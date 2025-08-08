Best weed shops in Khaosan Road, Bangkok [2025]

Your updated guide to finding legal cannabis at dispensaries that are definitely worth checking out

Cita Catellya 2 hours ago Last Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
184 5 minutes read
Best weed shops in Khaosan Road, Bangkok [2025]
WeedeN’s Khaosan Road branch. Image via WeedeN

“Can you still buy cannabis on Khaosan Road?”That’s probably the question on your mind after seeing the headlines. A lot has happened in Thailand’s cannabis scene over the past several weeks. New regulations were introduced, some dispensaries were forced to close, and at the same time, new ones opened their doors.

Yes, it can sound a bit confusing, especially if you’re new to the scene. But the short answer is: yes, you can still buy cannabis.

Under the updated cannabis rules, you’lll now need a prescription from a certified medical professional to legally purchase cannabis from a dispensary. It’s a big change, but some dispensaries are already ahead of the game, some even offer medical consultation on-site and make sure everything is above board.

If you’re heading to Khaosan Road and wondering where to go (legally and safely), here are five cannabis dispensaries worth checking out – in no particular order.

5 Best cannabis dispensaries in Khaosan Road, Bangkok

No. Shop (Click to jump to section) Opening Hours Location Highlight
1 WeedeN Daily, 12pm to 4am 259 Khaosan Rd, Phra Nakhon Medical consultations and premium, FDA-approved products
2 King Cannabis Daily, 9am to 1.30am Rambuttri Village Hotel, Ram Buttri Aly, Phra Nakhon In-house grown weed, fair pricing, and a relaxed lounge
3 Thai Cannabis Club Open 24 hours 249 Khaosan Rd, Phra Nakhon Trusted nationwide brand with top-shelf strains and CBD treats
4 Khaosan Kush Club Bar & Dispensary Daily, 10am to 6am 277 Khaosan Rd, Pranakorn Neon-lit shop featuring Thai-grown strains and expert staff
5 Jesson’s Weed Open 24 hours 46 Chakrabongse Rd, Phra Nakhon Budget-friendly weed with a chill lounge and gaming zone

1. WeedeN

WeedeN’s Khaosan Road branch, a cannabis dispensary in Bangkok
WeedeN’s Khaosan Road branch. Image via WeedeN

WeedeN’s Khaosan Road branch. Image via WeedeN

Location: WeedeN Khaosan, 259 Khaosan Rd, Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Contact: Instagram | Website | +66 650294042

After successfully conquering Phuket and Samui (with 19 and 13 branches respectively, totalling 33 nationwide), WeedeN has finally arrived in Bangkok with a cool new branch right on Khaosan Road.

It’s easy to see why WeedeN stays relevant in Thailand’s cannabis scene. With new cannabis laws rolling out soon, limiting sales to medical use and requiring prescriptions from certified professionals, this dispensary isn’t waiting to catch up. They’ve already put systems in place to support medical consultations and guide you through what’s legal and what’s not.

At their Khaosan Road outpost, you can expect the same quality and experience found at their other branches. That means FDA-approved products and a friendly team that understands the current legal landscape.

Of course, product quality comes first. But for WeedeN, education and transparency matter just as much. They want you to feel confident about what you’re buying, how to use it, and how to stay on the right side of Thai law. That’s why their budtenders are always on hand for consultations and happy to walk you through any questions without any fuss. So if you’re looking for clarity, legal guidance, and quality all in one place, WeedeN is your best bet.

2. King Cannabis

Best weed shops in Khaosan Road, Bangkok [2025] | News by Thaiger
King Cannabis’ store at Khaosan Road has a playful design. Image via King Cannabis (FacebooK)

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 1.30am

Location: King Cannabis, Rambuttri Village Hotel, Ram Buttri Aly, Chana Songkhram, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Contact: Instagram | Facebook

King Cannabis has been winning the hearts of both tourists and locals for a while now. Good weed, fair prices, and a friendly place to hang out in are what you can expect at this cannabis dispensary around Khaosan Road.

