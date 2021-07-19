Thailand’s Best Food Delivery Service

While restaurants and bars suffer from the effects of COVID-19, the food delivery industry in Thailand is thriving. In fact, food orders via online delivery applications in 2020 valued over 20 million in Bangkok alone. Thus, it is evident that consumers in Thailand are increasingly relying on these services for their meals and produce. This is why we’ve listed the top 5 food delivery services in Thailand, as seen below. Each of these platforms works alongside thousands of suppliers, offering the convenience of food delivered straight to your door.

The Top 5 Food Delivery Service in Thailand

1. Grab Food

Grab Food is number 1 on our list due to its vast selection and reliability. It has an impressive roster of restaurants, with over 20,000 to choose from. These range from street food to restaurant dining, so meals not only vary in price but in cuisines as well. They offer around 37 categories of worldwide foods including burgers, BBQ, rice bowls and sushi. Finally, they frequently provide promo codes and discounts and they also have a rewards system for customers.

In terms of the application itself, it is functional and easy to use. Even before ordering, it will calculate estimated waiting times, food prices and delivery charges. Furthermore, users get direct contact with the driver as their number is sent to them immediately after an order is made. This has its advantages as it provides real-time updates but also gives the flexibility to amend orders.

On the other hand, there is an extra charge for smaller orders (for example, orders with 1 item). In addition, some restaurants only have menus in Thai, especially for street food joints, which is not the most user-friendly for non-Thais.

Service coverage: 16 provinces including Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya, Krabi and Koh Samui.

Delivery from: Varies per restaurant but ranges from 10 – 50 Baht.

Payment methods: Grabpay Wallet (rabbit LINE pay) and cash on delivery (COD).

2. Foodpanda

Founded in 2012, Foodpanda is an online food delivery service that operates across most of Thailand.

Whilst they provide some street food options, the majority of restaurants are more upscale. They offer international cuisines from Thai, American, Chinese to Mediterranean. Furthermore, each restaurant on Foodpanda has reviews, giving a useful measure of their quality and services. The menus are also well-organised, easy to navigate and available in both Thai and English.

Ordering on the app is easy due to the layout of the homepage which divides restaurants into several categories. These include “Hit List Restaurants”, “Trendy on Foodpanda” and “Fast Delivery” to name a few. They even suggest popular dishes in your area and make recommendations based on past purchases. In addition, there is also a “Your Restaurants” section where you can re-order from your favourite eateries. Best of all, the delivery is pretty fast and is free with a minimum purchase of 50 Baht. For those looking to plan ahead, pre-order’s are available for some restaurants as well.

Foodpanda doesn’t have many flaws, but it can be a little tougher to get in touch with the delivery driver. This is especially frustrating if they get lost, especially as contacting customer service can take longer than most other food delivery (about 20 minutes).

Service coverage: 37 cities across Thailand. These include Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Korat and Udon Thani.

Delivery from: Free (with a minimum spend of 50 Baht).

Payment methods: Paypal, COD, debit and credit card.

3. Line Man food delivery service

Compared to the rest, Lineman has the greatest selection overall. They work with an estimated 100,000 restaurants serving savoury dishes, sweet treats and hot or cold beverages. In fact, users can order from nearly every restaurant on Wongnai (the Thai version of Yelp). We especially like that they take orders 24/7 with no distance restrictions. However, this is reflected in the price of delivery, which is a bit steeper compared to others. Nonetheless, customers are notified throughout the whole process, from when they hand the food to the driver to when it will be delivered. Whilst drivers call often with updates, if any issues do arise, their customer service team are always quick to help.

Delivery times vary per restaurant and most only accept cash, which may be a disadvantage to some. In addition, most of their menus are in Thai which is again not the most user-friendly for expats.

Service coverage: Bangkok, Pattaya, Ayutthaya and Chiang Mai.

Delivery from: Special fee is 10 Baht within a distance of 6 kilometres. Normal delivery starts at 55 Baht, with a charge of 9 Baht for every kilometre beyond that. Orders placed between 24:00 – 7:00 are charged an extra 100 Baht.

Payment methods: E-wallet (Grab Pay Wallet), COD, debit and credit card.

4. Gojek

Previously known as Get, Gojeck is the newest food delivery service on our list. Founded in 2019, they only operate in Bangkok at present – a downfall for those outside the city. Ordering with Gojeck is simple, consisting of a few basic clicks to secure your meal. They serve a broad range of restaurants, with lots of local joints found exclusively on their app. However, as they are relatively new, the majority of their menus are in Thai which doesn’t cater well to English speaking customers.

Similar to Lineman and Grab, they assign a driver to every order and users can reach them on the app the entire process. While delivery times vary per restaurant, they aim to complete purchases within 15 to 40 minutes. Furthermore, fees for their services are based mostly on distance and thus differ per venue as well. Finally, delivery is restricted to a 25-kilometre radius but they do offer a free delivery voucher for new users – an added bonus.

Service coverage: Bangkok.

Delivery from: Free within a distance of 6 kilometres.

Payment methods: Cash on delivery (COD).

5. Happy Fresh food delivery service

Happy Fresh delivers groceries from supermarkets straight to your home. Customers can purchase everyday produce, ingredients and household items from big-name brands such as Tesco Lotus and Big C. Alongside these, users can also browse speciality stores on their app based on location. Some examples include Gourmet Market, Harrison Butchers and Imported Korean Goods.

Users can shop on Happy Fresh at any time of the day. However, while deliveries can be scheduled, orders are fulfilled within the opening times of the stores (typically 9:00 to 22:00). Despite this, delivery is quick and affordable at only 66 Baht within a 5-kilometre radius.

Furthermore, their app is straightforward to use. After making an order, personal shoppers handpick groceries, keeping you informed as they go along on a chat system. This is especially handy as when products are out of stock, shoppers will suggest substitutes which the customer can then agree or decline. Even though you are unable to see the quality of the produce in person, overall, it is a convenient option for those who love to cook at home but perhaps don’t have the time to grocery shop themselves.

Service coverage: Currently serve most areas of Bangkok and some in Greater Bangkok.

Delivery from: 66 Baht within a 5 km radius.

Payment methods: COD, E-Wallet (TrueMoney), credit and debit card.

