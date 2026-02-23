Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 23, 2026, 2:19 PM
Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ละโว้เพื่อนกัน

Police arrested a Thai man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-wife on a road in Lop Buri, with the suspect claiming she blocked him from seeing their children after their divorce.

Officers from Ban Mi Police Station were alerted to the attack on the night of February 20. The fatal stabbing happened on a road outside Phu Noi Temple in Chon Mueang subdistrict, Ban Mi district, Lop Buri. The victim was identified as 36 year old Phawilai.

Police said Phawilai suffered multiple stab wounds to her arms, chin and chest. A 13-inch knife was reportedly left on her chest when officers arrived. Rescue workers gave first aid and took her to Ban Mi Hospital, but she died from her injuries on the way.

Phawilai’s mother, Amphai, told police her daughter travelled home after work on the company shuttle bus. After being dropped near the family home, Amphai went to pick her up on a motorcycle.

Amphai said she was about to start the motorcycle when Phawilai’s ex-husband, 37 year old Sunthorn, approached them. She told police he pulled Phawilai from the motorcycle and stabbed her immediately.

Thai man stabs wife to death over jealousy
Photo via KhaoSod

Phawilai screamed, but Amphai said she could not help. Sunthorn then fled on a motorcycle, heading towards Taklee district in Nakhon Sawan province, according to her statement.

Amphai said her daughter had been in a relationship with Sunthorn for nearly 20 years and they had two daughters together before divorcing. She said she was the family’s breadwinner because Sunthorn was addicted to drugs and had been abusive, which led to the divorce.

Amphai also told police that Sunthorn attacked Phawilai before. She said Phawilai was attacked with a knife on January 14, and the case was reported to police, but the case stalled, and no arrest was made.

Thai man arrested for murder of ex-wife
Photo via KhaoSod

Police said they later tracked down and arrested the suspect on February 21 in Ban Chang subdistrict, Pathum Thani province.

Channel 7 reported that Sunthorn showed no remorse and admitted to stabbing his ex-wife to death. He was quoted as saying the motive was a family issue, claiming his ex-wife would not allow him to meet their daughters, which made him angry.

However, Phawilai’s aunt gave a different account, saying she believed jealousy was the motive behind the stabbing. She added that the couple frequently argued.

