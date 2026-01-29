Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

Published: January 29, 2026, 12:59 PM
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns
Edited photo made with photos from CH7 News

A woman in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district was left shaken after narrowly avoiding an attack by a neighbour’s dog on January 23. The same dog reportedly already injured her back in 2024.

The incident marks the second time the same large dog has been involved in an aggressive encounter. The woman, who also owns a dog, was walking her pet outside when the neighbour’s dog allegedly escaped and attempted to bite her puppy. In a panic, she ran to a nearby house and managed to hide behind a car in the garage, avoiding a second attack.

CCTV footage from a previous incident in March 2024, submitted by the woman as evidence, shows her being bitten on the back while trying to protect her dog. She required hospital treatment at the time, and legal action was already underway following that attack.

CH7 News reported that when reporters visited the home of the dog’s owner, no one was present, though two dogs could be seen and heard barking inside the property. Nearby residents confirmed the family keeps dogs that often bark loudly, but declined to provide further details.

CCTV screenshot showing a woman being attacked by a dog in a Bangkok housing estate
Photo via CH7 News

According to the estate’s juristic office, pet ownership is permitted within the community, but animals must be leashed at all times when taken outside. A notice reminding residents of this rule had already been issued on November 7, 2017, following previous complaints.

In light of the repeated complaints, the estate’s management plans to summon both parties for mediation. If the situation remains unresolved, they may request intervention from Phasi Charoen District Office under the Animal Control Act.

Discussions are also underway regarding introducing stricter community regulations concerning pet ownership to better ensure resident safety.

In similar news, four students were attacked and left injured by three large mixed-breed dogs that entered a school in Wang Nam Khiao district, Nakhon Ratchasima. The dogs, believed to be Doberman and German Shepherd mixes, reportedly wandered into the school grounds, possibly startled by the New Year celebrations.

Published: January 29, 2026, 12:59 PM
