shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

7 hours ago
Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Big Joke strikes back with lawsuit against top judges (video)

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi flies high with booming flights and upgrades

8 hours ago
Drunk BMW driver drives against traffic and causes 10 car pile-up | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk BMW driver drives against traffic and causes 10 car pile-up

8 hours ago
Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit | Thaiger Phuket News

Debt and despair: Man dies from shotgun wound in Wichit

8 hours ago
Bualoi batters Thailand as flood warnings sweep nation | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bualoi batters Thailand as flood warnings sweep nation

8 hours ago
Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple

24 hours ago
Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s border trade plunges 23.6% in August as Cambodia market collapses

1 day ago
Cannabis NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
634 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.