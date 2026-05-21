7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 10:43 AM
98 1 minute read
7 year old girl and soldier injured in ambush shooting in Narathiwat | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ หน่วยเฉพาะกิจกรมทหารพรานที่46

A Thai soldier and a seven year old girl were injured in an ambush shooting in Narathiwat last night, May 20.

The attack took place at about 7pm in Sawo subdistrict when unidentified gunmen opened fire on 29 year old Muhammad-Ammudi Waesohoh, a soldier from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 152nd Infantry Regiment at Sirindhorn Camp in Pattani.

According to reports, Muhammad-Ammudi had returned home from the military camp to visit his family when the shooting occurred. The soldier suffered serious injuries after being shot in the chest, with the bullet reportedly exiting through his back.

A seven year old girl identified as Nurfirdaus was also injured during the attack after being struck in the left leg. Pictures shared on the military’s social media account showed the girl lying on a hospital bed with an injury to her leg. Despite the frightening attack, she was still conscious.

Ambush shooting targets soldier in Narathiwat
Photo via Facebook/ กองอำนวยการรักษาความมั่นคงภายในภาค 4 ส่วนหน้า

Rescue workers transported both victims to Rueso Hospital. The soldier was later transfered to Narathiwat hospital for further treatment. Officials have not yet released updated information about their conditions.

Security forces, police and local administrative officials immediately secured the area following the shooting and increased security measures to prevent further violence.

Authorities condemned attacks affecting civilians, particularly children, and said investigators were gathering forensic evidence and other information to identify those responsible.

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Officials also urged residents to report suspicious activity or provide information related to the suspects through the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 hotline at 1341.

Thai girl injured in shooting in Narathiwat
Photo via Facebook/ หน่วยเฉพาะกิจกรมทหารพรานที่46

A similar incident was reported in Narathiwat in April last year when unidentified attackers injured 10 people near a police station. Eight of the victims were children aged between seven and 15 years old.

On the same day, another shooting targeted a group of residents dining outdoors in the province. Officials did not confirm the total number of victims, although several people were reportedly injured. No deaths were reported in that attack.

Authorities suspect all three incidents may be linked to the ongoing insurgency in Thailand’s Deep South provinces.

Shooting in Deep South Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ กองอำนวยการรักษาความมั่นคงภายในภาค 4 ส่วนหน้า

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 21, 2026, 10:43 AM
98 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.