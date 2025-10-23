10 haunted places in Thailand and their stories to give you the chills

The Thaiger spooky key takeaways

Thailand’s haunted places blend folklore, tragedy, and centuries of spiritual belief.

Each eerie site tells a story of love, loss, or lingering spirits that defy time.

From ghost towers to cursed islands, Thailand’s supernatural tales are alive and well.

As Halloween creeps closer, what better way to get in the spirit than by exploring some of Thailand’s most haunted locations? The Land of Smiles has a long tradition of ghost stories, folklore, and places that seem to carry more than just history. From tragic love stories to haunted dorms and places, here are ten eerie spots across Thailand sure to send a chill down your spine.

10 haunted places in Thailand

Haunted Place Region Summary Mae Nak Shrine, Wat Mahabut Bangkok, Central Thailand Dedicated to the ghost Mae Nak, who died during childbirth and waited for her husband, unaware she was dead. Visitors bring toys and sweets to appease her spirit. Sathorn Unique Tower Bangkok, Central Thailand Abandoned since the 1997 financial crash, this tower is infamous for eerie footsteps, shadows, and tragic deaths, featuring in Thai horror films. Kamchanod Forest Udon Thani, Isaan Believed to be a gateway to the spirit world. Legends tell of a phantom audience watching a film screening in 1989, leaving villagers spooked for decades. Bang Pu Shoe Factory Samut Prakan, Central Thailand An abandoned shoe factory haunted by victims of a fatal explosion. Locals still hear screams and smell smoke from the tragic event. Koh Kham Noi Chonburi, Eastern Thailand Once a WWII outpost, this island became a burial ground for soldiers. Visitors report ghostly figures and whispers after dark. Ayutthaya Historical Park Ayutthaya, Central Thailand Ancient ruins said to be guarded by treasure-protecting spirits. Tales of headless ghosts and curses make it chilling after sunset. Chiang Mai University Dormitory Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand Students report eerie dragging sounds linked to a murdered student’s ghost. The story inspired a horror film, Haunted Universities (2009). Sarasin Bridge Phuket & Phang Nga, Southern Thailand Site of a lovers’ suicide in 1973. Their spirits, seen as red-eyed white rabbits, are said to appear on full moon nights. Ko Hingham Satun, Southern Thailand Known for its black stones, said to curse anyone who takes them. Tourists often return stones to lift the bad luck curse. Wat Samian Nari Bangkok, Central Thailand Haunted by two sisters killed in a train accident. Taxi drivers claim to pick up two women who vanish before reaching their destination.

Mae Nak Shrine, Wat Mahabut (Bangkok)

Near the Phra Khanong canal in Bangkok, this shrine is dedicated to Mae Nak, one of Thailand’s most iconic ghosts. According to legend, Mae Nak died during childbirth while her husband was away at war, her spirit waiting faithfully by the Phra Khanong canal. When he returned, she continued living with him, only he didn’t realise she was already dead. Locals who tried to expose her were haunted until a monk finally sealed her spirit in a jar.

Today, visitors leave toys and sweets at Wat Mahabut in hopes of receiving blessings, or at least staying on her good side. Her story has been passed down for generations, and the shrine remains a popular (and slightly unnerving) place to visit.

Sathorn Unique Tower aka The Ghost Tower (Bangkok)

Probably one of the most well-known sites in Bangkok, it was once set to be a luxury skyscraper. The Sathorn Unique Tower has stood unfinished since the 1997 financial crisis and now, it’s more famous for its ghost stories than any real estate dreams.

It is illegal to go inside but urban explorers who sneak inside whisper about footsteps that echo, shadowy figures, and an unsettling stillness that seems alive. Furthermore, the tower’s unsettling atmosphere was even the backdrop for the Thai horror film The Promise (2017) and some people believe the spirits of those who died there, including a tragic suicide, still haunt its abandoned halls.

Kamchanod Forest (Udon Thani)

Deep in Udon Thani province lies Kamchanod Forest, a lush island grove that many believe is a portal to the spirit world. The most famous story dates back to 1989, when a travelling cinema crew set up a movie night for what seemed to be a massive crowd. The next day, villagers claimed no one from their town had gone, meaning that the audience may not have been… human.

