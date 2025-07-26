Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP

A Phuket MP has lit up controversy by claiming that the smell of cannabis on local beaches is driving away big-spending tourists and damaging the island’s reputation.

Yesterday, July 25, Chalermpong Saengdee, an MP for Phuket from the People’s Party, issued a fiery statement slamming the lack of cannabis regulation and the government’s “careless” visa-free policy, warning that Thailand’s top tourism destination is losing its lustre.

“I want everyone to close their eyes and imagine a family walking along the beach, enjoying the sunset – and then suddenly, they’re hit by the smell of marijuana and can’t escape it,” Chalermpong said. “This is the current situation in Phuket.”

He said that while cannabis shops are legally allowed, the absence of strict regulation has turned popular beach zones into no-go areas for high-end visitors.

“We need proper laws, similar to how alcohol is regulated – with time limits, age restrictions, and clear zoning.”

According to Chalermpong, uncontrolled weed use has led to “quality tourists” turning their backs on Phuket.

“We must consider whether attracting one group of tourists is worth losing another – along with billions of baht.”

He also pointed to the failure of the visa-free policy, particularly with Chinese nationals, noting that expected tourist numbers never materialised. Instead, he claimed, the open-door approach has allowed “grey tourists” to flood in and engage in illegal activities.

“When we opened visa-free entry, we didn’t get what we expected,” Chalermpong said. “Now, we’ve only got grey tourists coming in, and it’s a policy that’s doing more harm than good.”

He called on the government to urgently “restore Phuket as a world-class tourism city,” and use the remaining time in office to implement tighter controls on cannabis sales, crack down on illegal migration, and shift focus back to attracting high-quality visitors, Matichon reported.

Phuket, once known for its luxury tourism and pristine image, is now at a crossroads.

“We cannot ignore what’s happening on our beaches, in our streets, and in our policies any longer,” Chalermpong said.