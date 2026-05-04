Looking to party? Here are the 10 best nightclubs in Thailand in 2026 worth going to

Thailand’s nightclub scene has reached a level in 2026 that few predicted even five years ago. Eight venues now sit in DJ Mag’s global Top 100 Clubs ranking, production budgets rival major European festivals, and Bangkok’s RCA strip has become one of the most technically advanced clubbing corridors in Asia. Whether you are chasing laser shows, underground techno, or hip-hop, here is where the scene stands right now.

10 nightclubs in Thailand worth going to

1. VOID Club Bangkok

Location: VOID Club Bangkok, 559 Soi Thale Bangkok, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Hours: Daily from 9pm to 3.30am

Named No. 1 Club in Thailand for 2025 by EDM Addicts, VOID is one of Bangkok’s most technically ambitious nightclubs. The centrepiece is a 26-metre 6K LED screen, one of the largest in any club in the region, paired with 16 high-powered lasers and a d&b audiotechnik sound system tuned specifically for the heavy electronic music the venue programmes.

The aesthetic is futuristic industrial, the crowd is there for the music, and the production is genuinely festival-scale. VOID rotates its visual themes every six months; current concepts include FOREST.NØVA and NOVAFRØST, keeping the experience fresh for regulars.

Over the past year, the venue has hosted over 90 events with international artists including Third Party, DubVision, Dannic, Maddix, Tujamo, and Matisse & Sadko. Signature event formats include F2F DJ battles, WARNING! LASER shows, and the VOID Symphony experience. A first-time entry into the DJ Mag Top 100 at No. 67 in 2026 confirms what the Bangkok scene already knew.

Entry is typically around 500 baht.

2. Illuzion Phuket

Location: Illuzion Phuket, 31 Bangla Rd, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150

Hours: Daily from 9pm to 4am

Illuzion is the highest-ranked club in Asia by DJ Mag, sitting at No. 9 globally in both 2025 and 2026, the best result ever recorded by a Thai venue. The numbers behind the venue match the ranking: 6,500 square metres of floor space, up to 5,000 guests, 300-plus VIP tables, a Funktion-One sound system, and multiple zones including a main EDM floor, an Empire hip-hop room, and a Shelter space for techno and minimal programming.

Aerial performers, pyrotechnics, and a 100-square-metre LED wall are standard features rather than special-event additions. Recent 2026 bookings have included French Montana, Danny Avila, Gorgon City, SIDEPIECE, and David Morales. If you are visiting Phuket and want to understand why Thailand has earned its reputation as a world-class clubbing destination, Illuzion is the single most important venue to see.

3. Escobar Koh Tao Jungle Party

Location: Escobar Koh Tao Jungle Party, Koh Tao, Surat Thani, Amphoe Ko Pha-ngan, Surat Thani 84280

Hours: Event-based only – check party schedule, doors open from 10pm

Escobar is not a nightclub in the traditional sense; it is a multi-stage jungle festival that happens three to four times a month inside an actual tropical jungle on Koh Tao. Five stages run simultaneously across the venue, each with its own music identity: a main commercial stage covering hip-hop, R&B and EDM with a VIP zone, a hard techno stage, a drum and bass stage powered by Paradise Breaks, a house stage, and a melodic techno stage for deeper, more immersive sets.

The result is closer to a boutique festival than a club night, and the setting, towering trees, immersive lighting, and raw tropical atmosphere, make it unlike anything else on this list.

Every ticket includes one free drink, and the night opens with a fire show. There is also a rodeo ride on site, which is exactly what it sounds like and comes with free drink prizes. Shuttle taxis run from pick-up points across the island. VIP table bookings include premium bottle service, a private toilet, and a direct view of the main stage.

Tickets are limited, given the schedule runs only a few times a month, so checking the party dates at kohtaoescobar.com before planning your trip is genuinely necessary rather than just recommended. An Escobar Hostel is also scheduled to open in mid-2026 for those who want to have direct transportation to the party.

4. Spaceplus Bangkok

Location: Spaceplus Bangkok, 31/10 3rd floor, RCA plaza, Soi Phetchaburi 47, Bangkapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Hours: Daily from 9pm to 4am

Ranked No. 43 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs for 2025, up from No. 47 the year before, Spaceplus is the flagship of the new RCA. The venue is built around a 2,800-square-metre footprint with an L-Acoustics sound system, a 360-degree LED screen array, and more than 20 high-powered lasers.

Its “Ultimate Universe” concept is designed to collapse the boundary between the crowd and the performance, and the production rig backs that up. Music spans EDM, trance, and hardstyle.

The recent 2026 Songkran programming brought Sam Feldt, Quintino, and Oliver Heldens to the space. For visitors who want to understand where Thai clubbing infrastructure is heading, Spaceplus is the clearest answer currently on the RCA strip.

5. Onyx Bangkok

Location: Onyx Bangkok, RCA Alley, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Hours: Daily, 9.30pm to 4am

Onyx has been the reference point for big-room clubbing on RCA since 2014 and has earned that status through consistency rather than gimmicks. The venue runs a two-tier room with around 2,000 capacity, heavy production involving CO2 cannons and high-intensity strobes, and a music policy centred on EDM and commercial house.

Past headliners include The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, and Fedde Le Grand. Where newer venues on RCA compete on spectacle, Onyx competes on reliability — it is the venue that draws both first-time visitors and regulars who know what they are getting. Entry is 500 baht; bottles start from 2,500 baht.

6. Sing Sing Theater

Location: Sing Sing Theater, 45 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, starting from 9pm til very late

Sing Sing is the most visually distinctive nightclub in Thailand and one of the most photographed club interiors in Asia. Designed by Ashley Sutton with a 1930s Shanghai cabaret aesthetic, the space spans four floors and six split levels, with birdcages, lanterns, theatrical performers weaving through the crowd, and music that leans into house and tech-house.

