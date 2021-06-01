Best of
Top 8 Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
Bangkok isn’t particularly well-known for being pet-friendly as most public spaces and parks in the city don’t allow animals. However, there are in fact many spots and cafes in Bangkok that are happy to welcome your furry friends. We’ve picked out a selection of the top 8 places to take your pet in Bangkok, ranging from malls, pet cafes (some even with exotic animals) and green spaces that will accommodate you and your dog.
8 Best Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
1. Trail and Tail
Founded by Khun Chanahetrakul, Trail and Tail is one of Bangkok’s most pet-loving communities. The venue, which measures 6,400 square metres, offers a variety of amenities for your pets, including dog parks (both indoor and outdoor), a pet hotel (for cats and dogs) with round the clock caretakers, and a pet-friendly cafe. Moreover, there’s also a “Moggie Doggie” pet shop where visitors can buy high-end items, as well as the HATO Pet Wellness Center, the world’s first veterinarian-supervised pet clinic.
Please note, that while they welcome all breeds of cats and dogs, animals must be older than 4 months and female dogs must not be in heat. Further, all pets need to have a valid vaccination book as well as a collar and leash. They are open daily from 10:00 am – 19:00 pm.
Best Features: A key feature of Trail and Tail is how spacious it is. There’s plenty of space for dogs to run around and play, which is unlike many other dog-friendly spaces in Bangkok that tend to be quite small. There are also 40 parking slots meaning they are well-equipped to deal with large quantities of visitors.
Locations: 95 Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: trailandtail.office@gmail.com / 093 552 9255
2. Central Festival Eastville
Central Festival Eastville is one of the most dog-friendly malls in Bangkok. Here, dogs can wander around an outdoor park that has a playground to keep your canine entertained. However, if you don’t want to be outside, there is also the option to take your dog inside the mall – customers can rent doggie carts to shop with their pup in designated areas. Further, they have other facilities such as The Pet Safari, a pet store with a grooming salon and dog-sitting services, as well as a cafe called Dogkery Cafe where you can enjoy a meal with your furry friend. At Central Festival Eastville opening hours are from 10:30 am – 22:00 pm.
Best Features: Their outdoor playground is well-maintained and equipped with astroturf and various obstacles for your dogs to enjoy. The venue is also fully fenced and secured for the safety of all pets and dogs inside.
Locations: 69 Pradit Manuthum Road, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230.
Website: https://www.central.co.th/en/store/central-festival-eastville
Contact Info: 02 102 5000
3. The Commons Thonglor
The Commons at Soi Thonglor 17 is a lifestyle and food complex that has become a dog-friendly haven thanks to its indoor-outdoor, open-plan design. While your faithful companion mingles with other four-legged friends, you can catch up with your pals over a “Fowlmouth” fried chicken burger and a beer. If you’re just stopping in for a quick coffee or meal, use the “Puppy Parking” area outside the ground floor food section to tether leashed dogs. They are open every day from 8:00 am – 1:00 am.
Best Features: The Commons Thonglor is a very casual gathering spot with a friendly atmosphere. Weekends are the best times to visit with your pet; you’ll often see dogs of all breeds and sizes relaxing on the outdoor terrace with their owners.
Locations: 335 Thonglor 17, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110.
Website: www.thecommonsbkk.com
Contact Info: info@thecommonsbkk.com / 089 152 2677
4. Dog Park 49
Dog Park 49, located in 49Playscape, is a community designed specifically for dog owners. Whilst the venue is quite small, its amenities are well designed and maintained. They have both indoor and outdoor parks where dogs can socialise with each other along with an aquatic centre with a pool, a dog-grooming spa and a doggy day-care and hotel. Moreover, there is also a cafe next to the venue with an overview of the dog park and pool, perfect if you are feeling peckish during your stay.
Best Features: All members get to enjoy special discounts when they visit. Moreover, their staff are professional, knowledgeable and attentive. Regular photo and video updates are also provided to dog-owners when their pups stay at the hotel.
