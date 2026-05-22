Best places to buy Muay Thai shorts in Thailand

Muay Thai shorts are one of the most recognisable pieces of kit in combat sports. Wide leg cuts, high side slits, and bold designs are built around function as much as tradition. The cut allows the hip rotation needed for kicks, knees, and defensive checks. If you are visiting Thailand to train or simply want a genuine pair to take home, buying here puts you in the right place. The market is deep, prices are better than abroad, and you can try things on before committing.

The challenge is knowing where to go. Tourist stalls, night markets, and generic souvenir shops sell plenty of shorts with familiar brand names on them, but not all of it is genuine. This guide breaks down where to buy authentic Muay Thai shorts in Thailand by category.

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Official brand stores

The clearest route to genuine Muay Thai shorts is buying directly from a brand’s own store. Thailand’s major brands maintain official retail locations across the country, and these are the highest-confidence buying option for anyone who wants to be certain of authenticity and current stock.

Fairtex has the widest official physical footprint in Thailand. Bangkok locations include MBK Center, One Bangkok, Terminal 21 Asok, and Asiatique. Outside the capital, Fairtex pro shops operate in Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Krabi, Phuket, and Koh Samui. Fairtex shorts are cut narrower and lighter than most Thai brands, which suits leaner athletes.

YOKKAO operates a premium store inside its training centre on Sukhumvit Soi 16 in the Asoke district. A second location sits in Phuket near Soi Ta-iad. The brand is known for bold, streetwear-influenced designs and premium micro-satin construction.

BOON Sport runs a factory outlet on On Nut Soi 10 in Bangkok. It is a family-run operation where shorts are made on site. Classic and retro cuts are available, both in 100% satin, and custom orders with embroidered names and Thai text are completed within a few business days.

Twins Special and Top King both maintain official shops at Lumpinee Stadium on Ramintra Road, where the stadium was relocated in 2014. These are worth visiting if you are already attending fights there.

Multi-brand stores

For travellers who want to compare several brands in one visit, Bangkok has two essential specialist areas.

The National Stadium corridor is the historical heart of Muay Thai retail in Bangkok. Action Zone, located at 78 Rama I Road, is the primary multi-brand stop. It stocks Fairtex, Twins Special, Raja, and its own house brand, and is known for allowing buyers to try on multiple cuts and styles. Kee La Pun, at the corner of Rama I and Banthat Thong Road, is an authorised Fairtex and Twins dealer operating on fixed prices.

Super Export Shop in Khlong Toei operates more like a warehouse than a retail store. It stocks Fairtex, Twins, BOON, Top King, Blegend, Booster, and Tuff in one place, and is the best single stop for serious trainees who want to browse the full market in one trip. The shop is known for letting customers try on everything before buying.

MBK Center, connected to the BTS National Stadium, contains Thai Battle Boxing on Level 3. The shop offers custom embroidery completed within two to three hours using computer-aided machines for anyone who wants personalised shorts.

Stadium stores

Both of Bangkok’s major stadiums have official merchandise and gear at their venues.

Rajadamnern Stadium hosts an official merchandise store as well as a Venum partnership retail point. The Venum x RWS (Raja World Series) range includes shorts that are replicas of those worn by professional fighters in the ring, and the stadium also carries the broader Rajadamnern x Venum partnership range.

Lumpinee Stadium at Ramintra Road has the official Twins Special and Top King boutiques mentioned above, alongside the artisanal “Muay Thai” brand shop, which focuses on traditionally handmade gear for the domestic market.

Online stores

For those who cannot shop in person, several Bangkok-based online stores ship internationally.

Nak Muay Wholesale carries Boon, Top King, Primo, and Twins Special, with DHL and FedEx express options. Muay Thai Factory covers Fairtex, Twins, Top King, and budget nylon lines, with both express and economy airmail shipping. BOON Sport Online ships custom orders globally via DHL after a production window of three to five business days, and domestic Thailand shipping is free. YOKKAO Custom Lab offers extensive personalisation across colour, panel text, and embroidery, dispatched from regional warehouses in the US, UK, and EU, where possible to reduce import duties.

For those already in Thailand long-term, Shopee Thailand and Lazada Thailand carry a wide range of branded and generic shorts too, on the caveat that you might have to wait a few days to a week in order to receive them. Be sure to vet out the stores you are planning to buy from, since counterfeits and scamming can happen online, too.

How to avoid counterfeits

Muay Thai shorts are widely counterfeited in tourist areas of Thailand. The most important rule is to avoid buying from open-air night markets like Patpong or Khaosan Road, and from generic souvenir stalls. These locations rarely carry genuine professional gear.

When examining any pair of Muay Thai shorts, check three things. First, look at the embroidery and logo printing; counterfeits often show blurry text, irregular stitching, or incorrect brand spacing. Second, feel the fabric; genuine premium satin or micro-satin has a distinct smooth weight and does not feel rough or scratch against the skin. Third, test the waistband. Authentic Thai-made shorts use multi-channelled high-tension elastic that holds its shape and resists twisting. A flimsy or easily twisted waistband is a reliable sign of a replica.

Buying from official brand stores, the National Stadium corridor, Super Export Shop, or stadium boutiques removes most of this risk entirely.

A note on sizing

Muay Thai shorts are made in Thailand to Thai sizing standards, which run smaller than Western sizes. As a general rule, size up at least once from your usual Western size. Twins Special and Blegend are cut more generously than Fairtex and BOON, which both run narrower. If you are shopping in Bangkok, trying on before buying is strongly advisable.