Since they grow their own plants, you know the buds are fresh and well-cared for. You’ll also find edibles like brownies and gummies, with proper dosage information so you know exactly what you’re getting. Moreover, their shelves are full of accessories that seem to be out of this world.

As for the atmosphere, King Cannabis is as relaxed as it gets. There’s a clean, air-conditioned lounge where you’re welcome to chill and enjoy your purchase. Everything is well-maintained, from the product diplays to the smoking space.

But it’s the staff that makes the space even more memorable. They’re genuinely kind, helpful, and committed to creating a safe space for anyone walking through the door.

3. Thai Cannabis Club

Thai Cannabis Club, a dispensary in Khao San Road
The branch might be small, but the menu is extensive. Image via Thai Cannabis Club

Opening hours: Open 24 hours

Location: Thai Cannabis Club – Khaosan, 249 Khaosan Rd, Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Contact: Instagram | Facebook | Website

It’s hard to ignore Thai Cannabis Club in the local weed scene. With 18 locations (and counting!), it has become the go-to brand for people looking for high quality cannabis in Thailand.

Their Khaosan Road branch might be no bigger than a kiosk, but don’t let the size fool you. This compact spot still offers the same top-shelf strains found across the entire network. There’s even a small seating area where you can take a break.

From premium indoor-grown flowers to popular CBD products, you’ll find it all at this weed shop at Khaosan Road. The Belgium chocolates and infused gummies often sell out, so if you see them in stock, act fast.

4. Khaosan Kush Club Bar & Dispensary

Khaosan Kush Club, a cannabis dispensary in Thailand
This cannabis dispensary in Khaosan Road has a signature neon purple glow. Image via Khaosan Kush Club Bar & Dispensary

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 6am

Location: Khaosan Kush Club Bar & Dispensary, 277 Khaosan Rd, Taladyord, Pranakorn, Bangkok 10200

Contact: Instagram | Facebook

If you’re wandering down Khaosan Road and spot a neon purple glow (or a massive pink billboard), you’ve likely found Khaosan Kush Club Bar & Dispensary. On One of their Instagram posts, they wrote “we sall what we use ourselves,” and it says a lot about how seriously they take their products.

Everything is up to standard at this Khaosan Road weed shop, and most of it is sourced from over 30 local cannabis farms across Thailand. That’s why it’s a great place to explore what Thai cannabis has to offer and try strains grown with care and consistency.

In addition to the high-quality products, Khaosan Kush Club Bar & Dispensary also boasts a lively atmosphere that fits right in with Bangkok’s most famous party street. The decor is fun, but also very welcoming. Plus, the staff know their stuff and are happy to walk you through the menu or even teach you how to roll a joint.

5. Jesson’s Weed

Jesson's Weed, a cannabis dispensary in Khaosan Road
Jesson’s Weed is known for its simple, straightforward, and comfortable approach. Image via Jesson’s Weed

Opening hours: Open 24 hours

Location: Jesson’s Weed Wholesale, 46 Chakrabongse Rd, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Contact: +66 64 296 6677

Located just off Khaosan Road, Jesson’s Weed is a well-loved cannabis dispensary known for keeping things simple and affordable. The prices are some of the lowest around (starting from just 100 baht), but the quality? Surprisingly solid. Yep, even the budget strains hold up.

There are over 30 strains on the shelf, and even more stashed in the back if you ask. Therefore, you can expect to find everything from easygoing local buds to California improts, plus hash that often comes with a buy-one-get-one deal.

Although this weed shop in Khaosan Road is somewhat low-key, it’s more than just a quick stop. Upstairs, there’s a lounge complete with a PS5 and bean bags. Also, the cold air con is always blasting in full force, which feels like a gift from the Gods on a hot Bangkok day.

Despite the shake-ups in the industry, Khaosan Road still has a handful of trusted weed shops providing a range of cannabis products – many now focusing on medical-grade options, staffed by knowledgeable teams who can help you stay compliant with the current laws.

As always, stay informed, respect the guidelines, and enjoy responsibly. Happy exploring!

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
184 5 minutes read

