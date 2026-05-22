Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders

Another police officer surrendered in connection with the extortion case involving five Chinese nationals after four officers and a civilian were arrested last week.

Immigration officers from Sa Kaeo Provincial Immigration Office and Wang Somboon Police Station raided a house in the province on May 16 after receiving complaints from Chinese nationals claiming they were being detained and extorted.

The five Chinese nationals alleged that the suspects demanded 300,000 baht from each of them in exchange for their release.

Investigators said the Chinese nationals had initially been detained for illegal entry into Thailand. However, instead of being transferred for legal proceedings, they were held at a private property.

At the scene, police arrested four officers identified as Police Senior Sergeant Majors Paphawin, Wuttikorn, Somchai and Phichate, along with a civilian suspect identified as Nattanan.

The Chinese nationals informed police that another officer involved in the operation was absent during the raid because he had left to buy food and drinks.

Yesterday, May 21, the remaining suspect, identified as Police Captain Prayoon, surrendered at Wang Somboon Police Station. Police confirmed that all officers connected to the case have been temporarily suspended pending the investigation.

Channel 7 later reported that the arrested officers, who initially denied the accusations, eventually admitted to their wrongdoings.

The suspects face charges related to unlawful detention and abuse of authority. The offences carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to 400,000 baht.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has also issued a statement regarding the incident, urging Thai police to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

The embassy additionally called on Thai authorities to strengthen law enforcement measures to protect the safety and property of Chinese visitors in Thailand.

Chinese nationals in Thailand were also advised to follow local laws and remain cautious about personal safety and belongings.