Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy

Published: February 23, 2026, 3:25 PM
Photo via TikTok/ @fdontcare

A foreign woman drew criticism online after posting a TikTok video claiming Thai people were rude to her by ignoring her questions due to language barriers.

The foreign tourist, who identified herself as Farah, shared the video on her TikTok account @fdontcare on February 21. In the caption, she wrote, “So bad I love it here but be ready for rudeness and people ignoring you.”

In the video, she said she liked Thailand but questioned why locals were “rude and disrespectful to foreigners and tourists.” She claimed she spoke to Thai people but did not receive a response, alleging they looked at her and then ignored her.

Farah said she understood language barriers were common but argued that ignoring someone was disrespectful. She compared her experience to travel in Turkey and Egypt, saying she found locals in those countries disrespectful but claimed Thailand “tops it all.”

She said Thai people should improve their language skills by using Google Translate or at least saying “No English,” rather than not responding. She added that the issue should be addressed to avoid losing foreign tourists.

Foreign woman criticised Thai people
Photo via TikTok/ @fdontcare

Farah did not specify where in Thailand she was travelling, but it is believed to be Phuket, as she mentioned a restaurant near Freedom Beach, and a Thai hotel staff member wearing a shirt with the word ‘Patong’ written on it featured in some of her videos.

The video prompted mixed reactions among Thai TikTok users and foreigners who said they had visited Thailand. Some defended locals, saying Thai people are generally kind and polite. Others posted vulgar comments, which led to further arguments in the comment section.

Another group urged Farah to provide more context about the encounters she described. Some asked whether she had shouted at locals, as they said she had done in previous videos, or behaved in a way that led people to ignore her.

One commenter told her to use translation tools herself writing, “Google translate works on your phone too bestie.”

Photo via TikTok/ @fdontcare

In another TikTok about her trip, Farah said travelling as a woman “just is not safe.” In that clip, she accused a Thai baht bus driver of acting rudely and attempting to assault her by elbowing her.

The dispute was suspected to involve the transport fare, as the driver was seen demanding payment from Farah and her friend. Farah was heard negotiating the price to 500 baht before giving the money to the driver, who was then seen acting violently before walking away.

Some Thai social media users urged her to file a police complaint, while others again asked for more details. One Thai woman commented that another group of foreign tourists on the same vehicle told the driver that Farah and her friend had intentionally created a fare dispute for video content.

Farah did not provide further clarification about the incident with the driver.

Photo via TikTok/ @fdontcare
@fdontcare

So bad I love it here but be ready for rudeness and people ignoring you

♬ original sound – Farah Shams

@fdontcare

Was genuinely almost attacked by this man….. he tried to elbow me but I didn’t get that on camera. Thank god there was 3 other men in the vehicle with me and my friend otherwise I think it would’ve been a lot worse

♬ original sound – Farah Shams

