Thailand cannabis crackdown: New prescription rules spark outcry

Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Thailand’s cannabis free-for-all is coming to an abrupt end, with health chiefs vowing to tighten the rules on who can grow, sell, and smoke the controversial herb.

Dr Tewan Thanirat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), announced that stricter controls are on the way. Under the proposed regulations, anyone selling cannabis flower buds will soon need an official permit and must keep detailed records of every sale.

“If there’s no prescription, it simply cannot be dispensed,” warned Dr Tewan. “Each purchase will require a doctor’s certificate specifying the illness, dosage—usually no more than one gram per day—and treatment duration. Shops must keep these documents for at least one year in case of inspection.”

The regulations will also demand that licensed premises have medical professionals on site, such as doctors, pharmacists, or licensed traditional practitioners. Retailers will need approval from local administrative organisations, partly because the strong smell is considered a public nuisance.

Growers are being told to prepare for a major upgrade of their standards, with cultivation expected to meet Thai GACP, EU GMP, or Thai Organic certification in the future. Though planting cannabis remains permitted without a licence, once the buds are harvested, they become a controlled substance and require a sales permit.

The Ministry of Public Health’s announcement triggered a flood of complaints, with many operators claiming there was no time to adapt. In response, officials agreed to postpone enforcement of the prescription rule and new cultivation standards by 30–60 days.

Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin confirmed the delay, noting that more consultation was needed with medical councils and stakeholders. “Before issuing such an announcement, we must hear opinions from all relevant agencies,” he said. He added that discussions were ongoing, but the pause “probably wouldn’t be long.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry stressed that existing rules still apply. Shops must continue submitting monthly reports detailing their stock and sales or face suspension and possible criminal charges for forging documents. Selling cannabis-infused snacks, gummies, or adding cannabis to products in stores remains strictly prohibited, reported Matichon and Channel Weez TH.

Household growers can breathe easier—cannabis grown for personal use does not need certification. However, selling any homegrown product is illegal.

Officials warn that once the new regulations take effect, consumers without a medical certificate risk arrest, confiscation of their stash, and up to one year in prison plus a 20,000 baht fine.

