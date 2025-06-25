Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

Thailand promised to introduce tough new rules to regulate the sale and use of cannabis products in the country. Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed a new regulation yesterday, June 24, which aims to crack down on widespread cannabis sales, restricting usage and access even further.

Under the new rules, all cannabis purchases will now require a medical prescription. Consumers will no longer be able to buy cannabis freely from stores; they must have a valid prescription from a medical professional. The regulation is expected to take effect the day after it is published in the Royal Gazette, of which no date has been set.

A key aspect of the new law is the prohibition on smoking cannabis inside cannabis business premises unless under the supervision of licensed medical professionals. This means that cannabis shops, which were previously a symbol of the post-decriminalisation green rush, will have to change how they operate.

According to the regulation, only professionals with medical certifications—such as licensed practitioners of traditional Thai and Chinese medicine or even dentists—will be allowed to supervise cannabis use for medicinal purposes.

Furthermore, the new regulation mandates that anyone involved in studying, selling, or processing cannabis buds for commercial use must obtain the appropriate licences. They will also be required to report and monitor data on the source, quantity, and use of cannabis products in their possession.

To add to the restrictions, the sale of cannabis is now limited to a 30-day supply per person, which is expected to curtail excessive consumption.

In addition to restricting sales within physical stores, the regulation prohibits cannabis products from being sold through vending machines or online channels.

Advertising cannabis products is also banned across all platforms. These measures have raised eyebrows, as they represent a significant shift away from the government’s previous approach to cannabis, which was seen by many as a push towards liberalisation, reported Bangkok Post.

Police Lieutenant General Phanurat Lukboon, Secretary General of the Narcotics Control Board, noted that the number of habitual cannabis users has doubled since cannabis was decriminalised in 2022, jumping from 350,000 users in 2019 to over 700,000 last year.

This sharp rise in usage, combined with the growing number of cannabis shops across the country, has led to concerns that these new regulations could stifle the fledgling cannabis industry.

With these new controls in place, it remains to be seen how the cannabis market in Thailand will evolve and whether the government’s tighter regulations will deter or encourage further use.

One thing is clear: the green rush has encountered a major speed bump, and critics are warning that the government’s move could be nothing short of “economic suicide” for Thailand’s burgeoning cannabis industry.