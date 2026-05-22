May 22 weather forecast warns of heavy rain despite weaker monsoon

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 22, 2026, 10:37 AM
130 2 minutes read
May 22 weather forecast warns of heavy rain despite weaker monsoon | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

Thailand will see less rain over the next 24 hours, but heavy rain is still expected in some areas today, May 22, mainly in the west and the east, according to the weather forecast from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The department said the southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand has weakened, while a low-pressure cell remains over upper Vietnam.

People in affected areas were urged to remain cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are weakening. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around two metres, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast at one to two metres. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed two metres.

The Thailand weather forecast for the 24 hours from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms across all regions.

Heavy rain is still expected in parts of Thailand today, although the monsoon has weakened and overall rainfall is easing.
Daily Weather Forecast Infographic for May 22 (translated into English) | Photo from TMD

In North Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 37°C.

Affected northern provinces are as follows: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

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In the Northeast, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 35°C.

Affected northeastern provinces are as follows: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

In Central Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 24°C and 36°C.

Affected central provinces are as follows: Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

In East Thailand, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 25°C and 33°C. Waves are expected to reach around two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms.

Affected eastern provinces are as follows: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Heavy rain on road
Photo via Magnific

In South Thailand’s east coast, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 36°C.

Affected provinces are as follows: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

Waves are forecast at one to two metres, around two metres offshore and more than two metres during thunderstorms.

In South Thailand’s west coast, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures are forecast between 23°C and 36°C.

Affected provinces are as follows: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

From Phuket northward, waves are forecast at around two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms.

From Krabi southward, waves are expected at one to two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and nearby provinces, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures are forecast between 26°C and 36°C.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 22, 2026, 10:37 AM
130 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.