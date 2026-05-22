Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 22, 2026, 10:39 AM
247 1 minute read
Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ นักข่าวภาคสนามสระแก้ว

Another police officer surrendered in connection with the extortion case involving five Chinese nationals after four officers and a civilian were arrested last week.

Immigration officers from Sa Kaeo Provincial Immigration Office and Wang Somboon Police Station raided a house in the province on May 16 after receiving complaints from Chinese nationals claiming they were being detained and extorted.

The five Chinese nationals alleged that the suspects demanded 300,000 baht from each of them in exchange for their release.

Investigators said the Chinese nationals had initially been detained for illegal entry into Thailand. However, instead of being transferred for legal proceedings, they were held at a private property.

Police extort Chinese in Sa Kaeo
Photo via 77Kaoded

At the scene, police arrested four officers identified as Police Senior Sergeant Majors Paphawin, Wuttikorn, Somchai and Phichate, along with a civilian suspect identified as Nattanan.

The Chinese nationals informed police that another officer involved in the operation was absent during the raid because he had left to buy food and drinks.

Yesterday, May 21, the remaining suspect, identified as Police Captain Prayoon, surrendered at Wang Somboon Police Station. Police confirmed that all officers connected to the case have been temporarily suspended pending the investigation.

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Channel 7 later reported that the arrested officers, who initially denied the accusations, eventually admitted to their wrongdoings.

Another police officer turns himself in for extortion case
Photo via Facebook/ นักข่าวภาคสนามสระแก้ว

The suspects face charges related to unlawful detention and abuse of authority. The offences carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to 400,000 baht.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has also issued a statement regarding the incident, urging Thai police to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

The embassy additionally called on Thai authorities to strengthen law enforcement measures to protect the safety and property of Chinese visitors in Thailand.

Chinese nationals in Thailand were also advised to follow local laws and remain cautious about personal safety and belongings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 22, 2026, 10:39 AM
247 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.