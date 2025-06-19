High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

Phuket officials plan proposal seeking cannabis zoning from government

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
68 2 minutes read
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash
Photo of Governor Sophon courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket officials are cracking down on the island’s cannabis free-for-all, announcing plans to restrict where weed can be sold and smoked after a flood of complaints from locals and tourists.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed on Tuesday, June 17, that local officials are pushing to create designated “green zones” for cannabis sales and consumption. The move aims to control the island’s booming weed industry, which critics say has spiralled out of control since legalisation, tarnishing Phuket’s image as a family-friendly destination.

“We’ve received a number of complaints about the smell and its impact on the tourism image,” said Governor Sophon during his opening speech at the Phuket City Council meeting at City Hall yesterday, June 18.

The meeting marked the first gathering of the newly elected council, following May’s local elections and recent approval by the Election Commission of Thailand.

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash | News by Thaiger
Stock image of a cannabis shop in Thailand courtesy of Smoking Skunk

According to an official report, Phuket City Municipality is preparing to send a formal proposal to the central government requesting zoning regulations for cannabis businesses.

A previous letter had already been submitted, urging tighter control to prevent weed shops from popping up near schools, key tourist attractions, and residential areas.

“Initially, they want the Ministry of Public Health to issue an announcement or authorise local governments to control areas for selling and consuming cannabis, similar to how entertainment venues are regulated,” Governor Sophon explained.

Related Articles

The urgency behind the push is clear. Complaints have poured in from residents and international tourists alike, with concerns ranging from the overpowering odour to fears of negative influence on youth and community safety.

Today, June 19, further discussions were scheduled between senators and local government bodies to escalate the zoning proposal to the national level.

“This is about safeguarding both our communities and our tourism appeal,” the governor added. “We’ll have to wait and see which areas are approved or restricted.”

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash | News by Thaiger
Stock image courtesy of iStock

The explosion of cannabis shops in Phuket followed the 2022 decriminalisation of cannabis, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, now serving as both Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Anutin previously served as Minister of Public Health during the Prayut government and has long championed the cannabis cause, reported The Phuket News.

But with the green rush triggering public backlash, even cannabis’s most vocal supporters may be forced to rethink the rules — or risk Phuket’s reputation going up in smoke.

Latest Thailand News
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

4 minutes ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

11 minutes ago
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash Phuket News

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

27 minutes ago
Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession Crime News

Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

33 minutes ago
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims Thailand News

Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

41 minutes ago
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

2 hours ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

2 hours ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

2 hours ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

2 hours ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

2 hours ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

3 hours ago
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM&#8217;s Instagram post sparks political meltdown Bangkok News

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

3 hours ago
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage Thailand News

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

3 hours ago
High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud Bangkok News

High-ranking cop medic linked to ghost patient drug fraud

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party exits from govt over PM phone call scandal

3 hours ago
Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance Phuket News

Fair play! Phuket job bonanza gives jobless a fighting chance

4 hours ago
Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Woman found dead after fall from building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis Thailand News

Cambodian workers defy Hun Sen’s call amid border crisis

4 hours ago
Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van Thailand News

Severe blaze in Udon Thani destroys house and van

4 hours ago
Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes Phuket News

Brazilian busted at Phuket Airport over traffic crimes

4 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms forecast for 52 Thai provinces amid monsoon

4 hours ago
Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting Pattaya News

Kiddie-begging gang smashed in Pattaya child trafficking sting

4 hours ago
Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition Thailand News

Thai boy dies of starvation, parents rushed to hospital in weak condition

4 hours ago
Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar Thailand Weather Updates

Earthquake tremors hit Mae Hong Son, 5 quakes strike Myanmar

5 hours ago
Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs Pattaya News

Great wall of shame! Chinese tourists nabbed in Pattaya jobs

5 hours ago
Cannabis NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
68 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x