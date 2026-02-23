Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla

Police in Songkhla arrested a Thai man for beating and burning a Siberian Husky on February 13. The suspect said he acted in retaliation after the dog attacked his rooster.

The two year old female Husky, Molly, escaped from her home in Songkhla on February 12 along with another dog, Betsy. Their owners reviewed security camera footage and said the dogs left the property through a gap under the fence.

Betsy was later returned home safely. Molly was found in critical condition after being beaten and burned, before escaping to a water pond where she remained until she was discovered. Molly was taken for treatment under royal patronage in Bangkok but died from her injuries on February 20.

Police continued investigating to identify the attacker. The inquiry led officers to traces of engine oil on a road outside a rental house in Baan Laem Kwan Soi 4, Pawong subdistrict, Mueang district, Songkhla province.

The owner of the rental house, identified as 56 year old Charoen, later admitted to attacking Molly, police said. Charoen told investigators the incident happened at about 3am on February 13.

According to his account, Molly entered his rooster coop and killed one of his birds. He said he chased the dog away, but claimed it returned to the coop. He then said he poured used engine oil, stored in a black gallon container, over the dog and set it on fire.

Charoen showed police the dead rooster and the remaining engine oil in the container. Police also seized the clothes he said he wore on the day of the incident as evidence.

The case prompted debate online, with some social media users expressing sympathy for Molly’s owners. Others said the owners should also bear responsibility, arguing the dog escaped due to their carelessness and that this led to both the dog’s death and the loss of the rooster.

Police charged Charoen with three offences: setting fire to another person’s property, causing damage to another person’s property, and animal abuse. He was due to be taken to Songkhla Court for temporary detention today, February 23.