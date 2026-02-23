S2O 2026 drops world-ending lineup for Songkran: Zedd, Kygo, and Alan Walker back-to-back with Steve Aoki

Get the fits ready and prepare for a massive sonic reset. Singha presents S2O Songkran Music Festival 2026 is officially back to reclaim the throne as the global GOAT of Thai music festivals. This isn’t just a comeback; it’s an evolution.

The vibe is elevating the Songkran experience to unprecedented heights under the concept Bigger, Bolder, Wetter. The festival is set to transform Bangkok into THE destination where youth from around the globe fly in to unite. This year’s edition is powered by the huge lifestyle brand, Singha Life, ready to ignite every beat of life with epic vibes throughout the festival, April 11 to 13.

S2O’s first punch that made the internet is officially broken after the reveal of a full lineup featuring the true “Gods of EDM.”

DJ Lineup for S2O 2026

April 11 marks a World Premiere history-maker as Alan Walker B2B Steve Aoki join forces for the exclusive Lonely Club project, a global-exclusive set supported by heavyweights Lost Frequencies and I Hate Models.

The peak continues on April 12 with the legendary Zedd taking the crowd to a higher state alongside an Asia Premiere show from Don Diablo under the CTRL ALT DEL alias. To close out the splash on April 13, the king of melodies, Kygo, and the anthem-maker, Gryffin, will unlock core memories for a cinematic festival finale.

This year’s magic isn’t just about the music and water; S2O 2026 is delivering major surprises by relocating the party battlefield to S2O LAND, a new landmark on Ratchadaphisek Road near MRT Thailand Cultural Centre.

This new map offers massive space for the signature 360-degree water blast system and a stage production so huge it’ll leave fans shook, transforming the area into a legendary-scale Songkran Party Hub loaded with stacked lineups, non-stop activities, and endless fun.

Beyond that, this year S2O has joined forces with premium partners to create extraordinary experiences by curated with iconic partners like Dewar’s Club for chic hangout vibes and Crocs, the Gen Z favorite footwear brand that’ll level up your Songkran fashion game, stylish, comfy, and water-ready, and backed by Amazing Thailand, this event confirms its status as the world’s #1 Songkran destination.

Alan Walker

Get ready and start warming up those clicking fingers to sprint toward Eventpop before the sign says sold out. The movement happens at S2O LAND Ratchada from April 11 to 13. For those looking to flex with the ultimate VP luxury experience, VVIP packages are available via LINE Official @S2OVVIP, with full details at their website.

