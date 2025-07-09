Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

Only approved doctors can prescribe cannabis sourced from certified suppliers

Photo courtesy of Thai Cannabis Club

Thailand’s cannabis boom is about to get a massive reality check. Starting later this year, thousands of cannabis retailers will be legally transformed into healthcare facilities—and required to have a doctor on-site to dispense weed.

At a packed press conference yesterday, July 8, Thanakrit Jit-areerat, Secretary to the Minister of Public Health, announced that the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) had officially launched its new Cannabis Prescription system. The system was tested for the first time today, July 9, with 50 patients.

“Cannabis isn’t classified as a narcotic, but we must have control measures,” Thanakrit said. “Complaints about cannabis use have surged tenfold, now impacting 1.5 million people.”

Ever since cannabis was decriminalised, public anxiety has grown over widespread recreational use and quality issues. To tackle this, the Ministry of Public Health is introducing sweeping regulations to rein cannabis back into the realm of medicine.

Photo of Thanakrit Jit-areerat (left) courtesy of The Nation

Under the new Herbal Control Announcement (Cannabis) 2025, only doctors from seven designated medical fields will be authorised to prescribe cannabis. Furthermore, any cannabis sold must come from standardised, approved sources to guarantee consumer safety.

DTAM has also issued an official prescription form for medical cannabis, marking a decisive shift away from casual retail sales. Shops will be allowed to sell cannabis only to customers with a valid prescription.

“These policies won’t negatively impact the 18,000 shops already operating,” Thanakrit said. “We will work closely with retailers and local health offices to ensure everyone understands the changes.”

Photo of Somruek Chungsaman courtesy of The Nation

Dr Somruek Chungsaman, Director-General of DTAM, confirmed that a formal letter will be sent to the Royal Thai Police outlining what constitutes proper and improper cannabis possession to avoid confusion.

“Once regulations take effect this year, every cannabis outlet will effectively become a healthcare facility,” Dr Somruek said. “Until then, shops must use the controlled herb prescription system. Staff authorised to dispense cannabis will be specially trained by the department.”

The first 1,000 Thai traditional medicine doctors will complete their training and be ready to issue prescriptions by July 16, reported The Nation.

To help both patients and regulators, an IT system is being developed so retailers can check prescription records and track cannabis use. Officials are also planning to launch telemedicine services in hospitals and clinics, though this system is still in the works.

