Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 20, 2026, 4:37 PM
93 1 minute read
Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man with depression shot and killed his 30 year old son at their home in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, yesterday, February 19, telling police he was disappointed in his son.

Officers from Hua Hin Police Station were called to a house on Soi Hua Hin–Huay Mongkhon 15 to investigate the shooting. At the scene, police found the suspect, the 63 year old father of the family, sitting outside the home. He appeared shocked and was barely able to walk, requiring support to reach a police vehicle.

Police found the son dead on a bed in a second-floor bedroom. He was shot once in the head. The firearm was found on the staircase.

The suspect’s daughter told police she heard a loud bang and initially believed it was a transformer explosion. She went to check and saw her father standing outside her brother’s bedroom holding a gun.

Father with depression shot dead son in Hua Hin home
Photo via Naewna

She said she took the gun from him and brought him outside to sit down before checking the bedroom, where she found her brother dead. She then contacted police.

The daughter told officers her mother was not at home at the time and had gone to a nearby fresh market.

The superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station told Ban Mueang that police questioned family members and found the suspect had been suffering from depression. Despite receiving treatment, he had argued with his son several times, which worsened his condition.

Related Articles

The superintendent said the father confessed to killing his son. He told police he had high hopes for his son and felt disappointed that he did not meet his expectations.

Thai father kills son citing disappointment
Photo via Channel 7

Police said they will continue legal proceedings while taking the suspect’s mental health into account. The legal penalty he may face has not yet been concluded.

In a separate case recently reported, a Thai man died by suicide in a detention room at Min Buri Police Station in Bangkok after being arrested over repeated assaults on his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the suspect told officers during questioning that he had depression and needed daily medication, but had run out. His death prompted an investigation into whether officers on duty outside the detention room were negligent.

Latest Thailand News
Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam

13 seconds ago
Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

20 minutes ago
Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

39 minutes ago
Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women

1 hour ago
Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns

2 hours ago
Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate

2 hours ago
Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum

2 hours ago
Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger | Thaiger Thailand News

Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger

3 hours ago
Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Maha Sarakham rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Maha Sarakham rice field

4 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos

4 hours ago
CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist

6 hours ago
Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners

6 hours ago
Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse

6 hours ago
Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt

6 hours ago
Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check | Thaiger Thailand News

Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check

7 hours ago
Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries

7 hours ago
Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here’s what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here’s what to do

7 hours ago
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

23 hours ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

23 hours ago
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

23 hours ago
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

1 day ago
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

1 day ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

1 day ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Crime NewsHua Hin NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 20, 2026, 4:37 PM
93 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.