It won BK Magazine’s B.A.D. Awards for Best Nightclub in 2024, and international bookings have included Sébastien Léger, Yokoo, Red Axes, and Technasia. There is no entry fee, but drinks are premium-priced, and the venue enforces a smart casual dress code. For expats and visitors who want something that feels more like a night out in a world-class city than a warehouse rave, Sing Sing is the most obvious recommendation on Sukhumvit.

7. Sugar Club Bangkok

Location: Sugar Club Bangkok, 37 Sukhumvit 11 Aly, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Hours: Daily, 10pm to 4am

Sugar is Bangkok’s premier dedicated hip-hop and urban music club, and it does that job without apology. The design centres on a large LED-walled stage with VIP tables surrounding it, live MCs and professional dancers performing nightly, and a music policy covering rap, R&B, and trap with no concessions to EDM.

International bookings have included Tyga, Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, and Kid Ink. It is operated by the Panthera Group, which runs the equivalent Sugar Club in Phuket, and the Sukhumvit original remains the cultural centre of the Thai hip-hop scene. Entry is typically around 200 baht for women and 300 to 400 baht for men, including one drink.

8. Republic Club Pattaya

Location: Republic Club Pattaya, 131/4 Soi JP Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Hours: Daily from approximately 10pm

Republic is Pattaya’s strongest contemporary club brand, ranked No. 90 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs for 2025. The two-floor venue features a mezzanine with panoramic views of the stage, an LED-illuminated DJ booth, and VVIP mezzanine boxes for high-spend guests.

The music policy covers EDM, hip-hop, afro-electronic, and tropical house, and past bookings have included Vini Vici, R3HAB, Jax Jones, Ferry Corsten, and Blasterjaxx. For visitors to Pattaya who want a premium table-club experience rather than the looser Walking Street circuit, Republic is the most obvious destination.

9. Warmup Café Chiang

Location: Warmup Café, 40 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Hours: Daily, 7pm to 3am

Contact: +66 53 400 676

Warmup Café has been Chiang Mai’s nightlife institution since 1999 and has earned that description rather than inherited it. The multi-zone venue runs an outdoor stage for indie, rock, and ska acts alongside Thai headliner bands, a main room that transitions into EDM from pop-rock, and a Friday to Saturday lounge room for hip-hop, house, and drum and bass.

It is the venue that both locals and visiting expats default to; it runs legendary Songkran parties, and it has maintained its relevance across 25 years without needing to reinvent itself. For anyone visiting Chiang Mai, Warmup Café is not optional as a nightclub in Thailand that you must visit.

10. Green Mango Club

Location: Green Mango Club, G3M7+399 ตำบล เกาะสมุย Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140

Hours: Daily, 9pm to 4am

Green Mango is Koh Samui’s defining nightclub and has been for long enough that it has been named the street it sits on. The open-air warehouse-style venue holds over 1,000 guests across five bars, with hip-hop and commercial music at the entrance and electronic dance music in the main room.

The crowd peaks after 2am, and the venue runs unofficial hours that stretch well beyond Samui’s nominal closing times. It is not the most polished club on this list, but it is the most representative of what island nightlife in Thailand actually looks like at its best, loud, crowded, and completely unapologetic about it.

Nightclubs in Thailand summary

No. Nightclubs in Thailand Location Hours Short summary 1 VOID Club Bangkok Huai Khwang, Bangkok Daily, 9pm to 3.30am A futuristic EDM club with large LED screens, lasers, and festival-scale production. 2 Illuzion Phuket Bangla Road, Patong, Phuket Daily, 9pm to 4am A major Phuket megaclub with multiple zones, big-name DJs, and large-scale stage effects. 3 Escobar Jungle Party Koh Tao, Surat Thani, Amphoe Ko Pha-ngan, Surat Thani Daily, from 10pm Escobar is a multi-stage jungle festival that happens three to four times a month inside an actual tropical jungle on Koh Tao. 4 Spaceplus Bangkok RCA Plaza, Huai Khwang, Bangkok Daily, 9pm to 4am A high-production RCA club known for EDM, trance, hardstyle, LED visuals, and lasers. 5 Onyx Bangkok RCA Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok Daily, 9.30pm to 4am A reliable big-room club on RCA with EDM, commercial house, and a strong party crowd. 6 Sing Sing Theater Sukhumvit 45, Watthana, Bangkok Tuesday to Sunday, from 9pm until late A visually striking club with theatrical interiors, performers, and house-focused music. 7 Sugar Club Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, Bangkok Daily, 10pm to 4am A dedicated hip-hop and urban music club with live MCs, dancers, and VIP tables. 8 Republic Club Pattaya Pattaya, Chon Buri Daily, from around 10pm A premium Pattaya club with EDM, hip-hop, tropical house, and a table-club atmosphere. 9 Warmup Café Chiang Nimmanhaemin Road, Chiang Mai Daily, 7pm to 3am A long-running Chiang Mai nightlife staple with live bands, EDM, hip-hop, and local crowds. 10 Green Mango Club Koh Samui, Surat Thani Daily, 9pm to 4am A classic open-air island nightclub with multiple bars, commercial music, and late-night energy.

These nightclubs in Thailand are not just good for Southeast Asia; they are genuinely world-class by any measure. Whether you are after a festival-scale laser show on RCA, a DJ Mag-ranked mega-club on Bangla Road, or a classic open-air island party, the country has a version of it done well. The venues above represent the best of what is open and operating right now in Thailand’s nightlife, but the scene moves fast, always worth a quick check on Instagram or the venue’s official site before you head out.