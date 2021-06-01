Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government unsure if local administration budgets can be used to buy vaccines
In what could put yet another spanner in the works, the Thai government is questioning if local authorities can purchase vaccines and whether state-allocated budgets can be used for this purpose. The Bangkok Post reports that officials at the Interior Ministry fear a chaotic rollout, with several local administrative organisations racing to order supplies of Sinopharm, the latest vaccine to be approved for emergency use.
Last week, the Chulabhorn Royal Academy confirmed its intention to order Sinopharm doses directly from China, which it says will supplement the government’s vaccine allocation for the national rollout, set to begin next Monday.
The ministry has now referred the question of LOAs purchasing vaccines to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The PM has also expressed concerns about how or if LOAs can afford to purchase vaccines and if they can legally use their allocated budgets to do so. Prayut Chan-o-cha insists he has no objection in theory, but points out that there may be restrictions in place which prevent them using funds for the purchase of vaccines. He says the laws governing the matter need to be checked.
“If they can undo this (restriction), by all means go ahead and do it. I don’t want the issue to become politicised.”
According to deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, LAOs would need to ask the Interior Ministry to lift the restriction on how state-allocated funds can be spent.
“Otherwise, the LAOs will be in trouble with the State Audit Office for wrongful utilisation of state funds.”
He adds that LAOs cannot buy vaccines directly from manufacturers, but would need to order from their appointed representatives. In the case of Sinopharm this would be the CRA.
However, the Interior Ministry remains concerned about the potential chaos resulting from over 7,000 LAOs across the country trying to buy their own vaccines. Minister Anupong Paojinda points out that some are wealthier than others, and the CCSA must decide if purchasing power can be devolved or if the government should obtain the vaccines for them.
Meanwhile, Somsak Kittithornkul, president of Thailand’s LAOs, has called on the government to clarify whether they can or cannot purchase vaccines. He suggests procurement could be partially-funded by central government, given the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis on many local economies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
CCSA shuts down order to reopen 5 types of venues in Bangkok
Just as Bangkok was about to reopen some venues and businesses, the order was shut down by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. After businesses went weeks under a strict closure order, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration agreed to loosen restrictions and decided to reopen 5 types of venues and businesses, with conditions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but the move was quickly suspended by the CCSA.
Venues and businesses such as museums, parks, spas, tattoo studios and wellness clinics were set to reopen today. The move to reopen the venues under limitations, was intended to relieve the financial burden on businesses that have been closed for weeks, according to the BMA.
Bangkok is the epicentre of the latest wave of coronavirus infections and remains a province under the highest control to combat the spread of Covid-19. More than 40,000 people in Bangkok have contracted the virus since April 1.
The first clusters in the latest wave were in the city’s trendy Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts. Health officials have said the outbreaks at Bangkok bars and nightclubs were caused by the mutated variant of the virus first found in the UK which is more contagious than the original strain. Currently, active Covid-19 clusters are at crowded areas in Bangkok such as construction camps, factories, markets, slum neighbourhoods and settlements.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Don’t worry, says PM, we’ll have enough vaccines
The Thai PM says he’s confident there will be no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and that expected deliveries will arrive as scheduled. Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking yesterday during a House of Representatives address, ahead of a debate on the budget for the 2022 financial year. According to a Bangkok Post report, the PM says the distribution of vaccines to areas of the country dealing with large clusters will be accelerated.
“The government continues to procure Covid-19 vaccines and has primary, secondary and emergency plans. I expect the delivery of the supplies to be made on schedule. The government has procured vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca while an alternative vaccine is being procured by Chulabhorn Royal Academy.”
Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says the national vaccine rollout will begin on June 7, as planned. He insists inoculation will be with AstraZeneca, echoing a recent statement from the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, that the vaccine will arrive on time. According to Kiattiphum, 70% of the population will have received their first dose by the end of September, as per the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s target.
Meanwhile, Supakit Sirilak from the Department of Medical Sciences says 19 samples of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5 of which were manufactured locally by Siam Bioscience, have passed all quality checks.
Today, the CCSA have reported 2,230 new infections and 38 deaths. This brings to 133,159 the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the Kingdom since April 1. Bangkok is still the epicentre, having reported over 40,000 infections in the current wave. Of note, only 77 of today’s cases were reported in prisons, a huge drop compared to recent weeks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,230 new cases and 38 deaths
2,230 new Covid-19 cases and 38 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, in the latest wave of cases, the CCSA has reported 133,159 infections.
Out of the new cases, 77 were detected in correctional facilities, a drastic decrease in infections at Thai prisons. Thousands of inmates at more than a dozen prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past month. The government has been considering whether to release some inmates and place them under home detention to help tackle Thailand’s longstanding problem of overcrowded prisons and help make more room for social distancing.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave with more than 40,000 infections reported since April 1. Most of the infections are concentrated in crowded areas. Restrictions remain under tight control. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to ease measures and reopen some businesses this week, but the decision was quickly reversed by the CCSA.
More information will be released this afternoon after the CCSA’s daily briefing.
