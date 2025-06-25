Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul rejected accusations that his party mishandled the cannabis policy, particularly its medical use, and distanced himself from proposals to legalise casinos.

Speaking out on the issue, Anutin dismissed the government’s recent plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, allowing only medical use, as a reversal of Bhumjaithai’s earlier work, claiming that his party had already put forward detailed legislation focused on medical cannabis use during its time in government. However, the bill was blocked by coalition partners.

“To claim we left the cannabis issue unresolved is simply not true,” Anutin said. “We pushed for a proper legal framework back then, but it lacked support.”

Despite the recent move by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the ruling Pheu Thai Party to introduce a new cannabis bill, Anutin has expressed no opposition, welcoming the government’s effort. He believes there is no conflict between Bhumjaithai’s original vision of focusing on medical cannabis and the new proposal.

“Our aim was always centred on medical cannabis use, and I see no issue with this new move.”

Now in the opposition, Anutin is determined to ensure his party plays a crucial role in scrutinising government policies. He confirmed Bhumjaithai’s full participation in reviewing the 2026 national budget bill, which is currently under committee review, reported The Nation.

Turning his attention to the controversial draft legislation proposing legalised casinos and entertainment complexes, Anutin made it clear that Bhumjaithai has always been opposed to such initiatives.

“We have always been against casinos. When we were in government, we had to compromise. But now, as the opposition, we are free to make our own decisions,” he said, reaffirming that his party would stand firm on the issue.

As Bhumjaithai transitions from being a government partner to the opposition, Anutin stated that the party would now take clear stances on contentious issues, without the external pressure of coalition deals.

With the shackles of coalition politics removed, Bhumjaithai appears set to play a more assertive role in shaping the future of Thailand’s policy landscape.