Play padel and unwind at the Sensei Padel Club in Patong, Phuket

Published: March 4, 2026, 3:15 PM
Sensei Padel Club brings a piece of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports right to Patong, Phuket. The club, as the only padel venue operating in Patong, offers not just its courts, but also a wellness destination for those in the southern island province.

Padel combines the best elements of tennis and squash into a fun, social, and easy-to-learn game suitable for players of all ages and skill levels. Sensei Padel Club features modern courts, professional coaching, and a relaxed, community-driven atmosphere.

In addition to sports facilities, Sensei Padel Club offers high-quality recovery facilities, including:

  • Two saunas
  • A swimming pool
  • An ice bath for recovery

The facilities are open to both players and guests who simply wish to relax and enjoy the peaceful environment and scenic views in the heart of Patong. The saunas and swimming pool are open from morning until evening.

Sensei Padel Club’s services include:

  • Court rentals for casual and competitive play
  • Private and group coaching sessions
  • Weekly social tournaments such as Americanos
  • Corporate events and group activities
  • Wellness and recovery services

The vision of the Sensei Padel Club can be encompassed in a statement from a representative of the club.

“Our goal has always been to create more than just a sports venue, rather a lifestyle destination.”

“We want to bring together sport, community, and relaxation in one place where everyone feels welcome.”

For more information and bookings:

