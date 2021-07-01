Best of
Top 5 Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok’s Chinese restaurant scene is diverse. Ranging from Michelin-starred dishes to regional specialists – the city offers a wealth of options to choose from. Thus, you won’t need to travel to China to sample authentic Chinese fare. Offering mouth-watering, traditional dishes, these are the top 5 Chinese restaurants in the city.
5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok
1. Nan Bei
Nan Bei, translating to “South” and “North” in Chinese, offers a traditional Chinese dining experience. Set in an art deco setting, they create dishes using the finest ingredients from China. Chef Matthew Geng performs a sophisticated take on classic Chinese dishes, all presented in a creative manner. Some highlights include the Braised Abalone and Pork Belly, but the Peking Duck is the star of the show. Diners can sit at the counter to watch chefs prepare their meal or eat at one of their intimate tables for more privacy.
Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30 – 14:30, 17:30 – 21:00.
Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.
Address: 1041/38 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan Bangkok, 10330.
2. Pagoda Chinese restaurants
Pagoda is an upmarket Chinese restaurant serving Cantonese food. Number 2 on our list due to its innovative dishes, we especially like their Prawn & Asparagus Dumpling and Braised Bird Nest Soup. Whilst their meals are modern, they embrace age-old cooking techniques to stay true to their heritage. Inside, the interior is timeless and elegant. Moreover, the dining room features a pagoda-inspired roof, dark wood furniture and multi-coloured lacquered tiles. Their service is also top-notch, with attentive and experienced staff.
Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:00 – 21:00.
Pricing: 1,888 – 6,888 Baht/person.
Address: 199 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
3. Mei Jiang
Located in the Peninsula Bangkok, Mei Jiang is a Chinese dining spectacle. Here, Chef Jackie Ho prioritises presentation as much as flavour. Thus, Cantonese fare is dramatically served through “thick clouds of mist or beneath heavy glass bells”. Some highlights include the signature Tea-smoked Chicken with Crispy Rice. Alternatively, opt for the Stir-Fried Phuket Lobster, a fusion of Chinese and Thai ingredients. Their menu is seasonal and so specialities vary per time of year. Finally, to compliment your meal try their tea pairings to “further elevate the aroma and taste borne of the wok”.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30, 18:00 – 22:30.
Pricing: 1,700 Baht/person.
Address: 333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, Bangkok 10600.
4. Fei Ya
4th on our list is Fei Ya, a perfect balance of chic ambience and tasty Cantonese food. The main attraction here is the crispy Peking Duck, offered in 7 different styles. However, their Boston Lobster Egg Noodle is another popular choice. The venue is stylish, with dim lighting and tones of traditional Chinese colours, red and gold. This Chinese restaurant is always full of locals, attesting to their authentic flavours and overall top-notch dining experience.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 21:00.
Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.Chinese restaurant
Address: 518/8 Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok 10330.
5. Shang Palace Chinese restaurants
At The Shang Palace in the Shangri-La, customers can enjoy dinner with a view. The backdrop of the Chao Phraya river is romantic, whilst the Cantonese cuisine is decadent. They specialise and serve the best dim sum in Bangkok as well as delicate savoury bites, perfect for sharing. In fact, sharing is easy here due to the venue’s large round tables that are ideal for bigger groups, friends or family. In addition, their affordable “Dim Sum” lunch set menu serves all 46 of their homemade bites. This is only available between 11:30 to 14:30 so make sure to plan accordingly.
Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30 – 15:00. Chinese restaurants
Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person. Alternatively, choose their Dim Sum lunch menu at 788 Baht/person.
Address: Level 3 Shangri-La Bangkok 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.
To explore other cuisines in Bangkok, check out our articles on the top 5 European and top 5 Indian restaurants in Bangkok.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 Chinese Restaurants in Bangkok
Police arrest woman for possession of 20,000 meth pills she claims she found next to electrical pole
South Korea lifts quarantine for some travellers who are vaccinated
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Man and underage girlfriend arrested for allegedly stealing from government office to bankroll girlfriend’s birthday party
Top 5 hotels in Bangkok 2021
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya
Thai researchers to study animal antiparasitic drug for treating Covid-19
Bangkok police arrest suspected motorcycle stealing ring
Thursday Covid Update: Cases and deaths spike amid Phuket reopening
Top virologist Yong faces backlash for Covid-19 suggestions
Top 5 shopping malls in Bangkok
Man allegedly poses as Government Lottery Office official, steals millions
Top 5 beaches to visit in Phuket
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket1 day ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
- Thai Life2 days ago
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
- Bangkok3 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok