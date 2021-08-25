Natural wonders to visit near Bangkok – Local edition

Thailand has a variety of natural beauties to offer, including tranquil beaches, breathtaking views, mountains and lakes. The locations listed here are not far from Bangkok, so a weekend getaway from the city is an easy feat! We’ve compiled a local’s edition of Thailand’s 5 natural wonders that you should not miss.

1. Tha Lor Beach, Karchanaburi

Sai lo Beach is 500 metre long sandy beach that slopes towards the Mae Klong River. The clear fresh ocean water has been recommended as a must-see for those who want to go swimming. Aside from that, the scenery is spectacular, with breathtaking mountain views in the background. Fresh air from the shore will refresh your body and soul making you feel comfortable and relaxed to enjoy the natural wonders. Don’t forget to ride the banana boat while you’re there.

This beach is open every day, and there are numerous eateries nearby that serve great Thai cuisine. natural wonder

2. Pong Krathing Hot Spring, Ratchaburi Province

Take a dip in the stunning baths at Pong Krathing Hot Spring at Ratchaburi province. Its a popular destination about 2 and a half hours drive from Bangkok.

People who have visited this hot spring have said that their health has improved due to the mineral-rich water and its temperature of 65 degrees Celsius. Its so relaxing that you can feel all your stress melting away. It is, however, recommended that you soak in cold water from the nearby natural spring to cool down your body before entering the hot spring. Dipping into extremely hot water without cooling off could be dangerous to your health.

You can bath at Pong Krathing Hot Spring every day from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m and its free of charge!

3. Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam, Nakhon Nayok Province

Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam is one of the most impressive dams in Thailand offering amazing views from the top. The water comes from Khao Yai National Park and goes into the reservoir through Haew Narok Waterfall.

When you are there you can ride on the boat that will take you across the lake and up the river behind the dam into Khao Yai. When the damn is full you can travel many kilometers up the river and into the jungle. These boat trips also involve a short hike into the forest to one of the little waterfalls with drop pools, where you may dip yourself in the cool water. Some of the attractions there also include Nang Rong Waterfall, Wang Ta Krai Waterfall, Sarika Waterfall, Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam, Luang Phor Pak Daeng Temple and Prapiganesh National Park. Aside from that, you can enjoy some breathtaking views on top of the damn. You can also stroll along the park which is located on top of the damn.

Some of the people have reviewed that the landscape is huge and impressive. Others said that you can even rent a golf cart and drive through the top and enjoy the stunning. lake view

This place is located in Nakhon Nayok Province and its opened daily from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. natural wonders

4. Khao Daeng Viewpoint, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Khao Daeng Viewpoint is a renowned tourist site in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province’s Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park. The viewpoint, which is 157 metres above sea level, is an excellent spot to see the dawn and sunset. You’re surrounded by nature, and it’s extremely pleasant and relaxing up there. If you manage to go to this amazing view point at the break of dawn you may get the change to see gibbons and a variety of bird species as they are usually out looking for food. The viewpoint is opened daily for visitors!

5. Wonnapha Beach, Chonburi Province

Wonnapha Beach is one of the most peaceful beaches in Thailand. Immaculate sand and unspoiled beaches reach as far as the eye can see at Wonnapha, and the alluring crystal clear waters come in a variety of blue colours! Its a great spot to relax, unwind, and detach from the outside world. Walking here in the morning allows you to observe local fishermen work.

People also bring their own food and beverages to the beach area, where they eat, drink, and listen to music. Aside from that, there are plenty of restaurants and bars that you can visit. You can watch the spectacular sunset or participate in various aquatic activities. It will undoubtedly be a wonderful beach trip!

Thailand is home to a diverse range of incredible natural beauties just waiting to be discovered. Furthermore, it’s the place to go if you want to relax and connect with nature without spending a lot of money. Interested in living in one of these natural spots? Check out our article on the best places to live in Thailand for nature lovers.[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on