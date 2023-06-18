5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Taking a trip to the seaside resort of Hua Hin is quite popular with locals and expats alike. This picturesque seaside escape, a mere three-hour drive from Bangkok, is the epitome of tranquillity. Known for its charming fishing villages, gorgeous sandy beaches, and lush green hills, Hua Hin is undoubtedly the perfect antidote to your hectic metropolitan life. If that isn’t enough to tempt you, let’s sweeten the pot with our top picks of Hua Hin hotels equipped with remarkable spas, guaranteed to leave you rejuvenated and utterly relaxed.

Address: 1349 Petchkasem Rd, Tambon Cha-am, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi 76120, Thailand.

Perched gracefully on the Gulf of Thailand, boasting picturesque views of the cerulean sea and swathed in lavish greenery, Dusit Thani Hua Hin is your key to the perfect getaway. The resort’s sprawling grounds are nothing short of splendid – with an elaborate ornamental lake, a charming lily pond, and lush tropical gardens adding an enchanting touch.

However, the star of Dusit Thani Hua Hin has to be Devarana Spa. With a strong focus on Destressing, Detoxing, and deep restorative sleep, the spa presents a holistic approach to wellness. By embracing a philosophy embedded in the power of pause and self-connection, Devarana Spa’s method offers purposeful restoration, guiding you gently towards intentional habits and rituals that foster emotional and physical resilience. So, prepare to leave the world behind, because at Devarana Spa, your journey of rejuvenation begins with just this simple mantra: “You Pause. You Focus. You Grow.”

Address: 91 Hua Hin-Khao Takiab Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand.

This luxurious hotel serves as a great starting point for those wanting to experience Hua Hin attractions. Located directly on the beach and just 3 kilometres from the town centre, guests can find peace and relaxation without compromising access to attractions. Home to the award-winning Barai Spa, getting a massage here is definitely recommended as it features 8 spa suites for indulgent treatments and overnight stays.

Additionally, golf enthusiasts also find the Hyatt Regency a great place to stay as it is no more than 10-minutes away from at least 7 world-class golf courses. As a result, guests can sign up for golf and tennis lessons or take part in a kayaking challenge. Moreover, with restaurants and bars onsite, visitors will find endless ways to entertain themselves.

Address: 33/33 Petchkasem Road, Prachuabkhirikhan, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

If you want to feel like a celebrity, this hotel definitely puts you in a class that is all your own. Guests can indulge in a pampering treatment at the hotel’s full-service spa, Spa InterContinental. Other services include deep-tissue massages, hot stone massages, and Swedish massages.

The Spa also includes aromatherapy and Ayurvedic massages. Additionally, the spa is equipped with a spa tub and a steam room. Guests can also take a sports day and go golfing on the resort’s golf course. Moreover, if you want to relax and cool off, taking a dip in one of the resort’s 2 pools is delightful. Kids can go to the onsite babysitter if adult guests want to get away for a bit. Lastly, the resort offers a complimentary shuttle if you want to venture out for some sightseeing.

Address: 1 Damnernkasem Road, 77110, Hua Hin, Thailand.

Centrally located in Hua Hin, the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas is just steps from Hua Hin Beach. And, if you came by train, the hotel is only a 13 minute walk from the Railway Station. Featuring beautifully designed rooms, with minibars, flat-screen TVs, desks, and safety deposit boxes, it is easy to call the Centara your temporary home.

The spa at Centara Hua Hin, known as Spa Cenvaree, is absolutely amazing as it offers many different treatments and massages. Here, guests can surely unwind after a long day of adventures. With a unique blend of Southeast Asian spa therapies, their spa menu includes local Thai traditions as well as Ayurvedic and Balinese rituals. Outside, guests can definitely take part in other recreational amenities including tennis courts, pools, and a steam room. The premises also features a picnic area for a lunch or dinner outside with your family. And, the resort’s central location makes it a great starting point in which to check out other places in Hua Hin.

Address: 43/1 Phetkasem Beach Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110.

Situated on the Gulf of Thailand, this resort transcends visitors to an old Thai village, making anyone’s stay here unique and memorable. The ancient healing traditions of the East are also fused with the latest contemporary holistic therapies at the Anantara Spa. Guests can choose from a large menu of treatments and also create their own unique spa escape.

Anantara has 2 infinity-edged, beachfront pools to go along with the variety of room types. Moreover, the hotel’s dining options also feature Thai and Italian cuisines. And, its location is superb as it is near the famous night market. Golfers can also take advantage of the resort’s convenient location to top golf courses.

In Hua Hin, spa hotels have been done right. Featuring exquisite views and decor, staying in one of these accommodations is like joining a world of luxury and relaxation. Guests can be sure to get a good night’s sleep while indulging in spas and swimming. Additionally, their central locations offer convenient access to shopping at the new village themed shopping malls, and taking in the scenery at national parks.

