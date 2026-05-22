Medical emergency officer killed in Uttaradit ambulance accident

An ambulance accident in Uttaradit has killed a medical emergency officer after the vehicle veered off the road while responding to a car accident yesterday, May 21.

The officer was identified as June, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEM) from Nam Pat Hospital in Uttaradit, who was working with the Nam Pat Rescue Association during the emergency response.

Nam Pat Hospital posted a photo and tribute message today, May 22, saying, “May our younger colleague rest in peace.”

The incident began at 6.30am yesterday, when June joined the Nam Pat Rescue Association to assist victims of a car accident in Nam Khrai subdistrict, Nam Pat district, Uttaradit province.

The ambulance was reportedly travelling to the scene when it was involved in an accident about 1 kilometre before arrival, near Ton Sak Yai National Park.

The rescue association said rain had made the road slippery while the ambulance was on its way, causing the vehicle to aquaplane and veer off the road.

Nam Pat Rescue Association said its team worked at full capacity and coordinated with all rescue units in Uttaradit to provide urgent assistance. Despite their efforts, June succumbed to her injuries and reportedly died at about 2am today.

The association said its team had done everything possible to help her and expressed deep condolences to her relatives.

Elsewhere, an ambulance rushing to pick up a patient was involved in a severe collision with a vegetable truck at a red light intersection in Prachin Buri. The incident caused significant damage to both vehicles and injured three people, including the ambulance driver and a medical officer.