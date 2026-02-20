Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 20, 2026, 3:53 PM
83 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ ซ้อเปา - เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

An abbot at a temple in Nonthaburi is facing scrutiny after a series of videos circulated online alleging he was involved in romantic relationships with multiple women.

A clip showing a heated argument between two women began circulating on Thai social media on February 6. In the video, one woman introduced herself as the wife of the abbot, identified only as Ajarn A, and accused another woman of having an affair with Ajarn A.

The accused woman denied having a relationship with the monk and said she already had a boyfriend. She also threatened to make the alleged relationship between Ajarn A and his alleged wife public.

Further videos linked to the alleged scandal were later shared online. In one clip, the monk’s alleged wife said that she used the abbot’s mobile phone and saw messages and explicit images from another woman. The image was reported to be a photo of the woman’s breasts.

The alleged wife also claimed the abbot gave his lover money to support her hair salon and arranged meetings outside the temple.

Thai women fight over monk in Nonthaburi
Photo via Facebook/ ซ้อเปา – เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

Another video showed an unidentified woman arguing with a monk about their relationship. She pressed him to reveal details of an alleged affair with another woman and demanded he choose between her and the other woman.

Separately, a Facebook page alleged the abbot had relationships with four women and provided them with money for cosmetic surgery. One of the women was reported to be a Burmese national.

Channel 8 reported that a team of journalists visited the temple in Nonthaburi but did not find the accused abbot. A monk at the temple, Kaenchan, told the outlet the abbot had left on a meditation trip several days earlier.

Thai women fight over monk in Nonthaburi
Kaenchan | Photo via Channel 8

Kaenchan said he did not believe the abbot would engage in a relationship or break monastic rules, and suggested the women in the video may have been arguing under the influence of alcohol.

A vendor who runs a shop outside the temple also told Channel 8 she did not believe the abbot violated monk rules, describing him as strict.

The online reaction included calls for the National Office of Buddhism to investigate. Some users said the allegations reminded them of a previous case involving a woman named Golf, who was reported to have relationships with at least 11 monks across Thailand.

Jealous women fight over abbot in Nonthaburi
Vendor outside the temple | Photo via Channel 8

