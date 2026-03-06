Kao’s Laurier backs women’s comfort and confidence with ‘Comfort, Made Together’

Starting on International Women’s Day, March 8, Kao Corporation will launch a campaign in nine Asian countries across the region for its feminine sanitary product brand, Laurier, part of the brand’s core Asian product offerings.

Laurier aims to help create more supportive and understanding environments around menstruation, so that women can feel more at ease, both physically and emotionally, under a core message, “Comfort, Made Together,” which will be implemented regionally. Kao aims to further develop Laurier as a global brand.

Laurier, one of the core brands supporting Kao’s consumer care business in Asia, has been promoting globally integrated operations since 2023. Across all nine Asian countries and regions, including Japan, Laurier has been hard at work to consolidate production sites and product specifications to improve the asset turnover ratio.

Moreover, Laurier has promoted discussions to unify interpretations of the brand purpose and worldview, which varied across regions, and has renewed the global guidelines.

Through these efforts, alongside solidifying its presence throughout Asia, Laurier is currently initiating a new brand communication initiative.

By returning to Kao’s founding principle of a consumer perspective, Laurier will further strengthen brand equity by offering products designed for long-term use and advancing empathy-driven marketing through consistent communication across regions.

Laurier conducted a survey on attitudes toward menstruation among 4,500 women across nine Asian countries and regions.* The findings revealed that across Asia, many women feel that menstrual symptoms, concerns, and the limitations associated with menstruation have an impact on their overall sense of comfort in daily life.

Through this initiative, Laurier will further its efforts toward creating an inclusive environment where women can live lives full of possibilities, unrestricted by their periods.

As a global brand, Laurier not only provides products but also supports women through educational support to create a cohesive society where women may feel themselves in their daily lives.

*An online survey on attitudes toward menstruation was conducted by Kao among women aged 15 to 44 in nine Asian countries and regions, including Japan, in November–December 2023 and October–November 2024 (valid responses: 4,500).

