Bangkok has a real English-language comedy circuit and here’s is what it looks like from the inside

Bangkok has the kind of comedy scene that still surprises people who have never stood in it. The assumption, usually made by people who passed through too quickly or not at all, is that English-language stand-up in Asia is thin, occasional, and mostly a novelty for tourists who have run out of other things to do at 8pm on a Tuesday.

That is not quite right. Bangkok has a functioning comedy circuit, a weekly rhythm, a few fixed rooms, and enough repeated stage time to let people get genuinely better, or fail publicly until they do, which amounts to the same thing.

What the city also allows for is a particular type of comic life. One built not on industry ladders or television development deals, but on migration, accident, language, and survival. The performers who drift into these rooms are not the people an audience in London or New York imagines when they picture a comedy scene.

They are teachers, designers, writers, drifters, and long-term expatriates. Some arrived from countries with barely any stand-up infrastructure. Some arrived from places where comedy came with rules that, if broken, led to serious consequences. That is what makes a Bangkok comedy room interesting.

Daniel Kirienko

One of the more unusual paths into Bangkok stand-up belongs to Daniel Kirienko, whose background is not in bar-room shows but in Russian team sketch comedy. He began performing in late 2013, still young, in the KVN tradition, the Soviet and later Russian competition format that turned student teams into television acts through sketches, musical bits, and comic games.

KVN first broadcast in 1961 and became one of the longest-running formats in Russian television culture, surviving censorship, disappearance, and revival, which is either a testament to its quality or its stubbornness, and in Russia, those have always been difficult to separate.

That background shaped him less as a spontaneous confessor than as a worker. He was not, in his own telling, the dominant figure on stage early on. He was one member of a larger machine, a supporting player, the young character, the impression, if needed.

The centre of gravity, even then, was writing. He moved early towards structure, towards the mechanics of a joke, towards the daily discipline of producing ten ideas so that one might survive. That habit still shows.

Interviewer: “ How is it to transition from doing comedy in Russian to English, as well as performing for a mostly Russian crowd to an international one?”

Daniel: “There are English open mics in Russia, I did it a couple of times, so my English is quite good right now in comparison with my English when I just started, it probably wasn’t really good at the beginning. I did like 3-minute sets, like all young comedians starting doing comedy. So, like you said, … For the crowd change the main problem is improv, or like crowd work, but also I would say I’m struggling sometimes with what I can say on stage, you know? Because in Russia you were always under censorship, and not just the government censorship. You always knew what you can and can’t say on stage.”

Interviewer: “You said there are ‘rules’ in Russia about telling jokes, What do you mean by that?”

Daniel: “For example, in Russia I couldn’t say any jokes about religion, because we have a law. Offending people’s emotions. Feelings, or believers. Recently they put one comedian in prison for six years. For making a joke about some beggar. It wasn’t really offensive, but it is law.”

Watching him in the city’s smaller rooms, what stands out is not fluency in the conventional sense but intent. He works from the inside out. The structure is there, and it is well-engineered. There is less of the present-day habit of calling crowd work a set, and more concern for where the sentence goes, what it withholds, and what it eventually becomes. That kind of precision tends to look slightly old-fashioned in younger scenes, right up until it starts working.

He is also, plainly, funny. He has the thing many newer comics do not have, which is the sense that the set is built and not merely autoschediastic. The material feels made. Well polished. That sounds obvious until you spend enough time in open-mic scenes and realise how many people confuse rambling for comedy and personality for craft. Bangkok is generously supplied with both errors.

Rey W. Thurein

Rey W. Thurein, who performs under his own name and comes from Myanmar, belongs to a different point on the same ladder. He is still very fresh, starting in Bangkok in April 2023 at RAW Comedy, going up at an open mic just before Songkran, which is exactly the sort of origin story this city tends to produce. No grand institutional backing behind him. Just a Wednesday night, an available slot, and enough nerve to sign up.

What he found there was not glamour but welcome, which is the word that kept returning in his account. Bangkok was the place where he felt seen and heard, and that phrase can sound soft until you remember what a stand-up room actually requires of a person. You go up alone, in public, and try to convert private thought into collective reaction. There are considerably easier hobbies.

He has since performed in Saigon and Chiang Mai, and his reading of the differences is useful because it gets at Bangkok’s actual advantage. Smaller cities may offer warmer rooms, but Bangkok provides more variety. Tourists, expats, locals, different nationalities, different age groups, and the shifting energy of a city where the audience is almost never the same twice. That makes the room harder, but makes it better for development.

Interviewer: “With only 3 years under your belt, what have you noticed about Comedy so far?”

Rey: “Comedy seemed easy at first, but it’s the hardest art form, I think. The more I do, the harder I feel that deep, like there is a depth in this kind of art form. There is no music, no background dancers. It’s just you and your experiences. I got stories, but sometimes it’s hard to relate with certain people on stage. It’s like most of the comedians have, like they cannot talk the whole thing about themselves. They have to look at the audience first, then figure out what they can talk about.”

Interviewer: “You’re from Myanmar/ Burma, do you talk about that at all on stage?”

Rey: “Most of the people don’t know about Burma, and the other people just started learning about it. I talk about it a lot on stage, how I grew up, how people compare us to Thais. When I do that, I also do crowd work a lot, and I learn about the people in the audience, and they learn about me, but yeah, like right now it is more like a gift and a curse.”