Locations: 49, 8/3 Sukhumvit 49, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: info@dogpark49.com / 064 586 6780
5. K Village
K Village, located between Sukhumvit 24 and 26, is a mall brimming with stylish boutiques and restaurants. On the ground floor, you’ll find lots of pet-friendly cafes, and restaurants, along with a couple of pet stores. There’s plenty of shade and open spaces to walk your dog, as well as a patio area that serves as a prominent gathering spot for dog owners to relax and socialize in. If you fancy a visit, shops and restaurants are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 22:00 p.m.
Best Features: Take a taxi from the BTS Skytrain Phrom Phong for the quickest and easiest way to get there. They also have weekly dog-training classes for those interested.
Locations: 93, 95 Sukhumvit 26, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.
Website: https://kvillagebkk.com/
Contact Info: 02 258 9919
6. Barkyard BKK
Barkyard BKK is the city’s first community space dedicated solely to dogs. At this venue, they have a cafe that serves dog treats and ice water to keep your pup hydrated. In addition, they have a grooming salon and a large field where they can play catch. There’s even a pool just for the dogs to swim in.
Best Features: If you need to board your dog while you’re away, they provide dog hotel services for both short and long term. This hotel has 14 air-conditioned suites with exercise and playtime included in the price. A bark-cam is installed in each room, allowing you to check in on your dog from anywhere in the world.
Location: Soi Ari, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: 084 874 2777
7. Coffee & Puppy
Take your pup for a day out and enjoy a meal with them at Coffee & Puppy. At this pet cafe, the menu is extensive. It serves gourmet, healthy and homemade dishes for both you and your dog to enjoy and they only use the freshest and best quality ingredients. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 22:00 p.m, Wednesday through Sunday.
Best Features: If you want to visit Coffee & Puppy, Lak Si MRT is the closest public transportation.
Locations: 36/3-4 Chaengwatthana Road, Thung Song Hong, Lak si, Bangkok 10210.
Website: https://coffeepuppy.com/
Contact Info: info@coffeepuppy.com / 02 982 6519
8. BMA Dog Park
BMA Dog Park is a free dog park located near Bangkok’s city centre. This is a great, clean location for a stroll with your dogs and is safe enough for dogs to wander around off their leash. Further, there are 3 fenced zones inside and water taps to quench your pup’s thirst (but please remember to bring your own bowl). Finally, there’s also a small walking pool to wash your dogs off if necessary. Please note that all dogs visiting must be microchipped in order to enter.
Best Features: This park is a relatively quiet venue with sufficient parking spots and public toilet facilities. There is also a shaded area ideal for walks on extra sunny days.
Location: BMA Dog Park, Wacharaphol, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220.
Contact Info: 02 222 2222
Travel
Top 10 Must do Activities in Bangkok
Bangkok is a city that offers a diverse range of attractions and activities to enjoy during your stay. These activities cover a wide range of genres and interests, from sight-seeing at the Grand Palace or Wat Pho to visiting a market or watching a Muay Thai fight live. With so many options, it may be hard to choose. So, if you’re looking for something exciting to do in Bangkok, here are our top 10 activities to try.
Please note that during COVID, opening times for each venue may differ so please check before you make any plans.
10 Best Activities to do in Bangkok
1. Explore the Grand Palace
The Grand Palace is a must-see attraction in Bangkok and is one of the most popular places to visit in the city. Built-in 1782 under the reign of King Rama I, the palace is a symbol of Thailand’s ruling Chakri dynasty. At one time, the palace served as both the king’s residence and the headquarters of Thailand’s government.
Within the precincts of the palace lies the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), otherwise known as the most “sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand”. This temple consists of multiple buildings and to this day, hosts royal and religious ceremonies.
When visiting, make sure to set aside several hours of your day as the size of the grounds measures over 214,000 square meters. Finally, when outside the palace be wary of possible scams and only pay the entrance fee if you intend to enter.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm.
