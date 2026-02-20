Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns

A video showing a homeless man behaving inappropriately on Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri circulated online early today, February 20, prompting renewed calls for stricter management of the beachfront area.

According to the information linked to the clip, the incident took place at about 1.30am near the entrance of Soi 13/1, where large numbers of Thai and foreign tourists were sitting and relaxing along the beach.

A witness said that the man in the video, estimated to be around 30 to 35 years old, is often seen on Pattaya Beach and regularly sleeps there. On the night of the incident, the man was reportedly lying in the middle of the beach and displaying lewd behaviour.

The witness added that after someone recorded a video, the man got up and walked away. Later, a reporter from Siam Chon News went to the area to check, but did not find the man at the scene.

Following the incident, locals again raised concerns about order and safety along Pattaya Beach. They said that while officials step up enforcement from time to time, they still see many homeless people living along the beachfront.

They also said that at certain times, there are disputes involving transgender women in the area, which they believe adds to concerns about tourist safety.

Residents called on relevant agencies to take stronger and more consistent action to regulate the beachfront, saying the area should be managed more seriously to protect Pattaya’s tourism image.

Similarly, just last month, a British man and a Thai woman were caught allegedly engaging in a lewd act on Pattaya Beach, prompting police intervention. The man appeared intoxicated and was incoherent during the questioning. He allegedly also told police that he was autistic and unaware of his actions, while the woman told officers that she did not realise the act was against Thai law.

