What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 5 to 7)

Your guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend, from book fairs to music in the park

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: December 5, 2025, 12:31 PM
309 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 5 to 7) | Thaiger
Bangkok Art Book Fair at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC). Image via Bangkok Art Book Far

It’s the first weekend of the last month of the year and Bangkok feels ready for it. December always arrives with a little lift in the air. There’s plenty happening across the city, from art fairs and flea markets to music nights and outdoor concerts. Whether you want something calm or something louder, the weekend is packed, and it’s all very doable without much planning. Just pick a spot, show up and let the day take care of itself.

5 Best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 5 to 7)

Various international aritsts are coming to the city this month. Check out our list of concerts to look forward to in Bangkok.

Event Date & Time Location Highlight
Bangkok Art Book Fair at BACC December 5 to 7, 1pm–8pm Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) A relaxed three-day fair filled with art books, zines and workshops.
TRYSTER Songwat FleaMarket Season 2 December 6 to 7, 1pm–9.30pm Chang Parking Lot, Songwat A riverside flea market with vintage finds, vinyl DJs and sunset views.
CL BKK 13 at JAM Bangkok December 6, 8pm JAM Bangkok (BTS Surasak) An electronic night led by Keith Hillebrandt, Honeycomb and Muzz.
Music in the Park at Benjakitti Park December 7, 5pm Benjakitti Park, Lakeside Area An outdoor orchestra performance with Irish favourites by the lake.
Night at the Museum Festival 2025 Until December 11 Various museums across Bangkok More than fifty museums stay open after dark for slow, calming night visits.

Bangkok Art Book Fair at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Bangkok Art Book Fair at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)
Bangkok Art Book Fair at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC). Image via Bangkok Art Book Far

Date & Time: Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, 1pm to 8pm

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Price: Free entry – Register via Ticketmelon

The Bangkok Art Book Fair is back at BACC with its easygoing theme, You Can Sit With Us, and it really does feel that welcoming. It’s three days of browsing art books, zines and all sorts of printed work from creators across Thailand and abroad. You can wander between tables, chat with makers, or just take your time flipping through things that catch your eye. There are talks, small exhibitions and workshops running through the weekend, so there’s always something happening if you need a break from shopping.

TRYSTER Songwat FleaMarket Season 2

Browse vintage items this weekend in Bangkok
Browse vintage items this weekend. Image via เท Flea Market

Date & Time: Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, 1pm to 9.30pm

Related Articles

Location: Chang Parking Lot, Songwat

Songwat’s riverside flea market is stirring up the neighbourhood again, and it’s shaping up to be one of the easiest weekend hangs. More than fifty vendors are setting up shop with vintage finds, graded clothes, collectibles and all the little fashion bits you never knew you needed. The river views are a bonus, especially around sunset when everyone drifts towards the water for a breather and a few photos. A vinyl DJ keeps the mood warm, spinning records right in the middle of the market, and there’s plenty of food to keep you going while you explore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

CL BKK 13 at JAM Bangkok

CL BKK 13 at JAM Bangkok
CL BKK 13 at JAM Bangkok. Image via Ceremonial Laptop Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 6, 8pm

Location: JAM (BTS Surasak)

Price: 300 baht at the door

JAM is hosting a stacked electronic night that should shake you out of whatever autopilot you’ve been in. Keith Hillebrandt is opening, and if you know his past work with Nine Inch Nails, you already know the kind of precision he brings. Honeycomb keeps things moving with the ease of someone who’s shaped Bangkok’s electronic scene for years. Then there’s Muzz, who releases music at a wild pace but hardly ever plays live, so this set feels like a little reward for anyone who’s followed his output. Entropic Designs handles the visuals, pulling the whole room into one long, buzzing trip.

Music in the Park at Benjakitti Park

Music in the Park at Benjakitti Park Bangkok
Music in the Park at Benjakitti Park. Image via Embassy of Ireland in Thailand

Date & Time: Sunday, December 7, 5pm

Location: Benjakitti Park, Lakeside Area, Entry Gate 1

Price: Free entry

Benjakitti Park is turning into an open-air stage this Sunday as the Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra plays Irish favourites to mark fifty years of ties between Ireland and Thailand. It’s a free, easygoing evening by the lake, with orchestral takes on songs you probably know by heart. U2, Hozier, Westlife, The Corrs and The Script are all on the list, and there’s a fair chance you’ll catch a Cranberries or Snow Patrol moment too. Bring something to sit on, bring snacks, and dress respectfully in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. It’s a simple plan for a very pleasant night out.

Night at the Museum Festival 2025

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, December 11

Location: Various museums across Bangkok

If you want something mellow to slip into this weekend, the Night at the Museum Festival is an easy pick. More than fifty museums across the country are keeping their doors open after dark all month, turning December into one long, slow wander through Thai history, art and culture. The atmosphere at night is completely different. Rooms feel calmer, exhibits feel closer and you notice things you’d usually rush past in the day. Many spots are adding special activities too, so you can dip in and out of talks, mini-tours or hands-on sessions as you go.

December moves fast, so it’s worth catching a few of these while the month is still fresh. Happy weekend!

Latest Thailand News
Questions rise over sudden death of renowned Thai journalist | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions rise over sudden death of renowned Thai journalist

8 hours ago
Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket governor calls urgent meeting as waste volume nears limit

9 hours ago
Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Sek Loso withdraws from prison duties after family visit dispute

9 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party demands deputy PM&#8217;s removal over alleged crime ties | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party demands deputy PM’s removal over alleged crime ties

10 hours ago
Samut Prakan police rescue student from call centre scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Prakan police rescue student from call centre scam

10 hours ago
Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case

12 hours ago
Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry | Thaiger South Thailand News

Death toll from southern floods remains at 145, says Health Ministry

12 hours ago
Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man drowns at Pattaya Beach; disabled vendor tried to help

12 hours ago
Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend

13 hours ago
Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term

13 hours ago
December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists | Thaiger Thailand News

December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists

14 hours ago
Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

1 day ago
Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

1 day ago
Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

1 day ago
South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

1 day ago
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

1 day ago
Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

1 day ago
Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

1 day ago
Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins

1 day ago
AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost | Thaiger Thailand News

AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

1 day ago
Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

1 day ago
Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027

2 days ago
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

2 days ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: December 5, 2025, 12:31 PM
309 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia