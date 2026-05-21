Bangkok train crash exposes negligence, says minister

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat admitted that a train driver was negligent during the Bangkok train-bus crash at the Asok-Din Daeng intersection, which killed eight people, as he addressed new drug testing measures for public transport staff.

The issue was raised in Parliament at 10.30am today, May 21, during a House of Representatives meeting chaired by House Speaker Sophon Saram.

Prachuap Khiri Khan MP Sangkom Dangchot of the Bhumjaithai Party questioned Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn over the train-bus collision at the Asok-Din Daeng intersection.

Sangkom said the crash exposed public transport safety flaws. He asked the ministry to clarify the condition of the barrier and signalling systems, why the train could not stop in time, and said the bus should not be blamed alone.

He also asked how new safety and drug testing measures would be enforced, including preventing trains from moving if barriers fail to lower and possible limits on trains entering inner Bangkok.

Siripong, speaking on behalf of the transport minister, said the train involved was travelling at 34 kilometres per hour, below the normal limit of 40 kilometres per hour. Before the crash, a yellow warning light had already instructed the train to slow down at Makkasan Station.

At the time of impact, the train was travelling at 18 kilometres per hour. Siripong said investigators found the driver had acted negligently and later tested positive for drugs.

Siripong said the matter was unacceptable, adding that the State Railway of Thailand had dismissed the driver from service and set up a fact-finding committee.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat had ordered stricter drug testing for all staff in the public transport system.

Siripong also denied claims that the move was a delayed response, saying drug testing was already in place but had previously been done at random.

After the crash, Phiphat ordered blanket testing across all agencies. Siripong said more drivers initially tested positive, but the results still require official hospital confirmation. He stressed that the ministry would not ignore the issue.

Siripong also explained why the freight train was operating during the day, despite freight trains normally running at night from 9pm to 5am. He said the train was scheduled for 11pm on May 15 but was delayed by 15 hours, causing it to depart during the day before the crash occurred.

On proposals to limit trains entering inner Bangkok, Siripong said the ministry would consider public concerns about added travel time, passenger transfers, and other burdens. The measure is being considered as a short-term measure, he added.

For a medium-term measure, the ministry plans to integrate signalling systems between the State Railway of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the traffic police.

For the long term, the ministry plans to move rail transport onto fully elevated tracks, leaving roads below for road vehicles only.

Siripong said the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and the State Railway of Thailand were accelerating compensation and providing care to those affected.

Thairath reported that compensation ranges from 130,000 baht to 1 million baht for injured victims, while families of those killed will receive 2.39 million baht per person.