People still visit, drawn by naga legends, mystical energy, and that eerie sense of never being completely alone among the trees.

Bang Pu Shoe Factory aka Bang Pu Ghost Factory (Samut Prakan)

This abandoned shoe factory near Bangkok is infamous for its chilling backstory. After a deadly explosion on the production line, employees began seeing their dead co-workers roaming the factory.

The owner ignored their pleas until he took his own life on the top floor. The factory was eventually shut down, but nearby residents still claim to hear faint screams and smell smoke, as if the tragedy keeps replaying itself.

Koh Kham Noi aka Ghost Island (Chonburi)

Not far from Pattaya lies a small island with a past that refuses to rest. Used as a military outpost during World War II, it became the burial ground for soldiers who died from disease.

In the years since, stories have emerged of ghostly figures among the trees and chilling nighttime whispers. Some people refuse to set foot on Koh Kham Noi, while others warn campers not to sleep on the beach unless they want a midnight visit from the island’s spectral residents.

Ayutthaya Historical Park (Ayutthaya)

By day, Ayutthaya’s ancient ruins are a photographer’s dream. But after sundown? Locals whisper that the area is guarded by spirits called Pu Som Fao Sap, known to curse those who disturb buried treasure.

Furthermore, Many also attribute the Burmese invasion of this site in 1767 to having contributed to the haunting that encompasses this park as well.

Regardless, one often-told tale involves a headless ghost spotted by Prince Birabongse in 1960, an encounter that reportedly changed his views on the supernatural. While the park is a popular tourist attraction, there is an underlying trepidation that is rooted in its history when you walk around.

Chiang Mai University Dormitory (Chiang Mai)

Even modern buildings in the academic setting can carry terrifying tales. One example lies in Chiang Mai University’s seventh dormitory, where students have long feared a ghostly presence. The haunting centres around the sound of dragging and the words “Pok… Pok… Crued” being muttered in the stairwell.

It’s believed to be the spirit of a student who was attacked and left to die, forever trying to climb back up the stairs. The legend became so well-known that it inspired a segment in the horror anthology film Haunted Universities (2009).

Sarasin Bridge (Phuket/Phang Nga)

Connecting Phuket and Phang Nga, Sarasin Bridge looks peaceful until the full moon rises. That’s when drivers say they’ve seen two white rabbits with glowing red eyes sitting silently on the railings. According to local lore, these are the spirits of a young couple who took their own lives there in 1973 after being forbidden to marry.

Many people still leave offerings at the bridge to honour them, but on misty nights, the air feels heavy with sorrow.

Koh Hingham (Satun)

This island may look like paradise, but its smooth black stones come with a deadly warning. Folklore says that anyone who takes a stone from Koh Hingham will be cursed with terrible luck. Because of that, you can expect to find mounds of stones stacked up in towers as visitors leave their mark without testing the curse of the island.

The island’s guardian spirit, Chaopho Tarutao, is said to enforce the curse, making this a haunted place in Thailand where you’re better off just taking photos, so make sure that there is nothing in your pocket on the way back from the island.

Wat Samian Nari (Bangkok)

This temple might look unassuming by day, but it’s become notorious for late-night ghost stories involving taxis. The legend goes that two sisters were killed in a train accident nearby. Since then, multiple taxi drivers have reported picking up two women in black who vanish before reaching their destination.

As recently as 2024, a driver was left shaken after realising his passengers had disappeared into thin air. Locals leave offerings at the temple to keep the spirits at peace but if you’re driving through the area at night and see two women hailing a cab, maybe keep on going.

Thailand’s haunted places reflect the country’s deep cultural connection to the spirit world. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, each of these places carries whispers from the past; some tragic, some chilling, all unforgettable. So if you’re in the mood for something spooky this Halloween in Thailand, consider visiting (or avoiding) one of these haunted sites. Just remember to be respectful because you never know who, or what, might be listening.