High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

Phuket officials are cracking down on the island’s cannabis free-for-all, announcing plans to restrict where weed can be sold and smoked after a flood of complaints from locals and tourists.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed on Tuesday, June 17, that local officials are pushing to create designated “green zones” for cannabis sales and consumption. The move aims to control the island’s booming weed industry, which critics say has spiralled out of control since legalisation, tarnishing Phuket’s image as a family-friendly destination.

“We’ve received a number of complaints about the smell and its impact on the tourism image,” said Governor Sophon during his opening speech at the Phuket City Council meeting at City Hall yesterday, June 18.

The meeting marked the first gathering of the newly elected council, following May’s local elections and recent approval by the Election Commission of Thailand.

According to an official report, Phuket City Municipality is preparing to send a formal proposal to the central government requesting zoning regulations for cannabis businesses.

A previous letter had already been submitted, urging tighter control to prevent weed shops from popping up near schools, key tourist attractions, and residential areas.

“Initially, they want the Ministry of Public Health to issue an announcement or authorise local governments to control areas for selling and consuming cannabis, similar to how entertainment venues are regulated,” Governor Sophon explained.

The urgency behind the push is clear. Complaints have poured in from residents and international tourists alike, with concerns ranging from the overpowering odour to fears of negative influence on youth and community safety.

Today, June 19, further discussions were scheduled between senators and local government bodies to escalate the zoning proposal to the national level.

“This is about safeguarding both our communities and our tourism appeal,” the governor added. “We’ll have to wait and see which areas are approved or restricted.”

The explosion of cannabis shops in Phuket followed the 2022 decriminalisation of cannabis, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, now serving as both Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Anutin previously served as Minister of Public Health during the Prayut government and has long championed the cannabis cause, reported The Phuket News.

But with the green rush triggering public backlash, even cannabis’s most vocal supporters may be forced to rethink the rules — or risk Phuket’s reputation going up in smoke.