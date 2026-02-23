Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 23, 2026, 10:56 AM
Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A temple in Nakhon Nayok’s Ban Yai subdistrict drew large crowds yesterday, February 22, as visitors, including Russian tourists, took part in a “coffin-laying ritual” aimed at relieving misfortune and boosting personal fortunes.

Wat Luang Por Pak Daeng described the “coffin-laying ritual” as a ceremony designed to help participants reflect on life, practise mindfulness and consider impermanence.

Photo via DailyNews

The ceremony was framed under the concept of “practising death before real death,” with organisers saying the ritual is intended to remind people that death is unavoidable. It was led by Phra Ratchaphromkhun, the Nakhon Nayok provincial chief monk and abbot of Wat Phramani.

Inside the ceremony area, the temple arranged five coffins for participants. Monks chanted funeral-related prayers while participants lay inside the coffins, with instructions to position their heads towards the west before turning to face the east.

Photo via DailyNews

The ceremony then continued with chanting, the giving of blessings, which the temple said were intended to bring auspiciousness and help remove negative influences from a person’s life.

Alongside the coffin-laying ritual, the temple also offered related rites, including applying sacred markings to the forehead and palms, as well as on wallets and mobile phones.

Organisers said the rituals were intended to boost luck in finances and work, and give participants greater confidence.

Photo via DailyNews

DailyNews reported that the temple holds the ceremony daily from 8am to 4pm, and that people who feel burdened by personal problems or believe they are facing misfortune can attend in order to seek auspiciousness.

Elsewhere, back in July last year, Kham Chanod, a renowned spiritual site in Udon Thani, attracted large crowds of visitors who came to pay their respects at the shrine of Grandfather Srisuttho and Grandmother Pratumma. The area was busy throughout the day as people gathered to pray and seek auspicious blessings.

Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple

Chattarin Siradakul Published: February 23, 2026, 10:56 AM
