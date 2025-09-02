Brave Thai boy swims through flood to save stranded friends

Courageous swimmer amid flood and strong currents leads rescuers to friends clinging to safety

Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Brave Thai boy swims through flood to save stranded friends | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินนท์ โอ๋ คชนิล

A brave Thai boy swam through floodwaters in the northern province of Phetchabun to seek help for three friends who were stranded in a tree.

The President of the Sawang Monkhon Sattha Phetchabun Rescue Foundation, Prajit Sookwattana, shared details of the rescue mission with Siam News yesterday, September 1. Prajit explained that locals approached his team while they were distributing food and drinks to residents affected by flooding in Lom Sak district.

According to locals, four boys were trapped in the middle of the flood. They were clinging to a tree, waiting for help, but no one passed the scene. One of the boys, a strong swimmer, decided to fight against the powerful current and return to the community to raise the alarm.

Prajit said his team rushed to the site identified by the boy and found three others still perched on the tree, surrounded by deep floodwaters. They were soaked, visibly frightened, and in shock.

The rescue team calmed the boys and carefully transported them to safety by boat. All were reunited with their parents.

Boy swims through flood to seek help for strended friends
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินนท์ โอ๋ คชนิล

The boys later told the media that they had walked from their homes in the Ban Na Luang Community to check on the flooding in Lom Sak town centre. On their way back, they waded through the flood until they reached the area near Sirin Christian School.

Unaware of a canal that was disguised by high flood waters, they were swept away by strong currents. They clung to a tree for safety, waiting until one of them swam back to seek help.

Thai boys strended in flood in Phetchabun
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินนท์ โอ๋ คชนิล

Prajit emphasised that the water flow was extremely strong, making boat travel dangerous. He praised the young swimmer for his courage and skill in saving his friends.

Thai PBS reported today, September 2, that several areas of Lom Sak district have remained submerged for days. While floodwaters have receded in some places, allowing residents to return and clean their homes, many residential areas are still underwater.

Young boys rescued after being strended in flood
Photo via Facebook/ ฐิตินนท์ โอ๋ คชนิล

Thailand News
