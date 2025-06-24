Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays

Ministry forced to use outdated laws, causing widespread cannabis violations

Bhumjaithai Party senior member Supachai Jaisamut has urged the swift passage of a cannabis control bill, criticising the Pheu Thai Party’s Ministry of Public Health for its perceived inaction in regulating cannabis. This, he claims, has resulted in its widespread availability and associated challenges.

Supachai has reiterated that since 2019, the BJT has supported cannabis use solely for medical purposes. He pointed out that the delisting of cannabis from the Narcotics Code 2021 was approved by Parliament, with support from Pheu Thai members.

Political manoeuvres and the dissolution of Parliament by the then-prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha disrupted Bhumjaithai’s initial proposal of the Cannabis-Hemp Bill.

Despite this setback, the bill was resubmitted to the current Parliament. Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry also submitted a similar draft to the Cabinet, which remains stalled.

Supachai highlighted that the lack of specific legislation has compelled the ministry to rely on inadequate existing laws to regulate cannabis, leading to widespread violations.

He noted the proliferation of illegal cannabis outlets due to ineffective oversight of license issuance by the Public Health Ministry. He alleged that the agency has been profiting from issuing cannabis shop licences, resulting in a surge of such establishments.

Bhumjaithai has called for action against illegal shops and urged the ministry to expedite the submission of the Cannabis-Hemp Bill to the House of Representatives.

Supachai questioned the ministry, now under Pheu Thai’s supervision, for allowing the issue to escalate before taking action.

In response, Pheu Thai list-MP Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj contended that Supachai’s eagerness to be in opposition has led him to overlook past events, especially the BJT’s role in legalising cannabis during General Prayut’s administration.

She emphasised Pheu Thai’s consistent position against recreational cannabis use, advocating solely for controlled medical use, and noted the BJT’s disagreement over amending ministerial regulations to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, reported Bangkok Post.

Rinthipond stated that the government is actively working to address the regulatory gaps left by Bhumjaithai.

“I understand that Supachai may be concerned about the current impact of cannabis, but I ask him to review his party’s past role and consider who opened this door without adequate safeguards.”

