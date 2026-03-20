Tried searching for the ‘best tailor shop near me’ but the best one is too far?

Finding the best tailor in Bangkok can sometimes feel frustrating. Many customers search online for “best tailor shop near me,” “tailor shop in Bangkok,” or “Best tailor shop near me,” only to discover that the most trusted tailor shops are located far from their home, office, or hotel.

This is exactly why Class Bespoke Tailor created a modern and convenient tailoring experience, bringing professional bespoke tailoring directly to you through pickup & drop services and on-site fitting and measurement appointments.

Whether you are a busy professional, a traveller visiting Bangkok, or someone who values convenience and quality, Class Bespoke Tailor makes premium tailoring easier than ever before.

Bangkok’s best tailor with personalised Service – Class Bespoke Tailor has you covered!

Recognised by many returning customers as one of Bangkok’s best tailor shops, Class Bespoke Tailor combines traditional craftsmanship with modern convenience. Class Tailor has two branches in Sukhumvit & Thong Lo, which are designed to make your tailoring experience seamless:

Thong Lo branch: House No. 9/1, Sukhumvit 49/4 (near Samitivej Hospital)

Sukhumvit branch: Block No. 154/1C, The Strand, 36 Thong Lor

Recognised by many returning customers as one of Bangkok’s best tailor shops, Class Bespoke Tailor combines traditional craftsmanship with modern convenience.

With more than 20 years of tailoring experience, the brand has built a strong reputation for providing:

Custom-tailored suits

Bespoke suits for men and women

Tailored shirts and trousers

Wedding suits and formal wear

Business suits and smart casual tailoring

Every garment is designed with precise measurements, expert pattern making, and careful attention to detail, ensuring a perfect fit that reflects your style and personality.

Tailor shop in Bangkok with pickup, delivery & on-site fitting

Unlike a traditional tailor shop in Bangkok, where you must visit multiple times, Class Bespoke Tailor offers flexible services that are designed around your schedule.

Customers searching for the perfect tailor shop can now enjoy:

Pickup & drop service: They collect your garments or measurements and deliver the finished pieces directly to you.

On-site fitting & measurement: Their professional tailor can visit your home, office, or hotel for consultation and fittings.

Convenient tailoring experience: Ideal for busy professionals, tourists, and clients who value privacy and comfort.

This modern approach makes Class Bespoke Tailor one of the most convenient bespoke tailors in Bangkok.

Transparent pricing – You only pay for what you choose

One of the biggest concerns for customers when searching for the best tailor is transparency. Unfortunately, some tailor shops use complicated pricing or have hidden additional costs.

At Class Bespoke Tailor, they stick to a simple principle:

You only pay for what you choose with no tricks, no hidden costs, and no misleading promises.

Every customer receives a clear explanation of:

Fabric selection

In-house tailoring

Customisation options

Final price before production begins

Best Tailor in Bangkok! Why is Class Bespoke Tailor’s the Best Tailor in Bangkok?

Custom-made tailor suit starting at just 7,000 Thai baht

Tailor-made shirt at 1,500 Thai baht

Bespoke Trousers at 2,500 Thai baht

Tailor made sport Blazer at 4,500 Thai baht

This honest approach is one of the reasons why many customers consider Class Bespoke Tailor one of the most reliable tailor shops in Bangkok.

Whether you need a business suit, wedding suit, tailored shirts, or a complete bespoke wardrobe, Class Bespoke Tailor ensures every piece is crafted with precision, quality, and style.

A tailoring partner you can trust, when searching for “ tailor shop near me”, “Best tailor in Sukhumvit” or “ Best tailor in Bangkok”, the name Class Bespoke Tailor is a name that comes up time and time again.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 9pm

Sunday: 1pm to 5.30pm

Contact details:

Stay connected and updated:

Class Bespoke Tailor website

Class Bespoke Tailor’s Instagram page

Class Bespoke Tailor’s Facebook page

Experience the difference of working with a trusted Bangkok bespoke tailor who values craftsmanship, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

Press Release