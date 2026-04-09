Kao launches Attack campaign showcasing ‘Fragrance Capsule Technology’ for long-lasting freshness

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 9, 2026, 2:45 PM
241 2 minutes read
Kao launches Attack campaign showcasing ‘Fragrance Capsule Technology’ for long-lasting freshness | Thaiger

Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of consumer and chemical products, has launched a new campaign for Attack laundry detergent under the concept “To make clothes more fragrant, this moment calls for Attack: Pat, Pull, and Hug.” The company said the campaign highlights Fragrance Capsule Technology, designed to release fragrance throughout the day through physical movement, targeting modern consumers, including working families and younger people with fast-paced lifestyles.

Kao said laundry market trends show consumers increasingly prioritise fragrance alongside cleanliness, particularly families and working people who want fresh-smelling clothes throughout the day. The company said it aims to position Attack as more than a detergent, describing it as a “daily assistant” intended to reduce the burden of laundry and support garment care that is easy, convenient and time-efficient through innovation.

Kao launches Attack campaign showcasing 'Fragrance Capsule Technology' for long-lasting freshness | News by Thaiger
Shinji Matsuoka, Vice President, Marketing, Consumer Business at Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Shinji Matsuoka, Vice President, Marketing, Consumer Business at Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said…

“Market trends in the laundry product show that beyond cleanliness, consumers are increasingly prioritising fragrance, especially families and working people who desire fresh-smelling clothes throughout the day.

“Kao is committed to positioning ‘Attack’ as more than just a detergent, but as a ‘daily assistant’ for every household. Our goal is to reduce the burden of laundry, increase moments of happiness, and make garment care easy, convenient, and time-efficient through innovation.

“This reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life and supporting modern family lifestyles. By appearing in this commercial alongside our presenter, Nadech Kugimiya, we also aim to reinforce consumer confidence in the product and encourage everyone to experience it firsthand.”

Fragrance Capsule Technology

Kao launches Attack campaign showcasing 'Fragrance Capsule Technology' for long-lasting freshness | News by Thaiger

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Kao said Fragrance Capsule Technology uses microcapsules that lock perfume inside small spheres coated onto fabric fibres after washing. When friction or movement occurs, such as walking, stretching, hugging, or lightly patting a shirt, the capsules break and release fragrance gradually, helping clothes remain fresh throughout the day.

The company said the technology can keep clothes fragrant for up to 45 days. It added that Attack is also known for removing heavy stains in a single step without the need for soaking or scrubbing.

New commercial and campaign message

Kao launches Attack campaign showcasing 'Fragrance Capsule Technology' for long-lasting freshness | News by Thaiger

Kao said the campaign features a new commercial starring Nadech Kugimiya and Matsuoka, marking the first time a Japanese executive from Kao has appeared alongside the brand’s presenter. The company said the creative focuses on everyday gestures, including “patting, pulling, or hugging”, which trigger fragrance release from the capsules and are intended to support confidence in daily activities.

The commercial can be viewed on their Facebook reel:

Four fragrance variants

Kao said Attack is available in four scents aligned with the campaign’s “The more you move, the more fragrant” positioning:

  • Attack Lively Blooming: Bright and refreshing peach and berry blended with floral notes
  • Attack Clean Advance: Clean, fresh scent suitable for all genders and ages
  • Attack Charming Romance: Soft, sweet fragrance reminiscent of a blooming flower field
  • Attack Lady Elegant: Luxurious, premium scent

Kao said Attack products are available at leading department stores, hypermarkets and shops nationwide, as well as online platforms. For more information, it directed consumers to Facebook: ATTACK Family or LINE OA: @AttackFamily.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 9, 2026, 2:45 PM
241 2 minutes read

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