Pricing: 500 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).
Location: Na Phra Lan Road, Grand Palace, Phranakorn, Bangkok 10200.
Website: https://www.royalgrandpalace.th/en/home
Contact Info: ticket@palaces.mail.go.th
2. Khaosan Road
Prior to Covid, Khao San Road was the first stop for budget travellers arriving in Thailand’s capital. It’s essentially a pedestrianized area consisting of bars, clubs, tattoo parlours, cheap hostels, street eats, cafés, and restaurants. Usually, it comes alive at night, when the bars spill out onto the street transforming it into a centre of dancing and partying. After all, have you truly experienced Bangkok unless you’ve shared a vodka and red bull bucket with friends at 3 a.m.?
Opening hours: 15:00 pm – 2:00 am.
Locations: Khao San Road Talat Yot Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200.
Contact Info: +66 2628 9068
3. Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market activities
Khlong Lat Mayom is a medium-sized floating market located on the outskirts of Bangkok. In comparison to the other floating markets, such as Damnoen Saduak, it is a relatively local market that is a lot quieter. Thus, it is not as big as the others and you may only see around 10 floating vendors at most. In addition, there’s no way to explore the area on a longtail boat cruise, however, it is located near to Taling Chan Floating Market so it is possible to visit both on the same day if you want to experience varying types of floating markets in Bangkok. Finally, its main market is located on solid ground, offering the chance to sample a variety of fun sweets and fruits.
Opening hours: Saturday – Sunday, 8:00 am – 17:00 pm (closed on weekdays).
Pricing: If you choose to ride a long-tail boat there is a charge (if you haven’t already booked a tour), but there is no fee to enter the market itself.
Location: 15-30/1 Bang Ramat Rd, Bang Ramat, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand.
Contact Info: 02 422 4270
4. Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)
Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most well-known sights and most well-known temples. In summary, it is a “landmark temple of the West bank of the Chao Phraya river. It’s easily one of the most stunning temples in Bangkok, not only because of its riverside location but also because the design is very different from the other temples in the capital”.
Otherwise known as the Temple of Dawn, its golden tower is a picturesque sight during the day, but it is especially beautiful during sunset or at night when the temple lights up. To access the venue, take a shuttle boat across the river. We recommend you plan on spending at least an hour there to take in the detailed architecture, intricate designs and more.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 17:30 pm.
Pricing: 100 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).
Location: 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600.
Website: https://www.watarun1.com/en
Contact Info: watarunoffice@gmail.com / +66 02-891-2185
5. Chatuchak Market
The Chatuchak Market first started in 1982 and is Thailand’s largest market. It’s located on the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak and is divided into 27 sections with over 15,000 stalls and 11,505 vendors.
This is a must-visit for those who enjoy shopping, attracting nearly 200,000 visitors a day (pre-COVID). You will find a huge assortment of goods for sale here, ranging from clothing, accessories, plants, animals, homewares, paintings and furniture all at an affordable price. Make sure to pick up a map before you head over to avoid getting lost and come early to avoid crowds and the heat. You can also enjoy a delicious meal at any of its cafes or restaurants, or alternatively, visit and indulge in the food from the hundreds of street vendors and food carts.
Opening hours:
Wednesday and Thursday (Plant section only): 7:00 am-6:00 pm
Friday (Wholesale only): 6:00 pm-12:00 pm
Saturday and Sunday (The whole market): 9:00 am- 6:00 pm
Location: Kamphaeng Phet Road Chatuchak, Bangkok.
Website: https://www.chatuchakmarket.org/
Contact Info: info@chatuchakmarket.org /
6. Cruise down the Chao Phraya River on the Apsara
A Chao Phraya River cruise is romantic in and of itself, but add in some of Bangkok’s finest dining and drinks, and you’ve got yourself the perfect setting.
The Apsara (operated by the Banyan Tree Hotel) is perfect for those who want to indulge in a 4-course dinner while enjoying the view of the Chao Phraya at night. Some examples of the cuisine include curries, soups and desserts that are all freshly prepared on board.
Along the cruise, you will pass landmarks such as the Temple of Dawn and the Grand Palace. The boat departs at 20:00 pm and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. And although you miss the sunset, the river is most peaceful at this time of the night and the temples are beautifully lit up.
Opening hours: 20:00 pm – 21:15 pm. activities
Pricing: Walk-in prices start from 2,550 baht/adult and 1,275 baht/child.
Location: Pick up and drop-off is at River City Pier: 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.
Website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/bangkok/dining/apsara
Contact Info: info@supannigacruise.com / 097 238 8284
7. Spend an evening at Nana Plaza
Nana Plaza is a red-light district and entertainment complex in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei District, approximately 300 meters from the BTS Skytrain’s Nana Station. It was originally built as a shopping centre and occupies a 3-story building complex. Within the vicinity are many gogo bars, brimming with Thai women looking to entertain. Even if you don’t want to participate in any of its activities, it is worth having a drink at one of its bars while watching the people go by.
Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 pm – 3:00 am Tuesday – Saturday, 20:00 pm – 2:00 am Sunday – Monday. activities
Location: 3, 1 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.
8. Asiatique The Riverfront
Asiatique The Riverfront is a “large open-air mall in Bangkok, Thailand. It occupies the former docks of the East Asiatic Company and faces the Chao Phraya River and Charoen Krung Road. The complex opened in 2012 after an extensive renovation of the site.” Its location along the Chao Phraya River provides scenic riverside views and there are various historical statues such as the World War II bomb shelter and old sawmill that give it an antique vibe.
Here, you can shop at night markets and boutique stalls (over 1,500 shops and stalls in total) or eat at any of its 40 different restaurants and street-food joints that are all nestled within former warehouses. It also has other entertainment, such as theme-park rides and Thailand’s tallest Ferris wheel, the Asiatique Sky.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 am – 00:00 am.
Location: 2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120.
Website: http://www.asiatiquethailand.com/en/home
Contact Info: info@asiatiquethailand.com / 092 246 0812. activities
9. Stroll down China Town
Chinatown is one of Bangkok’s most vibrant and fascinating neighbourhoods. It is one of the city’s most authentic and unaltered areas and a great place for a stroll. In China Town, there are many activities to partake in. We recommend visiting Guan Yin’s vibrant shrine, Bangkok’s most important Chinese temple, Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the hidden villa of Sou Heng Tai, and the vibrant street art murals found in some of its alleyways.
However, at night Yaowarat Road is arguably even better as hundreds of delectable food stalls and restaurants open up. If you visit during the holidays, you might be lucky enough to see a Chinese opera, which is a dying tradition but well worth seeing.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 am – 17:00 pm. activities
Location: Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district is the main artery of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Modern Chinatown now covers a large area around Yaowarat and Charoen Krung Road.
10. Watch a Muay Thai fight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium
Muay Thai is Thailand’s national sport and is a “traditional Thai martial art that has become a popular spectator sport” with thousands of people tuning in to watch fights on TV. However, nothing beats watching Muay Thai live due to its action-packed nature and the tense atmosphere it creates. There are kickboxing stadiums all over Thailand, but the biggest fights take place in Bangkok, usually at the Lumpinee or Ratchadamnoen stadiums. Moreover, if you’re interested in betting, there’s typically someone walking around taking bets. activities
Opening hours: Open every Friday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm), Saturday (16:00 pm – 00:00 am) and Tuesday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm). Closed for the rest of the week.
Locations: No.6 Ramintra Rd. Anusawaree, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220. activities
Website: https://www.lumpineemuaythai.com/
Contact Info: contact@lumpineemuaythai.com / 02-282-3141 activities activities
These activities will keep you busy day and night during your stay in Bangkok. Thus, you’ll have no shortage of things to do on your next visit.
