Cannabis U-turn: Bhumjaithai vows drug war in 4 months

A senior Bhumjaithai MP told Parliament that the government will prioritise tackling the drug crisis, declaring cannabis reform finished and seeking four months to act.

Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party MP for Buriram Sophon Saram made his stance crystal clear during a heated parliamentary session this morning, declaring that tackling Thailand’s drug problem will be his party’s top priority.

Speaking after two days of debate, Sophon admitted that some government policies had been called into question by MPs, but stressed that the Bhumjaithai Party had four months to prove itself.

“Although the time is short, we are ready to act.”

At 11.05am today, September 30, Sophon stood before Parliament and addressed what he called the country’s most pressing issue.

“What I will address to the House is the drug problem. This is a grave threat to the nation, and it cannot be solved by one ministry alone.”

He argued that an integrated approach was needed, bringing together the police, military, administrative officials, and the Ministry of Public Health. He criticised past governments for fragmenting the budget, noting that more than 6 billion baht had been wasted on ineffective, scattered programmes.

Sophon pointed to his experience in Buriram, where he piloted the so-called Buriram Model to combat narcotics. The project, he said, had helped more than 1,600 people quit drugs by involving community leaders, families, and officials in coordinated efforts.

“Successful problem solving requires public participation.”

The MP emphasised that sincerity from both government agencies and politicians was essential if the problem was to be tackled effectively. He called on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to ensure that the government sets clear principles, avoids impractical policies, and pushes for legal reforms to strengthen drug control.

On the thorny issue of cannabis, Sophon was unequivocal. While admitting that Bhumjaithai had previously championed its legalisation, he said the failure to pass proper control legislation in the last parliamentary term had caused serious damage, reported Amarin TV.

“When people ask whether to get cannabis, it’s over. Our duty now is to suppress narcotics and set the right example.”

Sophon concluded by urging MPs to watch the government’s progress over the next four months.

“This is our chance to prove that we can make change.”