Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos

BJT leader welcomes new cannabis bill, sees no conflict with party’s vision

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
58 1 minute read
Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos
Pictures courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul rejected accusations that his party mishandled the cannabis policy, particularly its medical use, and distanced himself from proposals to legalise casinos.

Speaking out on the issue, Anutin dismissed the government’s recent plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, allowing only medical use, as a reversal of Bhumjaithai’s earlier work, claiming that his party had already put forward detailed legislation focused on medical cannabis use during its time in government. However, the bill was blocked by coalition partners.

“To claim we left the cannabis issue unresolved is simply not true,” Anutin said. “We pushed for a proper legal framework back then, but it lacked support.”

Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos | News by Thaiger

Despite the recent move by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the ruling Pheu Thai Party to introduce a new cannabis bill, Anutin has expressed no opposition, welcoming the government’s effort. He believes there is no conflict between Bhumjaithai’s original vision of focusing on medical cannabis and the new proposal.

“Our aim was always centred on medical cannabis use, and I see no issue with this new move.”

Now in the opposition, Anutin is determined to ensure his party plays a crucial role in scrutinising government policies. He confirmed Bhumjaithai’s full participation in reviewing the 2026 national budget bill, which is currently under committee review, reported The Nation.

Related Articles

Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos | News by Thaiger

Turning his attention to the controversial draft legislation proposing legalised casinos and entertainment complexes, Anutin made it clear that Bhumjaithai has always been opposed to such initiatives.

“We have always been against casinos. When we were in government, we had to compromise. But now, as the opposition, we are free to make our own decisions,” he said, reaffirming that his party would stand firm on the issue.

As Bhumjaithai transitions from being a government partner to the opposition, Anutin stated that the party would now take clear stances on contentious issues, without the external pressure of coalition deals.

With the shackles of coalition politics removed, Bhumjaithai appears set to play a more assertive role in shaping the future of Thailand’s policy landscape.

Latest Thailand News
Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one Bangkok News

Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one

13 seconds ago
Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos Thailand News

Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos

7 minutes ago
Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht Pattaya News

Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht

13 minutes ago
Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza Bangkok News

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza

23 minutes ago
ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps Events

ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps

29 minutes ago
Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists Crime News

Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists

29 minutes ago
Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances Thailand News

Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances

39 minutes ago
Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy Thailand News

Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy

52 minutes ago
Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested Phuket News

Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested

60 minutes ago
Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital Crime News

Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital

1 hour ago
China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary Thailand News

China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary

1 hour ago
Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute Thailand News

Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute

2 hours ago
Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok Bangkok News

Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Cambodia hits back at Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;irrational claims&#8217; over energy cuts Thailand News

Cambodia hits back at Thailand’s ‘irrational claims’ over energy cuts

2 hours ago
5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each Crime News

5 caught crossing Thai-Cambodian border, paid 4,000 baht each

2 hours ago
Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video) Thailand News

Jurassic World: Rebirth to boost Thai tourism (video)

2 hours ago
Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri Thailand News

Grandmother flees to temple to escape loan sharks in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi Krabi News

AirAsia celebrates 16 years of success with exclusive trip to Krabi

4 hours ago
Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home Chiang Mai News

Family finds rare two-headed snake in Chiang Mai home

4 hours ago
Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions Bangkok News

Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions

4 hours ago
Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom Thailand News

Neigh-sayers: Thai boy trots to school stardom

4 hours ago
Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets Bangkok News

Burglar caught in Bangkok with stolen Buddha statues and amulets

4 hours ago
Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree Business News

Thailand shopping giant hits CRC button on spending spree

4 hours ago
Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic fire claims life of 78 year old woman in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai military may close Surin temple amid border tensions

5 hours ago
Cannabis NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x