Best of
Top 5 temples to visit in Thailand
Thailand surely doesn’t fall short of featuring some of the most beautiful temples in the world. As Buddhism is the main religion practised by Thais, visiting temples is part of the culture. But, you don’t have to be a Buddhist to appreciate the stunning architecture and innate details adorning the temples. Travellers also find the temples to be a great photo opportunity and a serene experience.
Temples, or wats in Thai language, can definitely be found all over the country but, be careful upon entering the temples as there are certain customs to follow in order to respectfully admire the landmarks of culture in Thailand.
5 Best Temples to visit in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s temples, listed below.
1. Wat Pha Sorn Kaew
This temple can be found about 5 hours north of Bangkok, and is known as the “Temple on a high glass cliff.” Despite its secret location, those who are travelling off the beaten path may wish to visit one of Thailand’s most strikingly beautiful temples. The temple was only recently opened to the public, as its construction began back in 2004. Clearly its colourful mosaic tiles make it sparkle like new as it overlooks stunning mountains.
The temple’s creators definitely didn’t leave a stone unturned when thinking of the magical vibes it could produce. 5 white Buddha statues stand in sharp contrast to the explosion of coloured mosaic tiles, making it eye candy for visitors.
Location: Wat Pha Sorn Kaew, 95 moo. 7 Khaem Son, Khao Kho District, Phetchabun 67280
Contact Info: +66 (0) 84 494 1262
2. Wat Phra Sri Sanphet
A must-do day trip from Bangkok, is that of visiting Ayutthaya. As the city was once the second capital of Thailand, it was made a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991. Additionally, the wats are some of the most iconic in the country. However, if you are only able to see a few, Wat Phra Sri Sanphet should be on your list. Located in the royal palace grounds, it’s bell-shaped pagodas definitely serve as a striking landmark.
Nonetheless, the small ruins surrounding the pagodas have their own place in history. The crumbled remnants are thought to be those of the old royal housing. The placement of the temples in Ayutthaya was strategic as the city became a hub for global diplomacy and commerce back in the 14th to 18th centuries. Additionally, it was located above the tidal bore of the Gulf of Siam (Thailand was known as Siam previously), to prevent the attacks of warships and other nations. Its history and beauty is definitely a sight to see for those touring the nation’s temples.
Location: Ayutthaya – Wat Phra Sri Sanphet, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya,
Contact Info: +66 (0) 35 242 284
3. Wat Pho
Wat Pho, or the ‘Temple of the reclining Buddha’, is the biggest and most ancient in the City of Angels, otherwise known as Bangkok. As it is famous for its 47 metre long, 15 metre high reclining Buddha in its main sanctuary. Thus, stopping here on your temple journey is surely an exciting photo op. And, if you are needing some rest and relaxation, the temple features a traditional Thai massage school on its grounds.
The entrance fee is 100 baht, however, the price doesn’t indicate the quality of sightseeing you will experience. Most who see Wat Pho, will remember it for a lifetime. Additionally, stopping at Wat Pho is quite convenient for those who are touring the capital of Thailand as it is located near other exciting attractions.
Location: Bangkok – 2 Thanon Sanam Chai, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand
Contact Info: +66 (0) 22 229 779
4. Wat Arun
Wat Arun is clearly one of the most beautiful temples in which to visit. As it overlooks the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, the Temple of Dawn doesn’t disappoint. Previously, it housed the reclining Buddha that is now calling Wat Pho its home. Wat Arun now features 5 towers, with 1 being climbable to tourists. Thus, the view at the top is indescribable as one can see the entire skyline of Bangkok.
As it is situated on the river, one can take a boat ride to get to the temple, taking in the sights along the way. Many restaurants are located on the river and can be an end of the day treat after enjoying the bright porcelain and ceramic tiles in which Wat Arun is constructed. The admission fee is only 50 baht, making the trip well worth it.
Location: Bangkok – 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10600, Thailand
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2 891 2185
5. Wat Phra Kaew
Known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Wat Phra Kaew is on the same grounds as Bangkok’s Grand Palace. Therefore, one can knock 2 sights off the list in a short period of time. The temple was constructed in 1785, when King Rama I moved the nation’s capital from Thonburi to Bangkok. Thus, Wat Phra Kaew is one of the most important temples in Thailand.
In addition to its historical importance, the temple also features a model of Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, the largest religious structure by land in the world. The entrance fee is a bit higher than most temples, at 400 baht per person, but it is surely well worth the price. Also, keep in mind the temple enforces the typical dress code for visitors a bit more than other temples, due its historical significance.
Location: Bangkok – Wat Phra Kaew, Na Phra Lan Rd, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2 623 5500
Thailand’s temples are undeniably some of the most elaborate in the world, and paying them a visit can serve as an unique experience in your travels. Featuring ancient remnants of the past and the nation’s colourful history, entering the temples serves as window to the country’s fascinating culture. Tourists who exit from viewing these architectural delights, nonetheless, experience something that pictures alone can’t capture.
Best of
Top 5 Most Popular Tours in Thailand
Thailand is certainly a country with a lot to take in. As a result, there are so many landmarks and popular attractions to see. Tours are a perfect way to explore these sites without the worry or hassle of visiting these places by yourself. This is why we’ve put together a list of the top 5 most popular tours in Thailand, to give you a little direction before you start your journey.
Note that during COVID, tour availability may be subject to change and face masks will be required. Please be sure to double check before making any plans.
5 Best Tours in Thailand
1. 4 Island Speed Boat Tours from Krabi
On this island-hopping adventure, you’ll embark on the “Sea Eagle” speedboat to 4 tropical islands around Ao Nang. Have a swim at Poda Island, Chicken Island, and Tup Island, then visit Phranang Cave on Railay Beach to see the stalactites and stalagmites. These breathtaking locations are not only picturesque, but they also have some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world.
The day starts off at Nopparat Thara Pier, where your speedboat will depart at 9:00 am. After departure, your driver will then take you to multiple locations (listed above) throughout the day. At 11:10 am, you’ll indulge in a beachside picnic lunch until 1:00 pm. The island-hopping will then continue and you’ll finally return back to Ao Nang at 3:00 pm.
During the whole tour, your guide will provide useful commentary on the region’s ecosystem and history. In addition, travelling by speed boat will, in turn, give you more time to enjoy activities, relax and take in everything else these beautiful islands have to offer. In total, the duration of the tour will be around 6 hours of fun in the sun, exploration and sight-seeing.
Other features: This all-inclusive package includes an English-speaking guide, lunch, life jackets, snorkelling equipment, and round-trip hotel transfers.
Pricing: Prices start from 1,200 baht.
Location: This journey will leave Nopparat Thara Pier in Krabi at 9:00 am and return at 3:00 pm.
Website: https://www.seaeagletour.com
Contact Info: 084 067 9979
2. Northern Thai Culture Tours & Khantoke Dinner
On this tour in Chiang Mai, immerse yourself in the culture of Northern Thailand. Take in the scenery on a Mai Ping River cruise, keep company with a family on their farm, and gander at the handmade goods at an art gallery all with a friendly local leading the way. During the tour, you’ll get a sense of the region’s traditions and hospitality and later, board a horse-drawn carriage for a tour of the ancient city of Wiang Kim Kahn’s temple ruins. Finally, finish the day with a Khantoke dinner in the style of a family gathering, complete with a performance by graceful costumed dancers. This tour is 13 hours long and thus will be a full-day adventure.
Other features: This tour includes an English-speaking tour guide, a peaceful morning cruise along the Mai Ping River, complimentary food and roundtrip transportation to and from your Chiang Mai hotel. Also, please note that a minimum of 2 people are needed for this activity to take place.
Pricing: From 6,874 baht / person.