Rey’s three-year adjustment was not to become less himself. It was to become more interested in other people, which is a distinction that sounds small and is actually everything.

He stopped treating his background as the point and started looking for where his experience met the room’s. This is harder than it sounds, particularly when you come from Myanmar, and your average Western audience member arrives carrying one of three versions of you: the person who knows nothing, the person who knows only headlines, and the person who knows slightly more than the headlines and has mistaken this for expertise. None of these versions is especially accurate. None of them is especially useful on a weeknight when you are trying to make strangers laugh.

Demian Marshall

The third comic is Demian Marshall, who comes from Cameroon, has been doing stand-up for just over three years, and speaks about comedy as a ‘fog.’ Lost was the word he kept returning to, and he returned to it often enough that you understood it was not modesty but probably accurate reporting. The work was fun and terrifying at the same time, because nobody could tell him how to get good in a way that transferred cleanly into his own voice.

This is, if you ask most working comics, the central problem of the craft and the one that never fully resolves. Everyone has advice. The advice belongs to the person giving it. You take it home, and it fits the way someone else’s worn shoes fit, which is to say not at all, and usually will cause blisters.

His route into performance began before stand-up, in plays and comic roles back in Cameroon, including one school-stage production in which he played the anus in a piece derived from a book. It is the sort of detail that sounds invented, which is precisely why it is almost certainly true. Stand-up itself came later. There is now a French-language scene emerging in Cameroon, but that growth is recent, and Demian did not have it to lean on.

Interviewer: “So what is the major difference between a French audience and an English one?”

Demian: “What’s the difference? Okay, even the French don’t like that American English form of comedy. French, especially from France. Actual French people don’t like it. Okay, let me not say they don’t like, they don’t ‘appreciate’ that form of comedy. For French people, it just comes with a bit of, they are better than you. That’s very French. So, when you’re coming from that angle, it’s difficult for you to then roast someone who is supposedly better than you. So, they don’t appreciate a comedian who they probably perceive as lesser, depending on how you look on stage, race, clothing, gender, whatever they’re like, WHO!? Is this guy roasting me?”

Interviewer: “How is it to perform for black Americans, coming from Africa?”

Demian: “It was tough, but again, it’s one of those things that, it was tough for me, particularly My form of joke telling, Americans in general have short attention spans, but I prefer a story, and it needs someone’s total attention, because once you lose a few words in there, or once I lose a few words, or I mix it up, and then I lose attention, or my audience loses attention. Then we lose that connection, I already know the punchline won’t be good, and then that’s what messes me up, because now I’m trying to overcompensate. I’m trying to wrestle within a joke, which is awful. I have to figure it out.”

Demian is particularly precise about the distinction between a room built for comedy and a room that merely permits it, which are two very different things that look identical from the outside. In a restaurant show, where diners have their backs turned, and food continues arriving, his longer-form style suffers because it depends on something restaurants are structurally opposed to providing, which is uninterrupted attention.

Lose one sentence and the whole structure breaks. In a proper club, with an audience facing the stage and prepared to listen, the same material lands harder because every step of the setup arrives intact. It is the clearest description I have heard in Bangkok of why comedy clubs actually matter, and why so many scenes spend years telling themselves they can manage without one.

His observations on audience culture are equally precise and considerably less polite. In French-speaking Cameroonian contexts, he finds less appetite for certain kinds of roasting than in American rooms. The issue is not simply taste. It is hierarchy, and dignity, and the unwritten rules about who is permitted to mock whom and under what circumstances.

In parts of Asia, the resistance comes from something different, from ‘face’, from the particular discomfort of being made publicly ridiculous in front of people you may have to see again. These cultural studies become practical stage notes for the international comedian. They affect timing, target, and what level of aggression a room will tolerate before it stops laughing and starts waiting for you to stop.

That is perhaps the larger point of Bangkok as a comedy city. It is not simply that it has shows. Most cities have shows. Bangkok offers something rarer, which is a compressed education in audience variation that larger, more established scenes frequently cannot match because they have become too comfortable with knowing who is in the room.

In a single week in Bangkok, a comic can perform for backpackers, office workers, Asians, Africans, Europeans, Americans, and people who barely speak English but want to learn. That range is not comfortable. It is, however, instructive in a way that performing for the same audience every week, in the same room, to the same reliable response, simply is not.

Bangkok’s English-language circuit remains small enough to feel provisional, inconsistent enough to produce mediocre nights for no dramatic reason, and loosely organised enough to frustrate anyone who prefers systems that announce themselves clearly. But it has one virtue that is not provisional at all. It gives people from improbable places a usable stage.

A Russian comedy writer leaves television sketch culture and starts over in English, in a city that has never heard of him, in a language that is not his, in front of audiences that owe him nothing. A performer from Myanmar learns, slowly and publicly, how to turn opinion into something an audience actually wants to hear rather than politely endure. A Cameroonian storyteller discovers that his material only fully works when the room is built to listen, and spends three years finding those rooms and understanding why.

None of these is a standard industry story in Bangkok’s comedy scene. There is no television deal at the end. No agent waiting in the car park. No clear ladder with the rungs marked and the top visible from the bottom.

That is precisely what makes them worth following.