Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

A Thai man with depression shot and killed his 30 year old son at their home in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, yesterday, February 19, telling police he was disappointed in his son.

Officers from Hua Hin Police Station were called to a house on Soi Hua Hin–Huay Mongkhon 15 to investigate the shooting. At the scene, police found the suspect, the 63 year old father of the family, sitting outside the home. He appeared shocked and was barely able to walk, requiring support to reach a police vehicle.

Police found the son dead on a bed in a second-floor bedroom. He was shot once in the head. The firearm was found on the staircase.

The suspect’s daughter told police she heard a loud bang and initially believed it was a transformer explosion. She went to check and saw her father standing outside her brother’s bedroom holding a gun.

She said she took the gun from him and brought him outside to sit down before checking the bedroom, where she found her brother dead. She then contacted police.

The daughter told officers her mother was not at home at the time and had gone to a nearby fresh market.

The superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station told Ban Mueang that police questioned family members and found the suspect had been suffering from depression. Despite receiving treatment, he had argued with his son several times, which worsened his condition.

The superintendent said the father confessed to killing his son. He told police he had high hopes for his son and felt disappointed that he did not meet his expectations.

Police said they will continue legal proceedings while taking the suspect’s mental health into account. The legal penalty he may face has not yet been concluded.

In a separate case recently reported, a Thai man died by suicide in a detention room at Min Buri Police Station in Bangkok after being arrested over repeated assaults on his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the suspect told officers during questioning that he had depression and needed daily medication, but had run out. His death prompted an investigation into whether officers on duty outside the detention room were negligent.