Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok opens in Ploen Chit after 30-year legacy

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 21, 2026, 1:54 PM
365 2 minutes read
Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok opens in Ploen Chit after 30-year legacy | Thaiger

Radisson Hotel Group has opened Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok in Ploen Chit, Bangkok, reviving a property that has stood in Soi Ruamrudee for over 30 years. The hotel offers 178 guest rooms and suites, three dining venues, and event facilities across several dedicated spaces.

The relaunched property retains the building’s established three-decade character while updating interiors and modernising amenities throughout. Many rooms offer skyline views, and suites with kitchenettes are available for long-stay guests. Plus, the hotel is also pet-friendly.

Dining and wellness

Château Botanique at Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok
Château Botanique

Three food and beverage outlets are on offer. Larder & Lounge serves artisanal coffee and locally inspired dishes, while Château Botanique focuses on Thai-French fusion. View Pool Bar, located on the 12th floor, serves cocktails and light refreshments alongside panoramic city views.

Wellness facilities are also on the 12th floor and include a fitness centre, a spa room, and an outdoor pool.

Meetings and events

The hotel has three event spaces. The Crystal Lotus Hall accommodates up to 250 guests. The Ploenchit meeting room and Ruamrudee boardroom offer smaller settings for corporate use. All venues are equipped with audiovisual technology and supported by a dedicated events team.

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Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, said the opening reflects the group’s growth ambitions in the region.

“Thailand is one of our key markets in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted to strengthen our portfolio with the opening of Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok. This property has a special legacy in the city, and its reintroduction under the Radisson brand reflects both our growth ambitions and our commitment to creating memorable stays for our guests.”

Hotel lobby at Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok
Hotel lobby area

General Manager Jean Pascal Bernet said the team is focused on continuing the service the property has historically been known for.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Chateau, now part of Radisson Hotel Group. Our team looks forward to delivering the personalised service and warm hospitality that this property has been known for, while offering a refreshed experience that reflects the energy of modern Bangkok.”

The hotel is located 400 metres from the BTS Skytrain Ploenchit station, 40 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and 30 minutes from Don Mueang International Airport. The central location provides access to business districts, shopping areas, dining destinations, and diplomatic offices.

As an opening promotion, Radisson Rewards members will receive double points on stays, complimentary early check-in and late check-out, room upgrades subject to availability, and a 500 baht dining credit per stay.

More information and booking details are available at Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok’s website.

Lobby terrace at Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok
Lobby terrace
Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok opens in Ploen Chit after 30-year legacy | News by Thaiger
Complimentary tuk tuk shuttle
Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok opens in Ploen Chit after 30-year legacy | News by Thaiger
Deluxe room
Radisson Hotel Chateau de Bangkok opens in Ploen Chit after 30-year legacy | News by Thaiger
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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 21, 2026, 1:54 PM
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