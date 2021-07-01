Top 5 Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Chinese restaurant scene is diverse. Ranging from Michelin-starred dishes to regional specialists – the city offers a wealth of options to choose from. Thus, you won’t need to travel to China to sample authentic Chinese fare. Offering mouth-watering, traditional dishes, these are the top 5 Chinese restaurants in the city.

5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok

1. Nan Bei

Nan Bei, translating to “South” and “North” in Chinese, offers a traditional Chinese dining experience. Set in an art deco setting, they create dishes using the finest ingredients from China. Chef Matthew Geng performs a sophisticated take on classic Chinese dishes, all presented in a creative manner. Some highlights include the Braised Abalone and Pork Belly, but the Peking Duck is the star of the show. Diners can sit at the counter to watch chefs prepare their meal or eat at one of their intimate tables for more privacy.

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30 – 14:30, 17:30 – 21:00.

Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.

Address: 1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan Bangkok, 10330.

2. Pagoda Chinese restaurants

Pagoda is an upmarket Chinese restaurant serving Cantonese food. Number 2 on our list due to its innovative dishes, we especially like their Prawn & Asparagus Dumpling and Braised Bird Nest Soup. Whilst their meals are modern, they embrace age-old cooking techniques to stay true to their heritage. Inside, the interior is timeless and elegant. Moreover, the dining room features a pagoda-inspired roof, dark wood furniture and multi-coloured lacquered tiles. Their service is also top-notch, with attentive and experienced staff.

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:00 – 21:00.

Pricing: 1,888 – 6,888 Baht/person.

Address: 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

3. Mei Jiang

Located in the Peninsula Bangkok, Mei Jiang is a Chinese dining spectacle. Here, Chef Jackie Ho prioritises presentation as much as flavour. Thus, Cantonese fare is dramatically served through “thick clouds of mist or beneath heavy glass bells”. Some highlights include the signature Tea-smoked Chicken with Crispy Rice. Alternatively, opt for the Stir-Fried Phuket Lobster, a fusion of Chinese and Thai ingredients. Their menu is seasonal and so specialities vary per time of year. Finally, to compliment your meal try their tea pairings to “further elevate the aroma and taste borne of the wok”.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30, 18:00 – 22:30.

Pricing: 1,700 Baht/person.

Address: 333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, Bangkok 10600.

4. Fei Ya

4th on our list is Fei Ya, a perfect balance of chic ambience and tasty Cantonese food. The main attraction here is the crispy Peking Duck, offered in 7 different styles. However, their Boston Lobster Egg Noodle is another popular choice. The venue is stylish, with dim lighting and tones of traditional Chinese colours, red and gold. This Chinese restaurant is always full of locals, attesting to their authentic flavours and overall top-notch dining experience.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 21:00.

Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.Chinese restaurant

Address: 518/8 Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok 10330.

5. Shang Palace Chinese restaurants

At The Shang Palace in the Shangri-La, customers can enjoy dinner with a view. The backdrop of the Chao Phraya river is romantic, whilst the Cantonese cuisine is decadent. They specialise and serve the best dim sum in Bangkok as well as delicate savoury bites, perfect for sharing. In fact, sharing is easy here due to the venue’s large round tables that are ideal for bigger groups, friends or family. In addition, their affordable “Dim Sum” lunch set menu serves all 46 of their homemade bites. This is only available between 11:30 to 14:30 so make sure to plan accordingly.

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30 – 15:00. Chinese restaurants

Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person. Alternatively, choose their Dim Sum lunch menu at 788 Baht/person.

Address: Level 3 Shangri-La Bangkok 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

To explore other cuisines in Bangkok, check out our articles on the top 5 European and top 5 Indian restaurants in Bangkok.

