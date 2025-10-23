The 5 haunted houses in Bangkok that’ll make you scream

The Thaiger key takeaways

Bangkok’s haunted houses range from light-hearted scares for kids to terrifying experiences for adults.

Attractions like Luna Asylum at Mystiworld deliver intense, story-driven horror with live actors and clever effects.

Families can enjoy milder thrills at places like Rise of Undead or Big Double Shock for a spooky day out.

While some are getting their costumes ready for a Halloween party in Bangkok, the real thrill-seekers are gearing up for something darker… a brush with the ghosts at a haunted house. Sure, the ghosts aren’t real, but the fear definitely is. And if you’re wondering which haunted houses in Bangkok are worth the scare, we’ve got the perfect list for you.

Here are our top 5 picks of haunted houses in Bangkok that promise a true fright-fest, in no particular order.

Top 5 haunted houses in Bangkok

1. Mystiworld Haunted House

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Location: Mystiworld Haunted House, 3rd floor, skating rink side, Seacon Srinakarin, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

If you think haunted houses in Bangkok can’t scare grown-ups, Mystiworld will change your mind. This popular escape room venue has everything from detective stories to a magic room inspired by Harry Potter. But if you’re here for the scares, skip the spells and step into the dark with three of their horror-themed games.

For beginners, try The Ghost Shop, a 60-minute escape room for three to seven players. It’s full of plot twists. The atmosphere builds slowly, and the ending can go in more than one direction depending on your choices.

Confident you can handle a stronger scare? Try the Eerie Restroom. The setting is an abandoned park’s toilet where the light and sound effects do most of the work. You’ll second-guess every noise you hear, and that tension is what makes it fun.

But if you think you’re the bravest in Bangkok, go with the Luna Asylum. It’s a short (only 30 minutes) but intense experience with live actors and pitch-dark corridors.

2. Big Double Shock at Siam Amazing Park

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 6pm

Location: Siam Amazing Park, 203 Suan Sayam Rd, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

Bangkok has kid-friendly haunted houses, too, and you can find one of them at Siam Amazing Park. Called Big Double Shock, it combines Thai and Western depictions of the afterlife, offering a blood-curdling journey through twisted pathways filled with terrifying horror displays and haunting effects. You’ll go on a disturbing walk through reimagined realms of heaven and hell.

Keep in mind that although there’s no minimum height requirement, children under 130 cm must be accompanied by an adult. We also recommend that children don’t go through it alone – enjoy the experience together!

3. Rise of Undead at Yoyo Land Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily,11am to 8pm

Location: Yoyo Land, Srinagarindra Rd, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

Another one for the kids and families, Rise of Undead at Seacon Mall’s Yoyo Land offers a fun dose of horror without going too far. The story takes you through a secret research lab where experiments have gone wrong and mutants roam the halls.

It’s spooky enough to make you jump, but still playful enough for older kids to enjoy. There will be flashing lights, eerie sounds, and a few good surprises along the way. If you’re looking for a Halloween-style thrill in Bangkok, this one is a perfect mix of fright and fun.

4. Mystery Mansion at Asiatique The Riverfront

Opening hours: Daily, 5pm to 12am

Location: Asiatique The Riverfront, Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

Mystery Mansion offers a spine-tingling experience with its Italian-imported innovation and striking design. Featuring 12 gondolas, each seating two, the ride releases its cables individually to heighten the suspense. Once inside, you’ll be immersed in a sensory adventure with lights and sounds.

If you want to visit with your children, they must be at least 12 years old and taller than 110 cm.

5. The Haunted Mansion at Dream World Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 5pm

Location: Dream World Bangkok, Bueng Yitho, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani 12130

The Haunted Mansion at Dream World Bangkok is the perfect place if you want to explore eerie corridors filled with hair-raising surprises, from ghostly apparitions to unsettling soundscapes, this Halloween. Carefully designed with atmospheric lighting and haunting special effects, the attraction conjures up the feel of a classic horror film, complete with cobweb-draped furniture and creaking doors.

While suitable for most ages, some scenes may be too intense for younger children. Also, be prepared for a fair amount of walking and stair-climbing throughout this spooky adventure.

There are plenty of eerie locations in Bangkok that’ll spook you any time of year. However, if you’re after serious screams and goosebumps without the risk of a ghost following you home, the 5 haunted houses on this list will give you an adrenaline rush just in time for Halloween.

Looking to enjoy a scary atmosphere while dining with friends? You can explore these eight spooky cafés in Bangkok for a frightful cup of coffee and snacks.