Four injured as fire spreads through fully booked Pattaya hotel

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: May 22, 2026, 9:48 AM
2,187 1 minute read
Four injured as fire spreads through fully booked Pattaya hotel | Thaiger

A fire broke out at a Pattaya hotel at about 9pm last night, May 21, injuring four people and forcing 240 guests to evacuate after flames broke out at a seventh-floor rooftop bar.

The Facebook page Fire & Rescue Thailand first reported the incident, posting that a fire had broken out at a hotel. Video from the scene showed flames at the hotel as firefighters worked to help people trapped inside and control the blaze.

Bang Lamung district chief Anusak Piriyom and former Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet later inspected the scene at around 9.30pm.

The fire was brought under partial control, although flames and smoke remained on the rooftop as crews worked to stop it spreading to other floors.

Four people were reportedly injured at the time. Three suffered smoke inhalation, including two Thai women and one Indonesian boy. A Thai man suffered burn injuries and also inhaled smoke after running through the fire. Rescue workers took all four to nearby hospitals.

A Pattaya hotel fire injured four people and forced 240 guests to evacuate after flames broke out at a rooftop bar on the seventh floor.
Photo via Amarin TV

The hotel has 173 rooms, all of which were occupied on the night of the fire. Most guests were foreign tourists, including Indian nationals and visitors from several other countries.

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Initial reports suggested that an electrical short circuit on the rooftop may have caused the fire. Forensic officers are expected to inspect the scene again after the situation returns to normal.

Around 10pm, firefighters continued evacuating the guests and worked to contain the blaze after it spread from the rooftop to guest rooms.

By 11pm, the blaze was fully brought under control. Officials checked every room on each floor and confirmed no one remained inside.

Amarin TV reported that the rooftop area was completely damaged, while part of the seventh floor was also damaged.

The hotel confirmed that 240 guests were affected, including Thai, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, and Indonesian nationals. The number of injured remained at four, while the remaining guests were confirmed safe.

A Pattaya hotel fire injured four people and forced 240 guests to evacuate after flames broke out at a rooftop bar on the seventh floor.
Photo via Amarin TV

Officials agreed to relocate the 240 affected guests to other hotels in Pattaya, with staff assigned to assist them.

Hotel management said guests’ belongings would be secured and compensation would be provided, with more details to be announced today, May 22.

A Pattaya hotel fire injured four people and forced 240 guests to evacuate after flames broke out at a rooftop bar on the seventh floor.
Photo via Khaosod

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: May 22, 2026, 9:48 AM
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