Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 23, 2026, 6:09 PM
50 1 minute read
Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach | Thaiger
Photo via Phuketandamannews

Thai fishermen rescued a foreign tourist after he fell from his dinghy, causing the unmanned boat to spin in circles off Nai Yang Beach in Phuket yesterday, February 22.

The incident was shared publicly after a police officer, Bandasak Silert from Ao Luek Police Station, recorded the scene on his mobile phone while spending time on the beach with his family. He later provided the video to several news agencies.

In the footage, a white dinghy is seen moving in circles in the sea with no one on board. It later collides with a local fishing boat, prompting the officer and his family members to shout in shock.

ThaiRath reported that the foreign tourist had anchored his yacht off Nai Yang Beach and used the dinghy to travel to shore. He allegedly fell from the dinghy while the engine was still running, causing the vessel to circle uncontrollably as shown in the video.

Spinning boat Phuket
Photo via Amarin TV

Local fishermen who witnessed the incident rushed to pull the man from the water. They then moved their own boat close to the spinning dinghy, allowing the tourist to jump back on board and regain control.

The tourist was able to re-enter the dinghy and shut off the engine. No damage was reported to either the dinghy or the fishing boat, and no injuries were reported.

Foreigner rescued from spinning boat off Phuket beach
Photo via Amarin TV

Online, Thai social media users praised the fishermen and the tourist for quick actions that helped prevent further damage near the beach.

Related Articles

In a similar incident, a foreign woman was previously rescued by Thai fishermen after floating in the sea off Krabi for more than six hours. She later said she had swum from Koh Lanta Yai Beach, where her accommodation was located, in the evening the day before and became lost.

Another Russian woman was rescued by Thai fisherman in 2024 after over seven hours in the sea in Chon Buri province.

Latest Thailand News
Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai fishermen rescue foreigner as unmanned boat spins off Phuket beach

2 minutes ago
Spoon found after Thai soldier&#8217;s cremation raises suspicions of abuses | Thaiger Thailand News

Spoon found after Thai soldier’s cremation raises suspicions of abuses

36 minutes ago
British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man dies after motorcycle crash on Koh Samui

1 hour ago
Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected cable thief breaks both legs after Trang Hospital chase

1 hour ago
Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher accused of sexually assaulting four schoolboys

3 hours ago
Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman alleges rude treatment in Thailand, sparking controversy

3 hours ago
Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1 | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha shakes hands with TGR Haas, marking its 17th year in Formula 1

3 hours ago
Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted | Thaiger Thailand News

Similan Islands warns tourists after Blue Button jellyfish spotted

4 hours ago
Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man held for fatal stabbing on ex-wife in Lop Buri

4 hours ago
Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian fishing crew held after boat found in Thai waters off Trat

4 hours ago
S2O 2026 drops world-ending lineup for Songkran: Zedd, Kygo, and Alan Walker back-to-back with Steve Aoki | Thaiger Events

S2O 2026 drops world-ending lineup for Songkran: Zedd, Kygo, and Alan Walker back-to-back with Steve Aoki

4 hours ago
New passenger screening procedures eyed for Thai airports | Thaiger Aviation News

New passenger screening procedures eyed for Thai airports

5 hours ago
Pattaya moves to clear Jomtien Beach after rubbish washes ashore | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya moves to clear Jomtien Beach after rubbish washes ashore

5 hours ago
Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention

7 hours ago
Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla

8 hours ago
Prachin Buri monk massage clip draws scrutiny as family complains | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri monk massage clip draws scrutiny as family complains

8 hours ago
Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands

9 hours ago
Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam

3 days ago
Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

3 days ago
Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

3 days ago
Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women

3 days ago
Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns

3 days ago
Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate

3 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 23, 2026, 6:09 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.