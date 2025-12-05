What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 5 to 7)

It’s the first weekend of the last month of the year and Bangkok feels ready for it. December always arrives with a little lift in the air. There’s plenty happening across the city, from art fairs and flea markets to music nights and outdoor concerts. Whether you want something calm or something louder, the weekend is packed, and it’s all very doable without much planning. Just pick a spot, show up and let the day take care of itself.

5 Best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 5 to 7)

Various international aritsts are coming to the city this month. Check out our list of concerts to look forward to in Bangkok.

Bangkok Art Book Fair at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Date & Time: Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, 1pm to 8pm

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Price: Free entry – Register via Ticketmelon

The Bangkok Art Book Fair is back at BACC with its easygoing theme, You Can Sit With Us, and it really does feel that welcoming. It’s three days of browsing art books, zines and all sorts of printed work from creators across Thailand and abroad. You can wander between tables, chat with makers, or just take your time flipping through things that catch your eye. There are talks, small exhibitions and workshops running through the weekend, so there’s always something happening if you need a break from shopping.

TRYSTER Songwat FleaMarket Season 2

Date & Time: Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, 1pm to 9.30pm

Location: Chang Parking Lot, Songwat

Songwat’s riverside flea market is stirring up the neighbourhood again, and it’s shaping up to be one of the easiest weekend hangs. More than fifty vendors are setting up shop with vintage finds, graded clothes, collectibles and all the little fashion bits you never knew you needed. The river views are a bonus, especially around sunset when everyone drifts towards the water for a breather and a few photos. A vinyl DJ keeps the mood warm, spinning records right in the middle of the market, and there’s plenty of food to keep you going while you explore.

CL BKK 13 at JAM Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 6, 8pm

Location: JAM (BTS Surasak)

Price: 300 baht at the door

JAM is hosting a stacked electronic night that should shake you out of whatever autopilot you’ve been in. Keith Hillebrandt is opening, and if you know his past work with Nine Inch Nails, you already know the kind of precision he brings. Honeycomb keeps things moving with the ease of someone who’s shaped Bangkok’s electronic scene for years. Then there’s Muzz, who releases music at a wild pace but hardly ever plays live, so this set feels like a little reward for anyone who’s followed his output. Entropic Designs handles the visuals, pulling the whole room into one long, buzzing trip.

Music in the Park at Benjakitti Park

Date & Time: Sunday, December 7, 5pm

Location: Benjakitti Park, Lakeside Area, Entry Gate 1

Price: Free entry

Benjakitti Park is turning into an open-air stage this Sunday as the Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra plays Irish favourites to mark fifty years of ties between Ireland and Thailand. It’s a free, easygoing evening by the lake, with orchestral takes on songs you probably know by heart. U2, Hozier, Westlife, The Corrs and The Script are all on the list, and there’s a fair chance you’ll catch a Cranberries or Snow Patrol moment too. Bring something to sit on, bring snacks, and dress respectfully in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. It’s a simple plan for a very pleasant night out.

Night at the Museum Festival 2025

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, December 11

Location: Various museums across Bangkok

If you want something mellow to slip into this weekend, the Night at the Museum Festival is an easy pick. More than fifty museums across the country are keeping their doors open after dark all month, turning December into one long, slow wander through Thai history, art and culture. The atmosphere at night is completely different. Rooms feel calmer, exhibits feel closer and you notice things you’d usually rush past in the day. Many spots are adding special activities too, so you can dip in and out of talks, mini-tours or hands-on sessions as you go.

December moves fast, so it’s worth catching a few of these while the month is still fresh. Happy weekend!