Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 21, 2026, 9:35 AM
95 1 minute read
Railway drug test finds two SRT workers positive for drugs | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from PR Railway

Two railway workers tested positive for drugs during random drug tests at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal conducted by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The inspections were conducted on May 19 and yesterday, May 20, among railway operations staff and mechanical division employees, including train drivers, station staff, rail crossing workers and safety personnel.

According to the SRT medical unit and ONCB officials, 157 workers underwent testing on May 19. Of those, 50 were from the railway operations division, including 47 men and three women, while 107 men were from the mechanical division.

Two railway workers tested positive for drugs during random Railway drug test checks at a Bangkok train terminal.
Photo via PR Railway

Results from May 19 showed no drugs detected in urine samples and no alcohol found in breath tests among all 157 workers.

On May 20, another 141 staff members underwent testing. The railway operations division accounted for 72 workers, including station masters, traffic control staff, rail crossing workers and safety personnel. The mechanical division accounted for 69 train drivers.

Test results showed 139 workers returned negative drug results, while two workers tested positive for drugs in urine samples. The two employees were identified as a train driver from Bang Sue locomotive depot and a rail crossing worker.

No alcohol was detected in breath tests among the 141 workers tested on May 20.

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After receiving the test results, SRT ordered the two employees to stop safety-related duties immediately. They were also sent for medical confirmation tests and will undergo internal procedures, including a fact-finding review, a disciplinary investigation, and screening and treatment in accordance with public health guidelines.

Two railway workers tested positive for drugs during random Railway drug test checks at a Bangkok train terminal.
Photo via PR Railway

In a recent announcement, Thailand’s Ministry of Transport plans to cancel trains heading to inner Bangkok and tighten safety measures within three months following the fatal bus and train collision.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said railway safety standards would be upgraded to match those used in the aviation sector.

He added that random drug testing for train drivers would be replaced with mandatory daily drug testing for all public transport operators before they begin work.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 21, 2026, 9:35 AM
95 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.