Location: Wiang Kum Kam, Chiang Mai.
Contact Info: Bookings can be made on Hotels.com.
3. James Bond Island Excursion by Longtail Boat from Phuket
This tour will take you to multiple locations in Phuket where you’ll partake in activities such as sightseeing and kayaking.
Begin your tour by visiting Wat Suwan Kuha’s famous Monkey Cave. Here, you can explore the mountain’s many interconnected caves and pay homage to the temple’s gold reclining Buddha image. Next, the long-tail boat will navigate through the magical mangrove forest of Ao Phang Nga National Park. After this point, the tour will stop for a delicious lunch at a fishing village on Pan Yee Island before visiting James Bond Island, the set of the blockbuster film The Man with the Golden Gun. Finally, continue to Khao Phing Kan for a look at the beautiful limestone karst formations. Moreover, if you fancy, paddle around Talu Island in a kayak to appreciate the area’s beauty before returning to the pier. This tour is a full-day excursion, starting at 9:30 am and has a duration of 10 hours.
Other features: A guide, complimentary food and water, life jackets, transportation and basic insurance cover are all included in this tour.
Pricing: From 2,145 baht / person.
Locations: Pick-up and drop off is free from Patong, Kata, Karon, Kamala, Nakalay and Kalim in Phuket.
Contact Info: Bookings can be made through Get Your Guide.
4. Ayutthaya Day Tour by Bus & Boat
From Bangkok, this trip will take you to Ayutthaya, an ancient city and the capital of Siam. Your first stop is the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace, a palace formerly used by Thai kings and adorned with Chinese and European style decorations.
Following this, the trip will take you to the ruins of ancient palaces, where you’ll explore Buddist temples, monasteries and statues of Wat Mahathat, Wat Na Phra Mane, and Wat Lokayasutharam. Wat Mahatat is known for its Buddha’s Head, which is surrounded by a tree trunk and roots, while Wat Lokayasutharam houses Ayutthaya’s largest reclining Buddha, measuring 42 meters in length and 8 meters in height.
At around 1:00 pm, ascend on the White Orchid River Cruise at Wat Chong Lom Pier. Enjoy a delectable Thai or European lunch on board, complete with desserts, seasonal fruits, coffee, and tea. Relax as you cruise along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, taking in views of famous Thai landmarks such as Wat Arun, the Royal Grand Palace, and the Rama VIII Bridge.
Best features: Included in this trip is: round trip transportation, free admission to all attractions, attentive tour guide, Thai & Western buffet, complimentary drinks (tea, coffee and water) and hotel pick-up if needed.
Pricing: 1,740 baht / person.
Locations: Travellers will be picked up from their hotels in Bangkok and depart to Ayutthaya at 7:30 am by coach and return to Bangkok at 4:00 pm by river cruise.
Contact Info: Bookings for this tour can be made on Get Your Guide.
5. Half-Day Railway and Floating Market Tour
This tour takes you to 2 of Bangkok’s most popular traditional markets. First, board the train to the Maeklong Railway Market, which is noteworthy in that it is located on a working railway track. After some spare time for shopping, head to the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and take a long-tail boat ride around the stalls. Throughout the trip, a local guide will be there to teach you about the culture and traditions of the area. The tour will be a half-day tour (1 hour and 30 mins long), so is a good choice for those who want a quick adventure.
Best features: This trip includes: transportation on a round trip basis, English-speaking guide, a longtail boat ride to the floating market and lots of excitement.
Pricing: From 1,024 baht / person.
Locations: Travellers will meet and depart at 550 Sripraya Road, Mahapruetharam Sub-District, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.
Website: https://www.bigcountryvacation.com/trip-detail/13
Contact Info: tour@bigcountryvacation.com / +66 (2) 234-7212
These are only some of our favourite tours in Thailand. Of course, there are many other tours to choose from. However, we hope we’ve given you some ideas in preparation for the re-opening of tourism in Thailand, whenever that may be.
